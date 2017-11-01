Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding (13868 Views)

What's with all the waterworks at weddings nowadays? Here, a groomsman is pictured crying during his friend's wedding.



http://insideout247.blogspot.com.ng/2017/11/photo-of-groomsman-crying-during-his.html What's with all the waterworks at weddings nowadays? Here, a groomsman is pictured crying during his friend's wedding.

The groom must have snatched the bride from him 39 Likes

OMG is so sweet to see men cry 8 Likes 1 Share

biacan:

Men must have dealt seriously with you.

You can share your experience if you wish...



Men must have dealt seriously with you.You can share your experience if you wish...

Topccy007:

Men must have dealt seriously with you.



Experience ko...... story ni

Groom's man crying? There's more to this story 1 Like

Fvck boi oshi , dey cry another man's cry. He should be checked out maybe he and groom been fvcking before the groom decided to go for the puna 10 Likes







Have u ever been in a wedding where the pastor's teaching on marriage & relationship was extremely touching & u start reminiscing about that awesome relationship u had with bola & how she was an angel from above but because u were so stupid & naive u never valued her now it's difficult to find another girl that's as good as bola?Dude, i have been there (am still there) so i share ur pain





It was a touching moment...







Or...



It was a touching moment...Or...She was the one who got away...

Ray Hushpuppi Sr

Wow...This guy is super handsome





biacan:

OMG is so sweet to see men cry Hmmmmmmmmmmm Hmmmmmmmmmmm

only god knows what is in his mind

nonsense...

D groomsman be like ooh see the lady i suppose to marry,now my friend has snatched her

He could have been a witness of the girl struggling with the guy during hard times. 1 Like

Maybe the bride is a public toilet and the groomsman knows the type of mess his friend is walking into with his eyes open.



Maybe the bride is a public toilet and the groomsman knows the type of mess his friend is walking into with his eyes open.Endtime marriage.

That must be his childhood best friend getting married. Subsequently he knows there long time friendship is now limited with boundaries

biacan:

OMG is so sweet to see men cry This one just want us to feel she is coming from pluto,na ur 1st time to see man cry? 1 Like

When u remember how u used to nak d bride

biacan:

OMG is so sweet to see men cry are u kidding me? are u kidding me?

This dude is so handsome...any lady can fall for him at mere sight. The 'grace' of his face can unserious any serious relationship.

biacan:

Experience ko...... story ni nah fight? nah fight?

You better tell the Groom the truth what you ve done with his Bride..

What Men usually do to their Friend’s Bride to be.



Or Tell the Groom what you ve caught her doing at his back..

What some naughty Women do with their Husband to be friends. 1 Like

biacan:

OMG is so sweet to see men cry Whos your daddy??

ye!

He is truly on his own now. No more bestie to crawl the red light districts with...







He knows his friend very well that the guy na Baztard. Or may be He dey pity the girl.He knows his friend very well that the guy na Baztard.