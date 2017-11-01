₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,907,392 members, 3,895,379 topics. Date: Monday, 06 November 2017 at 08:35 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden (14817 Views)
Traffic Warden Oludewa Sanni 'Samanja' Is Dead! / Tired Looking Traffic Warden Sleeping At A Junction In Abuja (Photos) / Ifedioramma D.C Best Traffic Warden In Awka, Anambra State (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by Priscy01(f): 10:31pm On Nov 05
Male motorists in Uganda have jokingly demanded the removal of a pretty traffic warden from a road, because she’s distracting them.
While some want her removed, others are adamant she stays.
Police please remove this beautiful traffic officer from Mulago Round about. Cars barely move because of Jam caused by men driving slowly while looking at the traffic officer.
You may suggest route diversion for men during her shift but if it’s her area of deployment she will need more time probably. Criminals are even turning themselves in after seeing her . We hope she will completely changed the face of traffic police force.
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/a-distraction-motorists-in-uganda.html
Lalasticlala Mynd44 Ijebabe
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by Modelqwen(f): 10:39pm On Nov 05
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by abdelrahman: 10:42pm On Nov 05
UGANDA and foolish news are 5 & 6.
42 Likes
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by comshots(m): 10:47pm On Nov 05
Genevieve nnaji no fit distract me na this one.Shior!
13 Likes
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by rawpadgin(m): 10:51pm On Nov 05
If na naija this one dey, she for dey make reach 20k daily from motorist
Naija men can mumu follow fine girls sha!
6 Likes
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by delishpot: 10:52pm On Nov 05
If that is a picture of her butt, I agree with the driver side. She should be removed or provided a skirt or some other decent clothing to put on.
1 Like
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by Learnstuffs(m): 11:14pm On Nov 05
Truly I say to you, she is a distraction
1 Like
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by ChiefPiiko(m): 11:14pm On Nov 05
I go get accident sef so she will arrest me
4 Likes
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by Riko2(m): 11:15pm On Nov 05
criminals are even turning dem self in after seeing her she must be very beautiful to be causing all dis commotion.
3 Likes
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by muller101(m): 11:16pm On Nov 05
Foolishness. Even an unclad Kate henshaw no fit distract me let alone this one.
1 Like
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by Yeligray(m): 11:30pm On Nov 05
This one can cause accident
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by Yeligray(m): 11:32pm On Nov 05
muller101:u must be gay or ur stuff ain't working
27 Likes
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by yarimo(m): 12:11am
Traffic police with 3 stars
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 12:40am
That ass dey cause commotion
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by jerryunit48: 12:46am
They should transfer her to Nigeria if they don’t want her anymore, we love things like this
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by muller101(m): 2:02am
Yeligray:The watch word is FOCUS.
3 Likes
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by stillondmatter: 2:24am
Calling for her removal is unfair
Only that her uniform can be changed to Iro and buba, better still an oversized gown
14 Likes
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by jordyspices: 5:18am
she is pretty with curves if na naija na dat road wey every man for like pass
4 Likes
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by BRAV0O(m): 5:28am
When are we going to be seeing fine babe like this for NP
#ApapaInChaos #TrucksNowParkAnywhere #FreeSunriseCoconutTo2ndGate!
3 Likes
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by Elnino4ladies: 5:48am
let them transfer her to 9ja
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by Paulpaulpaul(m): 5:57am
This one?
Better police de naija na, e ge one for Suleja
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by Partnerbiz: 6:04am
nansense
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by oyatmicah(m): 6:50am
perverts everywhere smh
1 Like
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by mhizesther(f): 7:10am
Wow, she's got a great ass
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by HealthWealthy(m): 7:13am
Only perverts see her as a distraction.
View my signature if you want to get a sexy body before Christmas
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by Rolly83(m): 7:14am
You wanna see girls with big butts? Go to Uganda ...When I went there my God you won't believe what I saw.
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by chibuike65: 7:17am
Priscy01:hmm yash get power ooO
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by chibuike65: 7:18am
mhizesther:you be lez?
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by nikkypearl(f): 7:20am
Awon perverts oshi..wetin dey nyansh aimoye nyansh lo de
1 Like
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by mhizesther(f): 7:24am
chibuike65:
I was only stating the obvious..
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by chibuike65: 7:29am
mhizesther:is for men only
|Re: "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden by Thukzee01(m): 7:30am
H
Pls Is Dis Driver Licence Genuine / Uk Tourist Visa Renewal Procedure / The UK officially The Worst Place Live In Europe?
Viewing this topic: joseph214(m), princejude(m), ernietime(m), GreatManBee, Mosesbutez, henry4lov1, Nuellaluv(f), Fragileheart(f), yinkzzboy, surelove(f), protonz(m), Healer007, bbjummy, chrisbills74, roakim(m), Benyong, chukzyfcbb, anyaclinton, maran1983(f), Laolballs, Obini92, Isobug, loadedvibes, Ruufahgee(m), comradespade(m), Dyt(f), pweetiedee(f), jovincyy10(m), xlander(m), kunleben1, jossyspicy, sammyomal, karmaA3, Lesgupnigeria(m), swazpedro(m), LeopardX, bobykings(m), miraclejoy, tony9k, Oluwaseyi00(m), BlaQWolf, iamDjSkukie(m), koseepaaro(m), MrAJQ(m), sunbbo(m), olamsaheed, obytex(m), IZIBLAZE4JESUS(m), dynamo007(m), Tezboi(m), B3sty, IamPatriotic(m), pinkyruledworld(m), HABRUZZY(m), Ulu45, vorigan, adefemi56(m), Safari29, bishopken, agulion, Caliph69, Ashley86400, dmy(m), Olalekan27, uyicos, Xymc1(m), sonshyne, Seaen(m), toyad(m), ElsonMorali, Franky9584(m), Shieldjnr(m), Akambaowo, ohuegbeair(m), Cdec(m), tunde070, AYOUNG(m), nathanomochi(m), Delphi(m), Blueboy0402, Iamsammy(m), olawuyi78, Manko(m), rashfat(m), vchykp(m), Marshalrhino(m), Thiannah(f), Ajinoride(m), IamDino(f), hayodamilolah(m), olaolaking(m), Nyntynplus, Chicallisto, nickdoc(m), Rowlandjude(m), Famorori, kingsley3218(m), Assassin101, Timmy85, Warriorplay, ubergold(m), junmangul, ib4real95(m), comshots(m), japhet1902, Tripletmom, bunmiannie(f), Mumnathan, jackiesoft(f), SenorFax(m), Alajokemi, Taofeekdboy(m), phemie007(m), onosbaba3310, olumario(m), Danniyounge(m), Ammie2K17, chiefengr, Zenithpeak, Kingdov(m), Crazytrump(m), feyiona(m), calculusx(m), gtrader, shizzy07(m), oche88(m), Wizkhalifa2(m), GdexFolami(m), Tobicrystal(m), beautifulrosa, Paretomaster(m), Adeyemi0(m) and 207 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15