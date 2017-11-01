Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) (7970 Views)

Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Step Out On A Date / Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim In Hot Romance (Photos) / Juliet Ibrahim And Her Boyfriend, Iceberg Slim At His Mother's Burial (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The interviewer "anchor Gifty Andoh-Appiah" teased the couple who revealed that they met and fell in love during a trip to South Africa.



Watch The Video Below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHk9BmZIg20



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/11/actress-juliet-ibrahim-and-her.html During an interview on Ghana's JoyNews on Friday, Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim and her boo, Iceberg Slim couldn’t turn down a request to show the world their love by kissing on live TV.The interviewer "anchor Gifty Andoh-Appiah" teased the couple who revealed that they met and fell in love during a trip to South Africa.Watch The Video Below:Source:

Hmmmmmm

Choi! look this girl wey I dey like well well but see the kind guy she dey follow ? This life ehh 5 Likes

jerryunit48:

Choi! look this girl wey I dey like well well but see the kind guy she dey follow ? This life ehh

Do you know him personally to make such a statement m? Do you know him personally to make such a statement m? 4 Likes

Guys just forward to the last 10secs. It wasn't even a kiss, their lips barely touched 1 Like

Waiting for them to break up so i can laugh at Juliet Ibrahim like this 10 Likes

Greystone:

Waiting for them to break up so i can laugh at Juliet Ibrahim like this 4 Likes 1 Share

[quote author=Rokia2 post=62101068][/quote]



Fvck off

This guy is just enjoying this girl sweet and sexy body



What padlock did they use? I want to buy it too ? "...Lock kiss..."What padlock did they use? I want to buy it too ?

Wetin consign me 5 Likes

Tufiakwa

romeo and juliet indeed

ok

I wish them well











Get organic lightening cream and 3 pieces of soap for just 3k. CHECK MY SIGNATURE!

Beauty and the beast

This Juliet Ibrahim is really trending o......

watch nigerian condemn them

while they do worst behind close doors

Muckross1122:

During an interview on Ghana's JoyNews on Friday, Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim and her boo, Iceberg Slim couldn’t turn down a request to show the world their love by kissing on live TV.



The interviewer "anchor Gifty Andoh-Appiah" teased the couple who revealed that they met and fell in love during a trip to South Africa.



Watch The Video Below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHk9BmZIg20



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/11/actress-juliet-ibrahim-and-her.html





Na dem sabi Na dem sabi

Greystone:

Waiting for them to break up so i can laugh at Juliet Ibrahim like this

psychologist:

Wetin consign me

This is love or craziness...the guy thou

so oh?

i should fry beans?

Although, it's not my wish for them but something is telling me that their show will soon be over. Glaringly, they are oversexed and smittened and over-"everything". Signs of pleasure-centred union and an harbinger of imminent "split garri" tragedy.

She really love him.

They will break up by 2019. Let me be going my fallopian tube de pain me

We al knw right there that she is acting movie with him or they are right to promote their moviemusic scene..beside a round of applause for dem..







and the interviewer had the guts to talk about power outage in an Awards show in PH like light no dey go for Accra at all