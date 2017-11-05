₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by Temtee11223344: 9:02pm
A gunman opened fire at a church in Texas during Sunday services, resulting in multiple reported casualties.
The attack happened at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs in Wilson County.
Local ABC affiliate KSAT 12 reported the gunman entered the church at around 11:30 local time and began shooting.
Police told the outlet there were "multiple victims" and the gunman had been killed in the aftermath. The number of casualties is not yet clear.
Photos and video from the scene showed the area taped off by local law enforcement.
A number of helicopters have arrived to transport the wounded, KSAT 12 reporter Max Massey said.
http://www.nigeriannewsweb.com/breaking-many-injured-as-gunman-opens-fire-on-church-in-texas/
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by checkedout: 9:10pm
Bhet why?
So no price for FTC abi?
FTC ain't worth it jaare
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by remainhidden: 9:25pm
USA self is never safe.
Every day shooting and shooting.
i really dont understand.
it as if am watching their movies.
Like it a child play.
So many
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by Ramos16(m): 9:26pm
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by olatade(m): 9:26pm
Who cares about Isis when Americans are killing more Americans than they ever could.
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by Factfinder1(f): 9:26pm
Lord have mercy boko haram don pack go yankee
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by 2O17: 9:26pm
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by sKeetz(m): 9:26pm
And I just got my visa. Abi make I just chill for Naija make these white people no just shoot me one day?!?
No, God punish Satan. Not when buhari is still in power. To die for obodo oyibo is better than living in this shît hole called naija.
I'll be back after 2019.
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by hugoboss70(m): 9:26pm
Again?
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by Mac2016(m): 9:26pm
After a lot of research, the book I wrote on "how to end gun violence in America" they are yet to read for knowledge maybe cos I am not an American. They keep killing themselves.
They focus foolishly on external terrorism to nurture their vainglorious ego instead of catering domestic terrorism that has led to more American deaths.
Read my book here:https://www.amazon.com/dp/1539350134/ref=cm_sw_r_wa_awdb_mx3.zbK1YNM6W
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by lanrexdo(m): 9:26pm
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by habsin: 9:26pm
it is well
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by FarahAideed: 9:26pm
No matter what Obama and co do they will fail..America must be great again
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by nwakibie3(m): 9:26pm
Hold trump responsible
He talks too much
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by johnkey: 9:26pm
wow
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by obajoey(m): 9:26pm
Trump go hear am. No be by mouth to stop terrorism.
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by agabaI23(m): 9:27pm
May their souls rest in peace
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by clems88(m): 9:27pm
God have mercy
End time tinz
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by SHOPPERS(m): 9:27pm
What's really wrong with these aimless shooters? What do they really stand to gain?
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by NwaChibuzor: 9:27pm
I was there live. Thank God my survival instinct allowed me run away and take cover on time. When the FBI arrived , I joined them in looking for the culprits. It wasn't easy at all.
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by madjune: 9:27pm
Fake news.
When this one happen?
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by twinskenny(m): 9:27pm
FarahAideed:what d u mean
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by Omoluabi16: 9:27pm
Very sad. mass shooting has become part of US culture, reminds me of that nutcase Dylann roof. Gun control has to come into effect.
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by olatade(m): 9:28pm
If he's black, a minority, or Muslim= Terrorist
If he's white= "We need more info."
Unfortunately that’s the sad reality of america all because of this useless administration handling of a tragedy.
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by Blackfyre: 9:28pm
Another one?
Its like everyone over there should start carrying a firearm on their waist and bulletproof too.
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by omooba969: 9:28pm
Haaaaaa !
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by lonlytroy: 9:28pm
And u hear some Zomo saying Nigeria is ranked unsafe to live
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by mazimee(m): 9:28pm
Head slamer is the most likely culprit
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by elyte89: 9:28pm
If it were to b a Muslim/black man...na TERRORIST, But white, u here LONER,GUNMAN,DERANGED
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by Oma307: 9:28pm
when will this madness all over the world stop
Re: About 27 Dead In Texas As Gunman Opens Fire On First Baptist Church by Nbote(m): 9:29pm
Gun Violence dis year alone is enough to warrant a review of US gun ownership laws
