From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja





About 160 members of the House of Representatives have rejected its leadership’s offer to provide them with official cars.



Daily Sun gathered that the members want cash instead.



The Green Chamber is spending about N6.1 billion on procurement of 360 units Peugeot 508 for members, at a unit price of N17 million.



The cars have been coming in trickles, since December 2015, when the plans to procure them was agreed.



As at August 2017, about 200 units had been procured and distributed to members.

But, a source told Daily Sun yesterday, that members who were yet to get their vehicles are now mounting pressure on the House leadership to give them the monetary value of the cars.



The demand for monetisation of the cars, it was gathered, is against the backdrop of the cash crunch affecting the federal legislature.



Besides, the source said “some of the legislators believe there is no need for the cars as they have spent more than half of their tenure.”



A member, who declined to be named, confirmed the development, and noted that “majority of those yet to get their official cars prefer to be given cash, in lieu of the cars.”



He, however, said the legislators are demanding monetisation of the cars, because “they do’t like Peugeot 508, and not for any other reason.”



The lawmaker, who confirmed that he has gotten his own vehicles, said members had, from the outset, expressed reservations about the car.



He noted that many had expressed preference for Toyota Camry or Prado jeep, and argued that giving cash, in lieu of the cars, would enable them buy cars of their choice.



“Some of them wanted Camry. Some wanted Prado. If they cannot buy them what they want, what is wrong in giving them money to buy. The most important thing is for them to buy.



“ State assembly members are using Prado. Councillors are using Camry. What is the big deal about Peugeot 508? What is Peugeot 508?



“It is an embarrasment for anyone to want to make an issue out of this. Don’t you see the convoy of ministers when they come to the National Assembly?



“If you go to the (Presidential) Villa, they ride Mercedez Benz. There are three tiers of government. They should not be treating us as if we are not part of this government,” the lawmaker stated.



When Daily Sun sought the reaction of the Chairman of the House Services Committee, Nasiru Baballe Ila, whose committee is charge of procuring the cars, he replied in a text message thus; “get in touch with (Abdulrasaq) Namdas, he is the spokesman of the House.”



However, efforts to speak with the Chairman of the Committee on Media, Abdulrasaq Namdas was unsuccessful as his mobile telephone was switched off, as at yesterday night.



Also, Speaker Yakubu Dogara’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Hassan Turaki, did not respond to any enquiry on the issue.





http://sunnewsonline.com/160-reps-reject-official-cars/





It is well





Upon reading the title, I even thought we had 160 patriots; little did I know the rogues just wanted the cash instead. 24 Likes 2 Shares

Rogues and thieves in action again 4 Likes 1 Share

A THIEF WILL ALWAYS REMAIN A THIEF...I WAS EVEN SAYING THEY ARE GENEROUS NOT KNOWING THEY ARE GREEDY FELLOWS. 1 Like 1 Share

Buhari government bigotry life style exposed every day, so what change has APC government given to Nigerians, I cant wait, to vote them out come 2019, if Jesus tarry.





"He noted that many had expressed preference for Toyota Camry or Prado jeep, and argued that giving cash, in lieu of the cars, would enable them buy cars of their choice."



- Useless Representatives APC Reps are criminals"He noted that many had expressed preference for Toyota Camry or Prado jeep, and argued that giving cash, in lieu of the cars, would enable them buy cars of their choice."- Useless Representatives 3 Likes

I was beginning to think that these people have born again overnight.

Don't they have cars before contesting? They should use their cars and government pays them fuel allowance (if they aren't collecting that already) 2 Likes 1 Share

Lalasticlala please amend the title of this post on the front page, add "....want cash instead!" I almost thought they wanted to forfeit the cars for the country's sake.

Nor be perzin wey don belle full go wan drive motor

when it comes to sharing of money all the politicians become United with glue



why spend 17 million on just one car.



one moto o





when u can get a good one for less than 2 million even if it's tokunbo



these reps r there to represent their pockets, nothing more



support them at ur own peril

Stupid morrafucking thiefs 1 Like

These people only believe in sharing the money, they're desperate to acrue whatever they can before the expiration of their tenure in office, 17 million Naira isn't small money.

K!

Too much car for them already, they will not chop car na

Legislators are united irrespective of parties when it comes to their benefits.

If Man was God..





Official criminals 2 Likes

Imagine these people demanding what they want while some people haven't eaten this morning. Shame

Kai these people are greedy sha

Only God knows where we are heading in this country

Tor, wake me up pls

SHM for my country!

Chai. There was indeed a country.



Calling Nigeria a Zoo was the greatest Weakness of Nnamdi KANU... The name accord Nigeria more respect.





why didn't he peruse round George' Animal Farm and describe Nigeria appropriately.

.

Of what use are these set of people? Of whose interest are they after? Nothing good can come out of these set of people whose belly is their gods!

I've said and I'm still going to repeat same thing. We need a new orientation as to how we need to be governed as a country.

We keep fooling ourselves believing these guys are out there for our common good. No! They are there for their selfish interest alone. We no longer have leaders with sincere interest of the populace in mind rather a set of greedy, selfish and egocentric set of people as leaders.

Peugeot 508 @ N17m per unit

Who is fooling who

Our corruption ve Masters degree and PHD and we say?dey r fighting corruption or killing us wit Hardship/suicide d more

Dis economy is d worst since 1983 as far as common man is concern?

Some people automatically ve left d City due to dis outright wickedness

Tiring

Chaii there is God..