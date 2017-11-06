₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,907,501 members, 3,895,769 topics. Date: Monday, 06 November 2017 at 12:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Man Fakes His Career For 14 Years To Wife, Goes To Another Woman's House (305 Views)
Man Fakes Having Heart Attack To Propose To Girlfriend (Video) / Beautiful Lady In Tears As Her Man Fakes His Arrest To Propose To Her (photos) / Woman Sleeps With Ex-Boyfriend Hours Before His Wedding To Another Woman (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Fakes His Career For 14 Years To Wife, Goes To Another Woman's House by FlirtyKaren(f): 10:42am
A South African lady and Twitter user, @Rhuuu, took to the platform to narrate how her aunt's husband faked a non-existing career for 14 years.
According to her, the man wakes up everyday, wears a suit and goes to his other wife's house. Here are her tweets;
https://www.lailasblog.com/man-fakes-entire-career-14-years-wife-goes-another-womans-house-claiming-hes-employed/
|Re: Man Fakes His Career For 14 Years To Wife, Goes To Another Woman's House by AK6464(m): 10:54am
If your aunt had him every night then she's no losser
|Re: Man Fakes His Career For 14 Years To Wife, Goes To Another Woman's House by IAMSASHY(f): 10:55am
serves her right, for 14 years, she never cared 2 know where her husbands working place is located.
|Re: Man Fakes His Career For 14 Years To Wife, Goes To Another Woman's House by donstan18(m): 11:01am
Oh!, This movie!!!
The lady had to narrate the movie briefly on social media just to trend!!
Believe the story at your own risk
|Re: Man Fakes His Career For 14 Years To Wife, Goes To Another Woman's House by ScotFree(m): 11:02am
Very Wonderful lie! 14 years and they were all so dumb not to know anything. 14 years and a wife never cared to know where her husband worked or the people he worked with. None ever came visiting? bleeping lies. Anything to trend. 14 years just doing pro bono services? It's either this is a very stupid lie or the girls aunty is the fool of the millenium!!
|Re: Man Fakes His Career For 14 Years To Wife, Goes To Another Woman's House by naijaboiy: 11:18am
Why should i believe such a story from someone who’s handle is called “Magic püssy”?
|Re: Man Fakes His Career For 14 Years To Wife, Goes To Another Woman's House by Evablizin(f): 11:30am
I don't believe this shiit.
|Re: Man Fakes His Career For 14 Years To Wife, Goes To Another Woman's House by Raph01: 12:03pm
I luv it... Husband's Association members are getting smarter everyday.
SOLAR POWER BANK 5000MAH?? CHECK MY SIGNATURE OR CALL THE NUMBER ON IT
|Re: Man Fakes His Career For 14 Years To Wife, Goes To Another Woman's House by ayxmania: 12:03pm
I don't believe this abeg
|Re: Man Fakes His Career For 14 Years To Wife, Goes To Another Woman's House by NwaAmaikpe: 12:03pm
|Re: Man Fakes His Career For 14 Years To Wife, Goes To Another Woman's House by AleAirHub(m): 12:04pm
Really
|Re: Man Fakes His Career For 14 Years To Wife, Goes To Another Woman's House by Ayo4251(m): 12:04pm
But the girl's name
"Superpu**y"
|Re: Man Fakes His Career For 14 Years To Wife, Goes To Another Woman's House by chynie: 12:04pm
a
|Re: Man Fakes His Career For 14 Years To Wife, Goes To Another Woman's House by mebad(m): 12:05pm
d
|Re: Man Fakes His Career For 14 Years To Wife, Goes To Another Woman's House by Edopesin(m): 12:05pm
g
(0) (Reply)
Are You In Need Of A Sugar Mummy? This Is Your Chance! / Get Fast Cure For Diabetes / Zones In The Years Following
Viewing this topic: vani86, Chukason1(m), yuppieman(m), teebankz10(m), JoyousMum2016, saturnjay(m), Sweetguy25, adefolarinwa01(m), balmofgilead, Drinokrane, Smooth14, MIPNIG, ekems2017(f), Tweetysparkles(f), zoomman(m), ItsJonathan(m), ayxmania, Mrfixitxtech, chennySman, ruggedised, NwaAmaikpe, majekdom2, mrphysics(m), Slymonster(m), bigyomite(m), stanleeodor(m), sirfee(m), oyatake200, maximus14(m), matingo(f), Henry240, kennieG, piusnice(m), segola7(m), Bookielicious(f), Trumps, horhizah(f), Goddys(m), AleAirHub(m), bencarson007(m), Nwaoma198(f), Capriqueena(f), ZeusZuco(m), flyca, Chommieblaq(f), LaClicKLaBenDin(m), joelfm(m), dokunbam(m), saabright(m), Raph01, Acecards, oparaochau, Giannakopoulos(f), coolhamid(m), sundaynome, Fatherly, Heylius(m), k10, bizybrain(m), EASY39(m), multivational, freemile2ru, LotusFan, mcbreeze, frosbel2, vivlyviv, FA13, SerVik(m), chynie, rims4emmy(m), Nasige(m), rildwanullahi(m), Donchyke007(m), coolcatty, elektra(f), xelow231(m), Flets, julietene(f), Donzee02(m), xavier0327(f), buba(m), Mikehell(m), zanebaddo(m), Mille, Adebowhales(m), voiceoftheupcom, Thiago888, VayneTombend(m), BreezyCB(m), SeniorZato(m), helphelp, mebad(m), orenteasa(f), Charles10xer, beetruth, Folafikemi, IamPatriotic(m), DanielsParker, survtony(m), mikywonder(m), mzMerci(f), designgurus, Ayo4251(m), banntin, Intendy, Lejupiter(m), husu(m), rodrirodri(m), HokageTravels, writejhn27(m), ben1daEbiri(m), driy65(m), kokosin, Erngie(f), Namdeenero(m), damaan(m), CynthiaChi(f), tripleaa, Profitcost, Edopesin(m), NicheNaija and 168 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15