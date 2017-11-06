Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Man Fakes His Career For 14 Years To Wife, Goes To Another Woman's House (305 Views)

According to her, the man wakes up everyday, wears a suit and goes to his other wife's house. Here are her tweets;



If your aunt had him every night then she's no losser

serves her right, for 14 years, she never cared 2 know where her husbands working place is located. serves her right, for 14 years, she never cared 2 know where her husbands working place is located.

Oh!, This movie!!!

The lady had to narrate the movie briefly on social media just to trend!!







Believe the story at your own risk

Very Wonderful lie! 14 years and they were all so dumb not to know anything. 14 years and a wife never cared to know where her husband worked or the people he worked with. None ever came visiting? bleeping lies. Anything to trend. 14 years just doing pro bono services? It's either this is a very stupid lie or the girls aunty is the fool of the millenium!!

Why should i believe such a story from someone who’s handle is called “Magic püssy”?

I don't believe this shiit.





SOLAR POWER BANK 5000MAH?? CHECK MY SIGNATURE OR CALL THE NUMBER ON IT I luv it... Husband's Association members are getting smarter everyday.

I don't believe this abeg

Really















"Superpu**y" But the girl's name"Superpu**y"

