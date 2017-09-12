Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) (3238 Views)

T-boss Unveiled As Brand Ambassador Of Instant Pickup / NLPGA Unveils Omotola As Brand Ambassador (Pics) / Timaya Joins Glo As Brand Ambassador (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Mark Angel And Emmanuella few months back returned from their Mini world Tour.



Big Congrats To Them!!!



http://www.sinemgist.com.ng/2017/11/emmanuella-officially-signed-as-brand.html Our Favourite little Comedienne Emmanuella is going places and is really doing us proud, she was yesterday unveiled as the Brand Ambassador Of Blue Boat FreshYo Yoghurt as they returned back.Mark Angel And Emmanuella few months back returned from their Mini world Tour.Big Congrats To Them!!!

Pent hauze







Who God has blessed. No man can curse. Who God has blessed. No man can curse. 4 Likes

Na small small

Congratulations 1 Like

She's going places. 1 Like

wow nice. bae is going far

ImYourJude:

wow nice. bae is going far Bae? Bae?

HeWrites:





Bae?





yesso. Emmanuella is bae yesso. Emmanuella is bae 1 Like

Nice





Little Emmanuella Signed as an Ambassador





Whereas The only thing I've signed is my NEPA Bill





1 Like



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zC00xj2nETc



Kindly watch a music video I shot and directed #ErukuDe...inspired by Chinko Ekun...and please click the "subscribe" button...thanks as u support Kindly watch a music video I shot and directed #ErukuDe...inspired by Chinko Ekun...and please click the "subscribe" button...thanks as u support

ImYourJude:

yesso. Emmanuella is bae Ok Ok

nice one. she's bae.

about time

Congrats sunshine

OrestesDante:







Who God has blessed. No man can curse.





The V-Upgrade is an multi functional Car upgrade device which which has the following features





3 Different Offline Map Navigation System for All Roads within Nigeria - You NEED NO DATA CONNECTION





Reverse Camera Which Enables you to reverse and pack properly with no stress





Bluetooth Calls while driving





Car tracking device using your phone on any location within the country



Live Traffic Reports within any road in the country





More Features Includes Video, and Audio player, FM Transmitter,Google Play,Car assist app, etc







13 MONTHS WARRANTY



AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE





Whatsapp 0..7.036.86..00.14. The V-Upgrade is an multi functional Car upgrade device which which has the following features3 Different Offline Map Navigation System for All Roads within Nigeria - You NEED NO DATA CONNECTIONReverse Camera Which Enables you to reverse and pack properly with no stressBluetooth Calls while drivingCar tracking device using your phone on any location within the countryLive Traffic Reports within any road in the countryMore Features Includes Video, and Audio player, FM Transmitter,Google Play,Car assist app, etc13 MONTHS WARRANTYAVAILABLE NATIONWIDE

I truly bless God's name for this kids

God picked her call even before she had a phone while there are people that God has blacklist their number because of too much flashing 2 Likes

U won't see nairaland ladies here. 1 Like

dat lil girl is great

Congrats dear

why are the oyinbo men looking hungry



congrat young lass

CONGRATS.....8year- old girl controlling millions.....O Allah pls and pls answer our own calls too(ameen)

greatmarshall:

Na small small

My little friend and I was having a discussion, she told me that when she grows up she will be rich, I had to correct that impression and used emmanuella as an illustration that she doesn't have to be grown up before achieving that, that if she start making use of her talent now she will make it 2 Likes

i hope say dem dey spend money for this girl body..she no just resemble celebrity at all 1 Like