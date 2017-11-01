Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit (10295 Views)

She’s fired back at everyone who has negative things to say concerning her outfits, calling them hypocrites, as the reason for the party is to raise funds for the less privileged.



She wrote;

“Once upon a time I forgot I live in the part of the world where the uneducated ones always feel they understand and know it all and could do better when they were put in someone else’s shoes.



They won’t even go and research the meaning of Costume Party to understand and know before coming online to preach holiness and religion! Bible quoters, in which part of the Bible was it written that this costume was made to be glorified and must be glorified and NOT used as a costume? People typing gibberish are nothing but Fake Christians as the Bible I do know says



“Do not judge your neighbour ” ” let he who is without sin be the first to cast his stone”!!!! People over decades have used this costume in all sorts of ways and for dirty deeds and oh yes in the western world people do know the meaning of Costume Party! You sinners need to come to me for prayers obviously!



Fake Christians always ready to bully others into their nonsense archaic beliefs of their so-called version of their own Bible.

I’ll post more pictures and I’ll throw more costume parties and use those parties to raise funds for the less privileged through my parties, if you don’t like go and hug a goat for all I care.



After insulting and judging your fellow human being una will go to church on a Sunday to pray and ask God to bless and change your pathetic lives? Please plug out the log in your eye first, sinners!@julietibrahimfoundation annual charity costume party was a success and i thank God ?? and for you all talking about dressing up as a Muslim for a costume party, you must lack good vision to see that people wear Hijab and Jalabia everyday in Africa as “FASHION”.



Do you see Muslims complaining or pointing fingers and judging anyone who wears their religious outfits ? Shut up if you don’t know what to type or have no sense left in your heads!!!!! And NO I’m not a Muslim but A Christian don’t be misled by my last name illiterates and YES I DO know what it means to be a true Christian. Hypocrites!!!!”



Olosho 10 Likes

But say the truth

You know you are going to hell despite preaching for us 5 Likes

Issorait...smchew

Why she so mad thou? 7 Likes

Guess she doesn't understand that things that has to deal with religion and politics are very sensitive and as a celebrity need to be cautious around them. 16 Likes

Christians are the mst confused creatures on earth. (No offence) 8 Likes

PEOPLE CAN DRINK MEDS FOR ANOTHER PERSON'S HEADACHE. PEOPLE CAN DRINK MEDS FOR ANOTHER PERSON'S HEADACHE.

Christians are the mst confused creatures on earth n ur d most confused creature on nairaland

n ur d most confused creature on nairaland

n ur a confused creature on nairaland.

Okay o

She cute. Cute nun

One question I need answered. Why is God of Israel the true God? Why isn't it God of Nigeria? is it because our ancestors were not good at record keeping? 3 Likes 1 Share

Why the tin com pain you like this?



Why the tin com pain you like this?

Dis one no well well well 3 Likes

You're not a nun but you dressed as one in an immoral party and you expect people not to criticize you. Mtcheeeeeeeeeeewwwwwhhhhh!











GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE! 4 Likes

Juliet Ibrahim...Nollywood's greatest olosho 3 Likes

.whor* for life... I don't blame her. Anybody that supports this is a big fool. Let her try it with the terrorist religion whether she will see the next minute..



Prostitute 4 Likes

Muslims won't criticize you on social media.



That's lame!



The radicals among them will plot how to get hold of you and "feck" u up!



VIP treatment, na in you go get!



Shiiiior! 9 Likes

She still has the gut to defend her self.. what a fool 6 Likes

replying me means it pains u more.

But say the truth

Who are you to judge a man's fate?

Who are you to judge a man's fate?
God Sees All....

But say the truth

You know you are going to hell despite preaching for us

How do you know who is going to hell please?? Enlighten me.

Bc me I no understand. Why she go dat area?

Halloween celebrations has become an annual charity, shey?



how much you donate 3 Likes

why she no dress like mohammed first wife nah 4 Likes

We definitely need a court for Christians with low mentality like this one.

She still has the guts to reply because her hands are still attached to her body.

Not her fault anyways. 3 Likes

he's the God of all...
Your ancestors perish as a result of idol worshipping
Record ko, tape ni
Lame individual

Your ancestors perish as a result of idol worshipping



Record ko, tape ni



Lame individual he's the God of all...Your ancestors perish as a result of idol worshippingRecord ko, tape niLame individual 1 Like