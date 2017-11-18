Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur (2 - 0) - Live (7940 Views)

Goal

Mustafi scores



ARS 1-0 TOT

Gooooal

Gunners all the way

Goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal

Mustafa

Goooooooooooal

Sanchez vs Sanchez and Mustafi scored!!! 1-0

MTN for Alexis

anochuko01:



where you dey watch am abeg?

dstv no free show for here o



You sure? because na viewing centre me dey o. I think say na dstv d guy dey use You sure? because na viewing centre me dey o. I think say na dstv d guy dey use

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL



Mustafi scoresssssss



Arsenal 1-0 Tottenham



#COYG

aieromon:

Mustafi scores



ARS 1-0 TOT

jump for joy na jump for joy na

Alexis scores



ARS 2-0 TOT

2-0







� God bless my team

Great Goal!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Fabregas

goalllllllllll,, Sanchez 2.0if Arsenal Continues playing like this... dey ll stay top 4 1 Like

Goaaaaaaaaaaal

Sanchez

mukina2:





jump for joy na

I'm on your side today



Teach those noisy North London neighbors a lesson I'm on your side todayTeach those noisy North London neighbors a lesson 1 Like

Alexis Scooooressss...

Spurs must not top united

szen:





You sure? because na viewing centre me dey o. I think say na dstv d guy dey use Na dstv u dey use? rain heavy for here nii.

rain dey dah side? Na dstv u dey use? rain heavy for here nii.rain dey dah side?

2-0

aribisala0:

Great Goal!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Fabregas what is dis?? what is dis?? 4 Likes

CROWNWEALTH019:

God bless my team



� OUR Team OUR Team

Gunners for ever

Arsenal might win this game.

Dreamswayne:



OUR Team Yes ooo Yes ooo

Bills2307:

what is dis?? Na goal na? Na goal na?

LesbianBoy:

Arsenal 0 - 2 Tottenham

