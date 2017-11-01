Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / "She’s A Distraction" - Motorists Demand Removal Of Pretty Traffic Warden (14817 Views)

Traffic Warden Oludewa Sanni 'Samanja' Is Dead! / Tired Looking Traffic Warden Sleeping At A Junction In Abuja (Photos) / Ifedioramma D.C Best Traffic Warden In Awka, Anambra State (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





While some want her removed, others are adamant she stays.



Police please remove this beautiful traffic officer from Mulago Round about. Cars barely move because of Jam caused by men driving slowly while looking at the traffic officer.



You may suggest route diversion for men during her shift but if it’s her area of deployment she will need more time probably. Criminals are even turning themselves in after seeing her . We hope she will completely changed the face of traffic police force.



http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/a-distraction-motorists-in-uganda.html



Lalasticlala Mynd44 Ijebabe Male motorists in Uganda have jokingly demanded the removal of a pretty traffic warden from a road, because she’s distracting them.While some want her removed, others are adamant she stays.Police please remove this beautiful traffic officer from Mulago Round about. Cars barely move because of Jam caused by men driving slowly while looking at the traffic officer.You may suggest route diversion for men during her shift but if it’s her area of deployment she will need more time probably. Criminals are even turning themselves in after seeing her . We hope she will completely changed the face of traffic police force.Lalasticlala Mynd44 Ijebabe















UGANDA and foolish news are 5 & 6. 42 Likes

Genevieve nnaji no fit distract me na this one.Shior! 13 Likes

If na naija this one dey, she for dey make reach 20k daily from motorist



Naija men can mumu follow fine girls sha! 6 Likes

If that is a picture of her butt, I agree with the driver side. She should be removed or provided a skirt or some other decent clothing to put on. 1 Like

Truly I say to you, she is a distraction 1 Like

I go get accident sef so she will arrest me 4 Likes

she must be very beautiful to be causing all dis commotion. criminals are even turning dem self in after seeing hershe must be very beautiful to be causing all dis commotion. 3 Likes

Foolishness. Even an unclad Kate henshaw no fit distract me let alone this one. 1 Like

This one can cause accident

muller101:

Foolishness. Even an unclad Kate henshaw no fit distract me let alone this one. u must be gay or ur stuff ain't working u must be gay or ur stuff ain't working 27 Likes

Traffic police with 3 stars

That ass dey cause commotion

They should transfer her to Nigeria if they don’t want her anymore, we love things like this 4 Likes 1 Share

Yeligray:

u must be gay or ur stuff ain't working The watch word is FOCUS. The watch word is FOCUS. 3 Likes





Only that her uniform can be changed to Iro and buba, better still an oversized gown Calling for her removal is unfairOnly that her uniform can be changed to Iro and buba, better still an oversized gown 14 Likes

she is pretty with curves if na naija na dat road wey every man for like pass 4 Likes















#ApapaInChaos #TrucksNowParkAnywhere #FreeSunriseCoconutTo2ndGate! When are we going to be seeing fine babe like this for NP#ApapaInChaos #TrucksNowParkAnywhere #FreeSunriseCoconutTo2ndGate! 3 Likes

let them transfer her to 9ja

This one?









Better police de naija na, e ge one for Suleja

nansense

perverts everywhere smh 1 Like

Wow, she's got a great ass

Only perverts see her as a distraction.

View my signature if you want to get a sexy body before Christmas

...When I went there my God you won't believe what I saw. You wanna see girls with big butts? Go to Uganda...When I went there my Godyou won't believe what I saw.

Priscy01:

Male motorists in Uganda have jokingly demanded the removal of a pretty traffic warden from a road, because she’s distracting them.



While some want her removed, others are adamant she stays.



Police please remove this beautiful traffic officer from Mulago Round about. Cars barely move because of Jam caused by men driving slowly while looking at the traffic officer.



You may suggest route diversion for men during her shift but if it’s her area of deployment she will need more time probably. Criminals are even turning themselves in after seeing her . We hope she will completely changed the face of traffic police force.



http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/a-distraction-motorists-in-uganda.html



Lalasticlala Mynd44 Ijebabe hmm yash get power ooO hmm yash get power ooO

mhizesther:

Wow, she's got a great ass you be lez? you be lez?

aimoye nyansh lo de Awon perverts oshi..wetin dey nyanshaimoye nyansh lo de 1 Like

chibuike65:

you be lez?



I was only stating the obvious.. I was only stating the obvious..

mhizesther:





I was only stating the obvious.. is for men only is for men only