•Over N100bn trapped in dead people’s account
•Next-of-kin: Our late father’s gratuity, savings affected
•’I’m yet to access our joint account since my wife died in 2012’
•Presidency: Those without BVN have themselves to blame
•Lawyer: It’s illegal
By Paul Ogbuokirihttps://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/11/bvn-forfeiture-order-stealing-dead/
Relations of dead bank account owners not linked to Bank Verification Number (BVN) have expressed concerns over the Federal Government’s order forfeit of the monies in such accounts.
Their lamentation came on the heels of the expiration, on Friday, of the 14-day interim forfeiture order which had been upheld by an Abuja High Court presided by Justice Dimgba Igwe recently.
The concerned relations of reopen dead account holders told Sunday Telegraph that they were already in a dilemma not knowing how they can get on with life without being able to access the monies their dead bread winners left in various bank accounts for them. One of their frustrations according to some next-of-kins who spoke to our correspondent is the stringent requirements demanded by various banks before any next-of-kin can access the funds of their late bread winner.
Our correspondent reliably learnt that many dependants of departed account holders have been put through excruciating experiences in their bids to obtain letters of administration to enable them access their bread winners’ account.
The painful process has also forced the affected relations to either abandon the pursuit of the letter of administration or slow it down. Sunday Telegraph investigation revealed that the situation has left huge amount of monies in such accounts running into N100 billion across the 19 commercial banks in Nigeria, in 2013. The cash now trapped in dead peoples’ accounts is said to be also on the increase.
However, lawyer and author of banking Law and Mortgages in Nigeria, Pat Anyadubalu, has described the forfeiture order as a very sad development pointing out that the affected next-of-kins would forfeit all the money in the affected accounts to the Federal Government if that court order is not vacated as soon as possible.
It would be recalled that the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, had sought an interim order directing all the commercial banks to disclose/declare all individual and corporate accounts in their custody not covered by the BVN. The court, on October 18, granted the order, giving 14 days after which the fund in the accounts becomes legally forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.
But some next-of-kins of dead bank account owners not linked to BVN, who spoke to Sunday Telegraph from different parts of the country, told our correspondent, that for more than two years, they have been trying to meet stipulated bank requirements, to enable them access the funds their dead breadwinners left in their accounts.
But due to several hurdles their efforts had not been successful. Some of them, however, said that issues of claims and counter claims in their families also made it difficult for the affected relations to secure relevant Letters of Administration required by the banks.
But in the case of Bola Adegoroye, a widow whose husband died in year 2012 without living a Will: “That is not the problem. The problem is that in some of his documents, he filled my name as the next-of-kin and in some others, our first son. So after over two years of stress, the bank has not paid us.
And to make matter worse, my husband’s company paid his benefits into that account. I have been borrowing money to keep the children in school in the hope that whenever, we are able to sort out issues with the bank, I will settle my creditors.
Now they are talking of forfeiture. The money in that account is my late husband’s savings. If the money is seized by government over this BVN issue as they are threatening, I will have no alternative than to withdraw the children from school. But there will be other problems of repaying the monies I have so far borrowed to take care of my five children,” she lamented.
Relating his own predicament, a widower who is also a trader in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nze Ibe Onuchia, who operated a joint account with his late wife said: “I was asked to get Death Certificate, publish her obituary in a national daily. After I had done that, I was asked to get Letter of Administration from the court. I have been on the matter for over two years. At a time, I had to suspend action on it because it was costing me money and the time to concentrate on providing for our children.
“Since my wife’s death, I have not been able to collect any money from that account where all out money was before her death.
It is just by the grace of God that we have been surviving since then. Now we heard this news that government wants to seize it because of BVN. Who will do the BVN? Me or my late wife?” He queried.
“What government should do in line with its anti-corruption war, is to focus on the accounts of politicians and public servants who have not done BVN or even Yahoo Yahoo boys, not putting eyes in poor people’s monies in the bank. So is it now an offence to keep your hard earned money in the bank? I regret putting the money there.
“This BVN they are talking about now, why didn’t they talk about it when we were putting our money there? Why are they trying to steal our money in the name of BVN? This is worse than what the Gowon administration did to Biafran people who had their monies in the banks after the civil war. They seized their money and gave them 20 pounds,” he added.
The story of Abuja based Isa Rahman, whose sister and a single parent died in 2013, leaving behind two children and over N1, 000,000 in her bank account, is not different. “My late sister had N1, 000,000 in her account when she died in 2013. We were asked by the bank to produce Letter of Administration, which we have managed to get, but the bank said the name of her estranged husband was in our late sister’s initial documents with the bank.
“The man has agreed to do what is required of him so that the bank can release the money to us to take care of their children.
However, he said that would be when he returns home. He is currently in Germany.
“We are confused now. Does the court order imply that government will take the money my late sister saved for her children? This is demonic,” he asked.
When Sunday Telegraph approached some banks officials for comment, the bankers said it’s a regulatory requirement that next-of-kin must produce Letter of administration.
“It is not the banks’ fault that the next-of-kin should go through this stress. The next-of-kin that customers fill in the form when opening an account does not guarantee the person access to the customer’s account. It is only an indication that the person whose name appears as next-of-kin can come openly to begin the process of having access to the customer’s account. And that process is to produce a will and letter of administration as demanded by law,” one banker said.
But speaking during a recent Channels Television popular programme, Sunday Politics, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Prosecution, Okoi Obono-Obla, insisted that the President Buhari-led administration would be justified should the funds in the accounts be taken over by the Federal Government. According to Obono-Obla, who also the Chairman, Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, the number of accounts yet to be linked remains alarming.
“From Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) statistics, 46 million accounts are yet to be linked with BVN numbers after three years,” he said, stressing however, that he doesn’t know how much money the accounts hold.
He said those who have not linked their accounts to BVN had violated a CBN policy and should have themselves to blame.
“Anyone who has not complied with that directive, it means that his account is fraudulent and so whatever is there should go to the government,” he added.
According to the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), 52 million bank accounts had been linked to their BVNs as of February this year. The total number of bank accounts in the country was estimated at 70 million in 2016.
When contacted, the Central Bank of Nigeria chose not to comment on the issue. But a director of the bank said he would not blame the banks if they chose to challenge the court order.
Meanwhile, human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa described as illegal, the order granting the forfeiture of funds in accounts without BVNs to the Federal Government.
Citing Section 36(1) of the 1999 Constitution and Article 7 of the African Charter, Adegboruwa said it was not proper to determine the rights of parties in their absence. He said the BVN was a policy decision and not “backed by law.” The lawyer also faulted the “bindingness” of the order on millions of bank customers who he said were not directly parties to the suit.
He lamented that the quest to get revenue for the government should not be to the detriment of the constitutional and fundamental rights of the citizens.
“I am very well concerned about how we deploy interim orders for permanent purposes, such as to forfeit valuable assets without any or fair hearing from the person(s) concerned,” the statement read.
“I think it is improper to obtain interim orders to freeze the bank accounts of estates that are in dispute between the beneficiaries, of estates of deceased persons that are still being contested, of profits of companies that are still subject to litigation or other disputes, just to mention a few examples of the arbitrariness of these orders.
“There is nothing in Section 3 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 that makes BVN a condition precedent for operating a bank account in Nigeria; nothing at all. What the law requires is verifiable identity of the customer, such as name, address, photographs, identity cards, etc.
“BVN is a policy decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria and a court of law should not base its orders on executive policies that are not backed by law.
“I get truly worried with the way we adopt ex parte applications to determine very serious and weighty issues of law.
“The other point is the bindingness of an ex parte order upon the whole world and upon millions of bank customers in Nigeria, who are not directly parties to the suit.
“How proper is it for a court to seek to determine the rights of parties in their absence, in view of the clear provisions of Section 36(1) of the 1999 Constitution and Article 7 of the African Charter?
“Why this desperation, if one may ask? I support that money suspected to be proceeds of crime should be traced, isolated and forfeited if the owner cannot successfully account for it.
“But to proceed to seek to forfeit all monies in all banks meant for all customers in Nigeria on the grounds of absence of BVN is manifestly illegal.
“I therefore humbly urge the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation to review this case with a view to tempering the tenor of these rather outlandish orders.
“The quest to scoop revenue for government should not be to the detriment of the constitutional and fundamental rights of the citizens. Which is why I have been praying that these orders are not real, but rather one of the usual social media gimmicks,” he said.
But as far as i know their is place where u mention next of kin in case anything happens to you and that person can access account with a death certificate provide his own bvn or so
But me i am not a banker Oo. So let me wait for experts to put light.
Lawyers in the house
why doesn't the BVN target politicians and thieves...why innocent folks?
Long crap
Buhari again
this land is nt for sale....trespassers beware!!!!
real bad
The plan was poorly thought. What about those abroad? So you'd have to come back home just for BVN verification? Poorly thought.
Too long. Summary please
This BVN registration issue has been long overstretched. The only set of people I pity are those that live permanently overseas and maintain Nigerian accounts.
This isn't right at all... Government scamming its citizens... Banks Scamming Nigerians... When will the change that Buhari promised us come positively?
They have families for pete sake! Is buhari dis shameless? When they start dying they should not start pointing fingers! They should go ahead and die dazall.
for someone on his annual leave, I av no time to read dis poooo...
A confused administration
I have always said that this buhari led government has brought nothing but pain and misfortune on nigerians.. you are done stealing from the treasury now you want to loot the dead...
APC is demonic
How
Nigeria makes everything hard for its citizens.
Almost every law is meant as a punishment when implemented.
.
Insightful
Rubbish
What a government of NOBODY & for NOBODY. God is watching Buhari and Co
How come am just hearing of deadline...
The msg I go last week did not state any deadline
I still have like 50k in my ecobank account.
They have refused to accept my temporary voters card to update my account, even though they can verify it online.
Nigeria hmmmmmf
We don't love ourselves
Hahahaha! Now it is very clear! APC actually came into power to impoverish Nigerians with hardship and when they die as a result, claim their money.
What business does th government have with these monies. We have been hearing recovered loot but we are yet to see any tangible infrastructure. Why does it seem this government is more concerned about money than what governance is really??
This government hate Nigerians with so much cruelty!
A reckless government eating the national cake without any leftover yet peeping into poor man's table with the aim of taking over the little he got.
What a terrible way to govern a nation!
Anybody that still believe that this government is normal and mean well for the people needs serious flogging. They shouldn't only acquire the accounts with money they should also take up the accounts with unpaid loans with bvn link, bunch of wicked and selfish individuals. And some people will come here to support these animals who are just there to enrich themselves. Where are the recovered loots, why are they still borrowing. Even devil will be shocked at the confusion and hypocrisy of these government.
Ignorance is not a virtue.
The banks are using the money and without them forfeiting the money to the Govt, the owner will still not get it.
If Govt did not do anything, the bank will not allow u acess the money. There is debit freeze on all account without BVN
Secondly , no BVN means billions of stolen funds are in the banks and can not be traced to anybody.
So when they push your reasoning button to always think you are a victim.
They told banks to publish account so people can come and claim it.
So before you condemn Govt. Wait and think first.
Do u even understand what they are saying here ?
So, it's not only MMM that swallows money... bank self don follow body.
Jesus our Savior, we are waiting on you!
