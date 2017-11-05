Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church (10906 Views)

The attack happened at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs in Wilson County.



Local ABC affiliate KSAT 12 reported the gunman entered the church at around 11:30 local time and began shooting.



Police told the outlet there were "multiple victims" and the gunman had been killed in the aftermath. The number of casualties is not yet clear.



Photos and video from the scene showed the area taped off by local law enforcement.



A number of helicopters have arrived to transport the wounded, KSAT 12 reporter Max Massey said.



Bhet why?



So no price for FTC abi?



FTC ain't worth it jaare 1 Like

USA self is never safe.

Every day shooting and shooting.

i really dont understand.

it as if am watching their movies.

Like it a child play.

So many 15 Likes

Who cares about Isis when Americans are killing more Americans than they ever could. 33 Likes

Lord have mercy boko haram don pack go yankee







No, God punish Satan. Not when buhari is still in power. To die for obodo oyibo is better than living in this shît hole called naija.



And I just got my visa. Abi make I just chill for Naija make these white people no just shoot me one day?!?
No, God punish Satan. Not when buhari is still in power. To die for obodo oyibo is better than living in this shît hole called naija.
I'll be back after 2019.

Again? 1 Like



They focus foolishly on external terrorism to nurture their vainglorious ego instead of catering domestic terrorism that has led to more American deaths.

After a lot of research, the book I wrote on "how to end gun violence in America" they are yet to read for knowledge maybe cos I am not an American. They keep killing themselves.
They focus foolishly on external terrorism to nurture their vainglorious ego instead of catering domestic terrorism that has led to more American deaths.
Read my book here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1539350134/ref=cm_sw_r_wa_awdb_mx3.zbK1YNM6W

it is well

No matter what Obama and co do they will fail..America must be great again

Hold trump responsible





He talks too much

Trump go hear am. No be by mouth to stop terrorism.

May their souls rest in peace



End time tinz God have mercy

What's really wrong with these aimless shooters? What do they really stand to gain? 1 Like

I was there live. Thank God my survival instinct allowed me run away and take cover on time. When the FBI arrived , I joined them in looking for the culprits. It wasn't easy at all.

what d u mean

Very sad. mass shooting has become part of US culture, reminds me of that nutcase Dylann roof. Gun control has to come into effect.

If he's black, a minority, or Muslim= Terrorist

If he's white= "We need more info."



Unfortunately that’s the sad reality of america all because of this useless administration handling of a tragedy. 14 Likes 2 Shares





Another one?
Its like everyone over there should start carrying a firearm on their waist and bulletproof too.

And u hear some Zomo saying Nigeria is ranked unsafe to live

Head slamer is the most likely culprit

If it were to b a Muslim/black man...na TERRORIST, But white, u here LONER,GUNMAN,DERANGED

when will this madness all over the world stop