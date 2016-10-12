





Taking to Instagram to celebrate, he shared series of photos from their wedding and wrote:



'As the clock struck 1300 365 days Ayo, @ajd_3030 and I said I Do. I can’t believe how time flies. I am a very lucky man and I have to say that, because many times we don’t acknowledge and appreciate our luck. Meeting, dating and marrying Anthony has been a blessing for me and for this I am happy.



'Also a big thanks to friends and families who flew in from every part of the world to make it a memorable day. Here is to more years of love, kiss and laughter. In Whitney’ voice, ‘I will always love you.’



