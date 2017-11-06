₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,907,501 members, 3,895,769 topics. Date: Monday, 06 November 2017 at 12:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 160 Reps Reject Official Cars (4160 Views)
Reps Reject Oil Firms’ Relocation To Niger Delta / Reps Reject N305/dollar Exchange Rate For Budget / Reps Reject National Conference, Referendum (1) (2) (3) (4)
|160 Reps Reject Official Cars by ijustdey: 9:32am
• Want cash instead
From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
http://sunnewsonline.com/160-reps-reject-official-cars/
lalasticlala
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by Airforce1(m): 9:34am
It is well
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by obailala(m): 9:40am
Upon reading the title, I even thought we had 160 patriots; little did I know the rogues just wanted the cash instead.
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by Baawaa(m): 9:48am
Rogues and thieves in action again
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by ELdaar55(m): 9:50am
A THIEF WILL ALWAYS REMAIN A THIEF...I WAS EVEN SAYING THEY ARE GENEROUS NOT KNOWING THEY ARE GREEDY FELLOWS.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by DLuciano: 9:52am
Buhari government bigotry life style exposed every day, so what change has APC government given to Nigerians, I cant wait, to vote them out come 2019, if Jesus tarry.
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by Keneking: 9:57am
APC Reps are criminals
"He noted that many had expressed preference for Toyota Camry or Prado jeep, and argued that giving cash, in lieu of the cars, would enable them buy cars of their choice."
- Useless Representatives
3 Likes
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by eagleeye2: 10:04am
I was beginning to think that these people have born again overnight.
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by aolawale025: 10:19am
Don't they have cars before contesting? They should use their cars and government pays them fuel allowance (if they aren't collecting that already)
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by SnowJay92(m): 10:25am
Lalasticlala please amend the title of this post on the front page, add "....want cash instead!" I almost thought they wanted to forfeit the cars for the country's sake.
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by Ayo4251(m): 11:32am
Nor be perzin wey don belle full go wan drive motor
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by tuoyoojo(m): 11:32am
when it comes to sharing of money all the politicians become United with glue
why spend 17 million on just one car.
one moto o
when u can get a good one for less than 2 million even if it's tokunbo
these reps r there to represent their pockets, nothing more
support them at ur own peril
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by Edopesin(m): 11:33am
Stupid morrafucking thiefs
1 Like
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by IamPatriotic(m): 11:33am
These people only believe in sharing the money, they're desperate to acrue whatever they can before the expiration of their tenure in office, 17 million Naira isn't small money.
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by damaan(m): 11:34am
K!
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by omoadeleye(m): 11:34am
Too much car for them already, they will not chop car na
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by Pavore9: 11:35am
Legislators are united irrespective of parties when it comes to their benefits.
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by WordSayer: 11:35am
If Man was God..
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by yomalex(m): 11:35am
which means the cars were unnecessary. just a waste of my tax.
Reliable BulkSMS service www.domesms.com
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by muller101(m): 11:35am
Official criminals
2 Likes
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by Vizzim: 11:36am
Imagine these people demanding what they want while some people haven't eaten this morning. Shame
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by FarahAideed: 11:36am
Kai these people are greedy sha
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by YOMICOLLINS007: 11:37am
Only God knows where we are heading in this country
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by solablings(f): 11:37am
Tor, wake me up pls
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by Lomprico2: 11:38am
SHM for my country!
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by itiswellandwell: 11:38am
Chai. There was indeed a country.
Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive as ideal souvenir for your clients this Xmas and new year.
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by BornAgainMay: 11:39am
Calling Nigeria a Zoo was the greatest Weakness of Nnamdi KANU... The name accord Nigeria more respect.
why didn't he peruse round George' Animal Farm and describe Nigeria appropriately.
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by ninip: 11:40am
.
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by mbjsuki(m): 11:41am
Of what use are these set of people? Of whose interest are they after? Nothing good can come out of these set of people whose belly is their gods!
I've said and I'm still going to repeat same thing. We need a new orientation as to how we need to be governed as a country.
We keep fooling ourselves believing these guys are out there for our common good. No! They are there for their selfish interest alone. We no longer have leaders with sincere interest of the populace in mind rather a set of greedy, selfish and egocentric set of people as leaders.
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by DONFASZY(m): 11:41am
Peugeot 508 @ N17m per unit
Who is fooling who
Our corruption ve Masters degree and PHD and we say?dey r fighting corruption or killing us wit Hardship/suicide d more
Dis economy is d worst since 1983 as far as common man is concern?
Some people automatically ve left d City due to dis outright wickedness
Tiring
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by chriskosherbal(m): 11:46am
Chaii there is God..
|Re: 160 Reps Reject Official Cars by oka4ugoo: 11:49am
This move must be stopped by all means necessary. Reasons:
The car in the first place is not there's as they all expected to hand over the cars back to the government after the end of their legislative dispensation.
The can only take the cars home at the end of their dispensation after they have paid the government the value (wear and tears to be considered) of the said car.
Now giving them 17 million naira means government is getting nothing back at the end of this dispensation.
This corruption must stop.
Abia Govt Has Resolved To Deal With Any Official Caught Cheating / Point Of Note / Bomb Explosion Rocks Suleja,niger State
Viewing this topic: includeng, Prof92, JW214, jovi007, babaskool(m), SLIDEwaxie(m), Analee(f), mrNVO(m), dremaster(m), Webman007, pjetta007(m), ZACHIE, Greenbuoy(m), goodman3(m), bobnazzygon, jackyraw09, olayemi85, Yubee40(m), zagadat1, nwakibie3(m), publicspeaker, Jbols2001(m), Taich(m), Cornerstone2020, sweetkevisco(m), 12stinep, Naughtypenis1(m), lordgalore, Edunwa302(m), Dejohnbull, amliftedhigher, Generalj007, exlinkleads(f), omenti(m), skerries, Stella42(f), taoaliu1(m), mlmdeals, Shamillionaire(m), xcolanto(m), 1234onyekwe, wwwkaycom(m), AlhajiAbdul, kleverswag(m), neoapocalypse, dniro, MrTeeo, Itimkpataka2, larrysiku20, hammiddanimmam, TsaTrinity(m), ConradAma, topeayan(m), toyo4souls(m), Piyke, oddessey007(m), sirfamous1(m), BABATEE251(m), Emmanuel950(m), Ekoishome, Steveadodo(m), olubams, Ayo7, Oladepo2, Jidefido(m), delishpot, ManfromZion, Sapiosexuality(m), KingsleyCEO, Houstency(m), proudlyND(m), harryfeese and 90 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4