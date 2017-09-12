₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,907,211 members, 3,894,901 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 November 2017 at 10:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) (3238 Views)
T-boss Unveiled As Brand Ambassador Of Instant Pickup / NLPGA Unveils Omotola As Brand Ambassador (Pics) / Timaya Joins Glo As Brand Ambassador (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by Priscy01(f): 7:40pm
Our Favourite little Comedienne Emmanuella is going places and is really doing us proud, she was yesterday unveiled as the Brand Ambassador Of Blue Boat FreshYo Yoghurt as they returned back.
Mark Angel And Emmanuella few months back returned from their Mini world Tour.
Big Congrats To Them!!!
http://www.sinemgist.com.ng/2017/11/emmanuella-officially-signed-as-brand.html
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by Rapsino(m): 7:46pm
Pent hauze
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 7:58pm
Who God has blessed. No man can curse.
4 Likes
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by greatmarshall(m): 8:05pm
Na small small
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by ayxmania: 8:13pm
Congratulations
1 Like
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by ayxmania: 8:13pm
She's going places.
1 Like
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by ImYourJude(m): 8:21pm
wow nice. bae is going far
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by HeWrites(m): 9:01pm
ImYourJude:Bae?
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by ImYourJude(m): 9:47pm
HeWrites:yesso. Emmanuella is bae
1 Like
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 9:57pm
Nice
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by Narldon(f): 9:59pm
Little Emmanuella Signed as an Ambassador
Whereas The only thing I've signed is my NEPA Bill
1 Like
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by 9japrof(m): 10:00pm
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by mediagenius: 10:00pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zC00xj2nETc
Kindly watch a music video I shot and directed #ErukuDe...inspired by Chinko Ekun...and please click the "subscribe" button...thanks as u support
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by HeWrites(m): 10:00pm
ImYourJude:Ok
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by DanielsParker: 10:01pm
nice one. she's bae.
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 10:01pm
about time
Congrats sunshine
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by GreatMindLikes: 10:01pm
OrestesDante:
The V-Upgrade is an multi functional Car upgrade device which which has the following features
3 Different Offline Map Navigation System for All Roads within Nigeria - You NEED NO DATA CONNECTION
Reverse Camera Which Enables you to reverse and pack properly with no stress
Bluetooth Calls while driving
Car tracking device using your phone on any location within the country
Live Traffic Reports within any road in the country
More Features Includes Video, and Audio player, FM Transmitter,Google Play,Car assist app, etc
13 MONTHS WARRANTY
AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE
Whatsapp 0..7.036.86..00.14.
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by Buking1: 10:01pm
I truly bless God's name for this kids
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by lelvin(m): 10:01pm
God picked her call even before she had a phone while there are people that God has blacklist their number because of too much flashing
2 Likes
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by SnakeXenzia(m): 10:01pm
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by muller101(m): 10:02pm
U won't see nairaland ladies here.
1 Like
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by SnakeXenzia(m): 10:02pm
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by mirabel001(f): 10:03pm
dat lil girl is great
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by suzzy4God(f): 10:03pm
Congrats dear
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by BEENUEL: 10:03pm
why are the oyinbo men looking hungry
congrat young lass
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by PMBtill2023(m): 10:04pm
CONGRATS.....8year- old girl controlling millions.....O Allah pls and pls answer our own calls too(ameen)
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by 9jayes: 10:04pm
greatmarshall:
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 10:04pm
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by nkemdi89(f): 10:05pm
My little friend and I was having a discussion, she told me that when she grows up she will be rich, I had to correct that impression and used emmanuella as an illustration that she doesn't have to be grown up before achieving that, that if she start making use of her talent now she will make it
2 Likes
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 10:05pm
i hope say dem dey spend money for this girl body..she no just resemble celebrity at all
1 Like
|Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 10:06pm
Fvck school, talent pays more
A gift (talent) is a precious stone in the eyes of those that have it.
Where ever it turneth, it prospereth
1 Like
Wow! Pdiddy Son Justin Get S Full Scholarship To Play Football At Ucla! / Senators To Receive Cars Costing $100k Each / Timaya Acquires Multi-million Naira Car
Viewing this topic: nicerichard05, usoroakpan, Akinya17, EkoErrands, davbaba, Niftykid, Couzy21(m), naxman(m), FortifiedCity, MansSour, SUREGUY93, odunukweval, johnslick2, Edicoco, LORDofODDS, ayoalabi(m), kaystal(f), Alexgeneration(m), igwegeorgiano(m), deariekay(m), ExAngel007(f), Yoliyoli, Hollasmall(m), IamNat, BCISLTD, rhemiza(m), Deeldorado, anthonykezy(m), Freestyl(m), Princehollex(m), myjobsfinder(m), ololo30, juicymoney(m), omojeesu(m), gleaf, Tochijude2000(f), Omasiri, biggydon209, UmuEri(m), oolalekan1560(m), Odisco2(m), Abiriba1stson, Pweetyradiance(f), Kemimarch16(f), Emmyjb(m), nullboss, Wuminity(f), staymore, menwongo(m), blizzers(m), Mighty1515(m), princekalani, kkkp, soulrib(m), caon, DeeJay3(m), Sirnuel, SplendidE(f), rawpadgin(m), eakenbor, Godswillnwaoma(m), greatmutt64(f), cybeks(f), sonsomegrigbo, Georgekyrian(m), enuelsmith, Simon21(m), ademasta(m), ttemmi(m), prtyjessy(f), Justwiz4(m), fabulouskeem(m), fizziea(m), yinchar(m), erekaa(m), Pchikaodili(m), obaival(m), mediagenius, Santinojr, terry29fresh, Kdiva(f), Kedro(m), Kamoryemi2580(m), bimpeecrown(f) and 139 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16