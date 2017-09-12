₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,907,211 members, 3,894,901 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 November 2017 at 10:17 PM

Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) (3238 Views)

T-boss Unveiled As Brand Ambassador Of Instant Pickup / NLPGA Unveils Omotola As Brand Ambassador (Pics) / Timaya Joins Glo As Brand Ambassador (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by Priscy01(f): 7:40pm
Our Favourite little Comedienne Emmanuella is going places and is really doing us proud, she was yesterday unveiled as the Brand Ambassador Of Blue Boat FreshYo Yoghurt as they returned back.

Mark Angel And Emmanuella few months back returned from their Mini world Tour.

Big Congrats To Them!!!

http://www.sinemgist.com.ng/2017/11/emmanuella-officially-signed-as-brand.html

Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by Rapsino(m): 7:46pm
Pent hauze
Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 7:58pm
grin


Who God has blessed. No man can curse.

4 Likes

Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by greatmarshall(m): 8:05pm
Na small small
Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by ayxmania: 8:13pm
Congratulations

1 Like

Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by ayxmania: 8:13pm
She's going places.

1 Like

Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by ImYourJude(m): 8:21pm
wow nice. bae is going far
Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by HeWrites(m): 9:01pm
ImYourJude:
wow nice. bae is going far
Bae? undecided
Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by ImYourJude(m): 9:47pm
HeWrites:


Bae? undecided


yesso. Emmanuella is bae

1 Like

Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 9:57pm
Nice
Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by Narldon(f): 9:59pm


Little Emmanuella Signed as an Ambassador


Whereas The only thing I've signed is my NEPA Bill


1 Like

Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by 9japrof(m): 10:00pm
angry
Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by mediagenius: 10:00pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zC00xj2nETc

Kindly watch a music video I shot and directed #ErukuDe...inspired by Chinko Ekun...and please click the "subscribe" button...thanks as u support
Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by HeWrites(m): 10:00pm
ImYourJude:
yesso. Emmanuella is bae
Ok
Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by DanielsParker: 10:01pm
nice one. she's bae.
Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 10:01pm
about time
Congrats sunshine
Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by GreatMindLikes: 10:01pm
OrestesDante:
grin


Who God has blessed. No man can curse.



The V-Upgrade is an multi functional Car upgrade device which which has the following features


3 Different Offline Map Navigation System for All Roads within Nigeria - You NEED NO DATA CONNECTION


Reverse Camera Which Enables you to reverse and pack properly with no stress


Bluetooth Calls while driving


Car tracking device using your phone on any location within the country

Live Traffic Reports within any road in the country


More Features Includes Video, and Audio player, FM Transmitter,Google Play,Car assist app, etc



13 MONTHS WARRANTY

AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE


Whatsapp 0..7.036.86..00.14.

Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by Buking1: 10:01pm
I truly bless God's name for this kids
Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by lelvin(m): 10:01pm
God picked her call even before she had a phone while there are people that God has blacklist their number because of too much flashing grin

2 Likes

Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by SnakeXenzia(m): 10:01pm
grin
Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by muller101(m): 10:02pm
U won't see nairaland ladies here.

1 Like

Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by SnakeXenzia(m): 10:02pm
cheesy
Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by mirabel001(f): 10:03pm
dat lil girl is great
Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by suzzy4God(f): 10:03pm
Congrats dear
Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by BEENUEL: 10:03pm
why are the oyinbo men looking hungry

congrat young lass
Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by PMBtill2023(m): 10:04pm
CONGRATS.....8year- old girl controlling millions.....O Allah pls and pls answer our own calls too(ameen)
Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by 9jayes: 10:04pm
greatmarshall:
Na small small
Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 10:04pm
grin grin grin
Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by nkemdi89(f): 10:05pm
My little friend and I was having a discussion, she told me that when she grows up she will be rich, I had to correct that impression and used emmanuella as an illustration that she doesn't have to be grown up before achieving that, that if she start making use of her talent now she will make it

2 Likes

Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 10:05pm
i hope say dem dey spend money for this girl body..she no just resemble celebrity at all

1 Like

Re: Emmanuella Samuel Signed As Fresh Yo Ambassador (Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 10:06pm
Fvck school, talent pays more


A gift (talent) is a precious stone in the eyes of those that have it.
Where ever it turneth, it prospereth

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Wow! Pdiddy Son Justin Get S Full Scholarship To Play Football At Ucla! / Senators To Receive Cars Costing $100k Each / Timaya Acquires Multi-million Naira Car

Viewing this topic: nicerichard05, usoroakpan, Akinya17, EkoErrands, davbaba, Niftykid, Couzy21(m), naxman(m), FortifiedCity, MansSour, SUREGUY93, odunukweval, johnslick2, Edicoco, LORDofODDS, ayoalabi(m), kaystal(f), Alexgeneration(m), igwegeorgiano(m), deariekay(m), ExAngel007(f), Yoliyoli, Hollasmall(m), IamNat, BCISLTD, rhemiza(m), Deeldorado, anthonykezy(m), Freestyl(m), Princehollex(m), myjobsfinder(m), ololo30, juicymoney(m), omojeesu(m), gleaf, Tochijude2000(f), Omasiri, biggydon209, UmuEri(m), oolalekan1560(m), Odisco2(m), Abiriba1stson, Pweetyradiance(f), Kemimarch16(f), Emmyjb(m), nullboss, Wuminity(f), staymore, menwongo(m), blizzers(m), Mighty1515(m), princekalani, kkkp, soulrib(m), caon, DeeJay3(m), Sirnuel, SplendidE(f), rawpadgin(m), eakenbor, Godswillnwaoma(m), greatmutt64(f), cybeks(f), sonsomegrigbo, Georgekyrian(m), enuelsmith, Simon21(m), ademasta(m), ttemmi(m), prtyjessy(f), Justwiz4(m), fabulouskeem(m), fizziea(m), yinchar(m), erekaa(m), Pchikaodili(m), obaival(m), mediagenius, Santinojr, terry29fresh, Kdiva(f), Kedro(m), Kamoryemi2580(m), bimpeecrown(f) and 139 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.