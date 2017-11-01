₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Eiye & Aiye Cultists Denounce Their Membership During Public Rally In Lagos.PICS by CastedDude: 12:33pm
Following series of cult battles, the youths of local council development area in Lagos embarked on a 'Say No To Cultism' rally as members of various cult groups including Eiye and Aiye confraternities - gathered in their numbers to denounce their membership in the presence of the traditional rulers and security operatives in the region.
The Obateru of Egbin, Regent of Ijede and other high chiefs - warned the repentant cult members to go and sin no more. .
|Re: Eiye & Aiye Cultists Denounce Their Membership During Public Rally In Lagos.PICS by CastedDude: 12:34pm
|Re: Eiye & Aiye Cultists Denounce Their Membership During Public Rally In Lagos.PICS by biacan(f): 12:35pm
That's a welcome development
|Re: Eiye & Aiye Cultists Denounce Their Membership During Public Rally In Lagos.PICS by Topccy007(m): 12:39pm
The kinda news we need in Nigeria. Cultism yields no good.
|Re: Eiye & Aiye Cultists Denounce Their Membership During Public Rally In Lagos.PICS by DanseMacabre(m): 1:03pm
All this one na wash.
|Re: Eiye & Aiye Cultists Denounce Their Membership During Public Rally In Lagos.PICS by wakaman: 1:15pm
You can't denounce just yet!
I mean how?
Karma/ nemesis must( would) take it's course.
|Re: Eiye & Aiye Cultists Denounce Their Membership During Public Rally In Lagos.PICS by XXLDICK(m): 1:29pm
If I was the President of this country, I would proscribe all cult groups
|Re: Eiye & Aiye Cultists Denounce Their Membership During Public Rally In Lagos.PICS by Kufie(m): 1:31pm
I hope they don't get killed soon. I grew up believing you could never get out after getting in. They'll always hunt you. I hope that's a myth.
|Re: Eiye & Aiye Cultists Denounce Their Membership During Public Rally In Lagos.PICS by Sunkyphil: 1:31pm
First pix though i can c two men clawing
|Re: Eiye & Aiye Cultists Denounce Their Membership During Public Rally In Lagos.PICS by Ugboamaka: 1:31pm
The way forward
|Re: Eiye & Aiye Cultists Denounce Their Membership During Public Rally In Lagos.PICS by deepwater(f): 1:32pm
Nigerian politics should be a subject for university research.
For now, it fails all rational thoughts.
What is the meaning if this?
Show for the camera or what precisely
|Re: Eiye & Aiye Cultists Denounce Their Membership During Public Rally In Lagos.PICS by NwaAmaikpe: 1:32pm
Folks have been denouncing since the late 80s.
It changes nothing.
|Re: Eiye & Aiye Cultists Denounce Their Membership During Public Rally In Lagos.PICS by johnstar(m): 1:32pm
Hmm
|Re: Eiye & Aiye Cultists Denounce Their Membership During Public Rally In Lagos.PICS by nairavsdollars: 1:33pm
All na wash.. the same boys Ambode will use in 2019
|Re: Eiye & Aiye Cultists Denounce Their Membership During Public Rally In Lagos.PICS by dfrost: 1:33pm
Story.
Picture 1: men still dey claw.
Picture 2: blue beret.
And you guys are denoucing. Story for dem Amadioha, Sango and co.
|Re: Eiye & Aiye Cultists Denounce Their Membership During Public Rally In Lagos.PICS by WINDSOW(m): 1:33pm
They denounce their cult but take a look @ the first pix where those 2 were clawing.
Na wash!
|Re: Eiye & Aiye Cultists Denounce Their Membership During Public Rally In Lagos.PICS by Kingpee2(m): 1:34pm
Denounce wetin ,trust me ,these so called guys will still end up doing their ish ,after all its called secret cult,they can denounce openly but end up doing their ish secretly ,it is called secret cult .......
|Re: Eiye & Aiye Cultists Denounce Their Membership During Public Rally In Lagos.PICS by Pato23(m): 1:34pm
Words of the mouth.....
|Re: Eiye & Aiye Cultists Denounce Their Membership During Public Rally In Lagos.PICS by kingthreat(m): 1:35pm
I see Eiye showing off their insignia. This is more like no to violence not no to cultism
|Re: Eiye & Aiye Cultists Denounce Their Membership During Public Rally In Lagos.PICS by bugidon(m): 1:35pm
Funny people
|Re: Eiye & Aiye Cultists Denounce Their Membership During Public Rally In Lagos.PICS by yeyerolling: 1:35pm
Arrest dem jor
|Re: Eiye & Aiye Cultists Denounce Their Membership During Public Rally In Lagos.PICS by Royalfurnitures: 1:35pm
To God be the,glory, henceforth let them become useful tools in the hand of God since they have denounced the devil.
Check out my signature for quality and durable furniture
|Re: Eiye & Aiye Cultists Denounce Their Membership During Public Rally In Lagos.PICS by dfrost: 1:35pm
WINDSOW:
No mind them. See pic 2 where the guys still don on blue berets. Abegiiii. Denouncing cultism has a new meaning.
|Re: Eiye & Aiye Cultists Denounce Their Membership During Public Rally In Lagos.PICS by bkfilms: 1:37pm
Await what is coming
joining is your biggest mistake
denouncing is your worst mistake.
advice: don't ever join any group.
|Re: Eiye & Aiye Cultists Denounce Their Membership During Public Rally In Lagos.PICS by lizzytope: 1:37pm
Let them give their lives to Christ also or face nemesis
|Re: Eiye & Aiye Cultists Denounce Their Membership During Public Rally In Lagos.PICS by Slymonster(m): 1:37pm
useless people and useless cult
|Re: Eiye & Aiye Cultists Denounce Their Membership During Public Rally In Lagos.PICS by Mrkumareze(m): 1:37pm
The way Lagos state recognises cultism is alarming. It's becoming a legal entity without any one questioning their activities
