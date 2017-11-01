₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by Muckross1122(m): 4:10pm
During an interview on Ghana's JoyNews on Friday, Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim and her boo, Iceberg Slim couldn’t turn down a request to show the world their love by kissing on live TV.
The interviewer "anchor Gifty Andoh-Appiah" teased the couple who revealed that they met and fell in love during a trip to South Africa.
Watch The Video Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHk9BmZIg20
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/11/actress-juliet-ibrahim-and-her.html
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by DemonHunTER: 4:15pm
Hmmmmmm
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by jerryunit48: 4:41pm
Choi! look this girl wey I dey like well well but see the kind guy she dey follow ? This life ehh
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by Rokia2(f): 4:45pm
jerryunit48:
Do you know him personally to make such a statement m?
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by NnamdiN: 4:49pm
Guys just forward to the last 10secs. It wasn't even a kiss, their lips barely touched
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by Greystone(m): 5:16pm
Waiting for them to break up so i can laugh at Juliet Ibrahim like this
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by Rokia2(f): 5:17pm
Greystone:
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by Greystone(m): 5:18pm
Fvck off
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 5:22pm
This guy is just enjoying this girl sweet and sexy body
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by nikkypearl(f): 5:22pm
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by festwiz(m): 7:32pm
"...Lock kiss..."
What padlock did they use? I want to buy it too ?
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by psychologist(m): 9:35pm
Wetin consign me
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by Felixalex(m): 9:35pm
Tufiakwa
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by onyekachee(f): 9:35pm
romeo and juliet indeed
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by uzoclinton(m): 9:36pm
ok
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by Sharon6(f): 9:36pm
I wish them well
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by sinaj(f): 9:36pm
Beauty and the beast
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by myjobsfinder(m): 9:36pm
This Juliet Ibrahim is really trending o......
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by henrydadon(m): 9:38pm
watch nigerian condemn them
while they do worst behind close doors
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by free2ryhme: 9:39pm
Muckross1122:
Na dem sabi
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by free2ryhme: 9:40pm
Greystone:
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by Foodforthought(m): 9:41pm
psychologist:
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by Princesteve7248: 9:41pm
This is love or craziness...the guy thou
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by xxxtedyxxx(m): 9:42pm
so oh?
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by Khodorkovsky(m): 9:43pm
i should fry beans?
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by Mac2016(m): 9:43pm
Although, it's not my wish for them but something is telling me that their show will soon be over. Glaringly, they are oversexed and smittened and over-"everything". Signs of pleasure-centred union and an harbinger of imminent "split garri" tragedy.
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by Chybeibe(f): 9:44pm
She really love him.
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by muller101(m): 9:48pm
They will break up by 2019. Let me be going my fallopian tube de pain me
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by mofresh(m): 9:50pm
We al knw right there that she is acting movie with him or they are right to promote their moviemusic scene..beside a round of applause for dem..
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by sunkieisland: 9:54pm
and the interviewer had the guts to talk about power outage in an Awards show in PH like light no dey go for Accra at all
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Kiss On Live TV (Video, Photo) by rawpadgin(m): 9:56pm
jerryunit48:that guy was born and raised in the US
He has featured jarule, dmx etc
His elder brother is the one that produced jarule's hit song 'always on time'
The guy get mouth pass everybody wen u know
