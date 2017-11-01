₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,907,626 members, 3,896,188 topics. Date: Monday, 06 November 2017 at 03:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding (13868 Views)
Lady Plays Groomsman Role At Her Twin Brother's Wedding (photos) / Adorable Photos Of A Lady Serving As A Groomsman At Her Friend's Wedding / Lady Plays Groomsman Role At The Wedding Of Her Brother (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by InsideOut247: 12:30pm
@InsideOutBlog
What's with all the waterworks at weddings nowadays? Here, a groomsman is pictured crying during his friend's wedding.
http://insideout247.blogspot.com.ng/2017/11/photo-of-groomsman-crying-during-his.html
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by Topccy007(m): 12:31pm
The groom must have snatched the bride from him
39 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by biacan(f): 12:38pm
OMG is so sweet to see men cry
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by Topccy007(m): 12:44pm
biacan:Men must have dealt seriously with you.
You can share your experience if you wish...
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by biacan(f): 12:46pm
Topccy007:Experience ko...... story ni
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by nairalandfreak(m): 1:26pm
Groom's man crying? There's more to this story
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by PMWSpirit(m): 1:26pm
Fvck boi oshi , dey cry another man's cry. He should be checked out maybe he and groom been fvcking before the groom decided to go for the puna
10 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by rawpadgin(m): 1:26pm
Have u ever been in a wedding where the pastor's teaching on marriage & relationship was extremely touching & u start reminiscing about that awesome relationship u had with bola & how she was an angel from above but because u were so stupid & naive u never valued her now it's difficult to find another girl that's as good as bola?
Dude, i have been there (am still there) so i share ur pain
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by HarkymTheOracle(m): 1:26pm
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by jashar(f): 1:26pm
It was a touching moment...
Or...
She was the one who got away...
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by Samusu(m): 1:27pm
Ray Hushpuppi Sr
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by maxibrainz02(m): 1:27pm
Wow...This guy is super handsome
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by TruePass(m): 1:27pm
If u had sex with Kante, do that technically means is a 3some?
Send your answers to packthebus.Com
Or mumupeopleUnited.com
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by Ormorlehwah(f): 1:27pm
biacan:Hmmmmmmmmmmm
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by luvlymabel: 1:27pm
only god knows what is in his mind
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by grayht(m): 1:28pm
nonsense...
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by Sunkyphil: 1:28pm
D groomsman be like ooh see the lady i suppose to marry,now my friend has snatched her
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by ufinity(m): 1:28pm
He could have been a witness of the girl struggling with the guy during hard times.
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by Heyliesha(m): 1:29pm
man isnot hot
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by NwaAmaikpe: 1:29pm
Maybe the bride is a public toilet and the groomsman knows the type of mess his friend is walking into with his eyes open.
Endtime marriage.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by writetopoker: 1:29pm
That must be his childhood best friend getting married. Subsequently he knows there long time friendship is now limited with boundaries
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by w1sEmAn: 1:31pm
This one just want us to feel she is coming from pluto,na ur 1st time to see man cry?
biacan:
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by yeyerolling: 1:31pm
When u remember how u used to nak d bride
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by talk2percy(m): 1:32pm
biacan:are u kidding me?
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by Austinoiz(m): 1:32pm
This dude is so handsome...any lady can fall for him at mere sight. The 'grace' of his face can unserious any serious relationship.
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by jeje123(m): 1:32pm
biacan:nah fight?
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by fvckme(f): 1:32pm
You better tell the Groom the truth what you ve done with his Bride..
What Men usually do to their Friend’s Bride to be.
Or Tell the Groom what you ve caught her doing at his back..
What some naughty Women do with their Husband to be friends.
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:32pm
Whos your daddy??
biacan:
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by Edopesin(m): 1:33pm
ye!
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by Nymeria247(m): 1:33pm
He is truly on his own now. No more bestie to crawl the red light districts with...
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by AntiWailer: 1:33pm
Or may be He dey pity the girl.
He knows his friend very well that the guy na Baztard.
|Re: Photo Of Groomsman Crying During His Friend's Wedding by Mznaett(f): 1:33pm
Omg! This is sweet...
1 Like
Happy Birthday Kemjisuper / For Your Classy Video Coverage And Photography Services- Enter Here / Wedding Gown, Men's Suits,Shirts, Ties & Wedding Rings All @ Affordable Prices
Viewing this topic: tmgtreasure(m), bonnyhope, Ngozi123(f), 12507, fairguy007, Deo1986, amazon14, hardywaltz(m), FKBZ, jabojafa(m), Ayoakinkahunsi(m), jeronimo(m), RedDistrict, theblessings, Folafikemi, horlaryeanca, selebobo10, Suspense12, deledels(m), mongreat, OlowoB(m), Meetmeat(m), Dc4life(m), Nuellaluv(f), annyplenty(m), Icaretoo, Oluhitee, OCEAN2000(m), Mibellconsult, DaM4(m), miguella20(f), Josepet(m), nejifresh(m), Dewalesblog(m), FabulousAutos(m), jamjo, barng(m), chiayo101(m), biacan(f) and 81 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12