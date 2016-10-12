₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by contactmorak: 11:07am
Hmm. They celebrated their first anniversary over the weekend.
Taking to Instagram to celebrate, he shared series of photos from their wedding and wrote:
'As the clock struck 1300 365 days Ayo, @ajd_3030 and I said I Do. I can’t believe how time flies. I am a very lucky man and I have to say that, because many times we don’t acknowledge and appreciate our luck. Meeting, dating and marrying Anthony has been a blessing for me and for this I am happy.
'Also a big thanks to friends and families who flew in from every part of the world to make it a memorable day. Here is to more years of love, kiss and laughter. In Whitney’ voice, ‘I will always love you.’
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nigerian-gay-activist-bisi-ali-might-shares-photo-in-bed-with-his-husband
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by contactmorak: 11:07am
Na WA o
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by Tension532: 11:08am
white pipu and anus ehn!
7 Likes
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by IamSINZ(m): 11:10am
fagguts
3 Likes
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by iamJ: 11:14am
carefully removed his shoving
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by Flexherbal(m): 11:30am
Na wa ooo
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by kunlesufyan(m): 11:33am
Who took the photograph? This is just disgusting
1 Like
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by AlexCk: 11:39am
After seeing this, my imaginations started acting up.
Why oh why, bisi
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by NarnieSnyper(m): 11:42am
With the likes of Amber Rose, Bernice Borgois or whatever, how can a man still like his fellow man. I mean, c'mon
Lord God, i gotta million questions for ya when I get to your Crib. Peace Dawg
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by CHANNELStv2020: 5:43pm
THE RATE GAYS ARE COMING OUT FROM YORUBA LAND IS SURPRISING WE ARE STILL TRYING TO DIGEST THE IBADAN BOY BOBRISKY THEN NOW BISI NNA NAWA O
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by cosby02(m): 5:43pm
who's the camera man
1 Like
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by Handsomebeing(m): 5:44pm
Lol
1 Like
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by ElPadrino33: 5:44pm
Jesus please start coming already
1 Like
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by DreI1(m): 5:44pm
nice
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by SwaGUnLimiTeD(m): 5:44pm
But Y na, I'm not understanding
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by Viccur(m): 5:44pm
Disgusting
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by LadyGoddiva(f): 5:45pm
Cute. Adorable babies loading.
2 Likes
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by eebraa(m): 5:45pm
Ye ye dey smell
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by Xeedorf: 5:45pm
it's a matter of time, continue..
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by gameboy727(m): 5:45pm
A handful of gay topics made front page today.
Their life though, not my business.
By the way, happy 23rd birthday to me.
6 Likes
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by Promismike(m): 5:45pm
Disgusting
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by Offpoint: 5:45pm
Gayism is the worst mental disorder.
I wonder one will reject digging a well for digging a rock.
I think it's time the trumpet sound like if Satan has stolen it... please let's donate and get a new one.... I can't take it no more
1 Like
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by Forzap(m): 5:46pm
Shey na Pikin be dis ones
1 Share
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by Eroslee(m): 5:46pm
Anal cancer fall on you
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by deebrain(m): 5:46pm
Bet this is disgusting.....
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by TolaTosin: 5:46pm
If ladies enjoy girl on girl, why can't guys
Many folks who will hate gays but watch lesbian pornoo and enjoy 3somes, yet they dislike gays.
Y love lesbian & hate gays.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by deflover(m): 5:46pm
Why are so many of SW peeps gay
Bobrisky just declared his
We need to investigate this ewedu soup
Seems it brings out the gay in them
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by JON01: 5:46pm
ElPadrino33:
Bros wetin nah...If dey never blow trumpet go collect am
1 Like
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by Damfostopper(m): 5:46pm
who is the husband and who is the wife now
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:46pm
Lemme download and watch some gay porn, let's see how it's done
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by emperordelis(m): 5:46pm
Smart bisi,na oyigbo him marry,oyigbo wey no dey get reach 14"...if to say na black madingo dey knack am,him for no see hand take snap this kain picture
|Re: Bisi Alimi In Bed With Husband, Anthony Davis. Shares Photo by Rexphobia(m): 5:46pm
I don't want to say what is on my mind
