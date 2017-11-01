₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|“fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by IamHeWrites: 6:06pm
Ghanaian Actress, Juliet Ibrahim has lashed out at Christians criticizing her Nun Costume outfit for her party, which held yesterday.
She’s fired back at everyone who has negative things to say concerning her outfits, calling them hypocrites, as the reason for the party is to raise funds for the less privileged.
She wrote;
“Once upon a time I forgot I live in the part of the world where the uneducated ones always feel they understand and know it all and could do better when they were put in someone else’s shoes.
They won’t even go and research the meaning of Costume Party to understand and know before coming online to preach holiness and religion! Bible quoters, in which part of the Bible was it written that this costume was made to be glorified and must be glorified and NOT used as a costume? People typing gibberish are nothing but Fake Christians as the Bible I do know says
“Do not judge your neighbour ” ” let he who is without sin be the first to cast his stone”!!!! People over decades have used this costume in all sorts of ways and for dirty deeds and oh yes in the western world people do know the meaning of Costume Party! You sinners need to come to me for prayers obviously!
Fake Christians always ready to bully others into their nonsense archaic beliefs of their so-called version of their own Bible.
I’ll post more pictures and I’ll throw more costume parties and use those parties to raise funds for the less privileged through my parties, if you don’t like go and hug a goat for all I care.
After insulting and judging your fellow human being una will go to church on a Sunday to pray and ask God to bless and change your pathetic lives? Please plug out the log in your eye first, sinners!@julietibrahimfoundation annual charity costume party was a success and i thank God ?? and for you all talking about dressing up as a Muslim for a costume party, you must lack good vision to see that people wear Hijab and Jalabia everyday in Africa as “FASHION”.
Do you see Muslims complaining or pointing fingers and judging anyone who wears their religious outfits? Shut up if you don’t know what to type or have no sense left in your heads!!!!! And NO I’m not a Muslim but A Christian don’t be misled by my last name illiterates and YES I DO know what it means to be a true Christian. Hypocrites!!!!”
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/christians-juliet-ibrahim-fires-back-at.html
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by Yeligray(m): 6:23pm
Olosho
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by fidalgo19: 6:26pm
But say the truth
You know you are going to hell despite preaching for us
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by DozieInc(m): 6:26pm
Issorait...smchew
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by Rokia2(f): 6:35pm
Why she so mad thou?
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by Olalan(m): 6:38pm
Guess she doesn't understand that things that has to deal with religion and politics are very sensitive and as a celebrity need to be cautious around them.
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by MasViews: 6:42pm
Christians are the mst confused creatures on earth. (No offence)
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by GloriaNinja(f): 6:59pm
PEOPLE CAN DRINK MEDS FOR ANOTHER PERSON'S HEADACHE.
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by IamHeWrites: 7:03pm
Lalasticlala Mynd44
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by nmanma1(f): 7:09pm
MasViews:n ur d most confused creature on nairaland
.
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by nmanma1(f): 7:10pm
MasViews:n ur a confused creature on nairaland.
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by Robbin7(m): 7:12pm
Okay o
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:12pm
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by tlops(m): 7:13pm
She cute. Cute nun
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by spongeisback: 7:14pm
One question I need answered. Why is God of Israel the true God? Why isn't it God of Nigeria? is it because our ancestors were not good at record keeping?
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by MasViews: 7:14pm
nmanma1:
Why the tin com pain you like this?
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by GreenMavro: 7:15pm
Dis one no well well well
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by Sharon6(f): 7:15pm
You're not a nun but you dressed as one in an immoral party and you expect people not to criticize you. Mtcheeeeeeeeeeewwwwwhhhhh!
GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by nairavsdollars: 7:17pm
Juliet Ibrahim...Nollywood's greatest olosho
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by Leonbonapart(m): 7:18pm
.whor* for life... I don't blame her. Anybody that supports this is a big fool. Let her try it with the terrorist religion whether she will see the next minute..
Prostitute
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by Jeezuzpick(m): 7:18pm
Muslims won't criticize you on social media.
That's lame!
The radicals among them will plot how to get hold of you and "feck" u up!
VIP treatment, na in you go get!
Shiiiior!
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by ExAngel007(f): 7:18pm
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by R2bees(m): 7:18pm
She still has the gut to defend her self.. what a fool
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by nmanma1(f): 7:20pm
MasViews:replying me means it pains u more.
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by zoomman(m): 7:21pm
fidalgo19:Who are you to judge a man's fate?
God Sees All....
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by MrMystrO(m): 7:22pm
fidalgo19:
How do you know who is going to hell please?? Enlighten me.
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by Oppypoppy: 7:23pm
Is she mocking the nuns Or showing dem d right way to dress Bc me I no understand. Why she go dat area?
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by free2ryhme: 7:24pm
Halloween celebrations has become an annual charity, shey?
how much you donate
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by free2ryhme: 7:24pm
why she no dress like mohammed first wife nah
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by sosodevf(m): 7:24pm
We definitely need a court for Christians with low mentality like this one.
She still has the guts to reply because her hands are still attached to her body.
Not her fault anyways.
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by Leonbonapart(m): 7:25pm
spongeisback:he's the God of all...
Your ancestors perish as a result of idol worshipping
Record ko, tape ni
Lame individual
|Re: “fake Christians” - Juliet Ibrahim Fires Back At Fans Criticizing Her Nun Outfit by nwaimoroseyaho: 7:27pm
Does this mean that our so called celebrities are above correction? Pls go and stay in that part of the world where they stomach nonsense.
I pity those who make you celebrities their role model.
