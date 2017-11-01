Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Eiye & Aiye Cultists Denounce Their Membership During Public Rally In Lagos.PICS (14425 Views)

Lady Strips Another Woman During Public Fight In Front Of School Students.Photos / Woman Strips Her Neighbour During Public Fight In Front Of Their Family. Photos / Woman Removes Her Colleague's Wrapper During Public Fight In Their Compund. PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Obateru of Egbin, Regent of Ijede and other high chiefs - warned the repentant cult members to go and sin no more. .



Source; Following series of cult battles, the youths of local council development area in Lagos embarked on a 'Say No To Cultism' rally as members of various cult groups including Eiye and Aiye confraternities - gathered in their numbers to denounce their membership in the presence of the traditional rulers and security operatives in the region.The Obateru of Egbin, Regent of Ijede and other high chiefs - warned the repentant cult members to go and sin no more. .Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/various-cultists-denounce-membership-public-rally-lagos-photos.html

That's a welcome development

The kinda news we need in Nigeria. Cultism yields no good. 7 Likes

All this one na wash. 38 Likes 4 Shares

You can't denounce just yet!

I mean how?

Karma/ nemesis must( would) take it's course. 3 Likes

If I was the President of this country, I would proscribe all cult groups

I hope they don't get killed soon. I grew up believing you could never get out after getting in. They'll always hunt you. I hope that's a myth. 2 Likes

First pix though i can c two men clawing 31 Likes 2 Shares

The way forward





For now, it fails all rational thoughts.



What is the meaning if this?

Show for the camera or what precisely Nigerian politics should be a subject for university research.For now, it fails all rational thoughts.What is the meaning if this?Show for the camera or what precisely





Folks have been denouncing since the late 80s.

It changes nothing. Folks have been denouncing since the late 80s.It changes nothing. 1 Like 1 Share

Hmm

All na wash.. the same boys Ambode will use in 2019 1 Like





Picture 1: men still dey claw.

Picture 2: blue beret.



And you guys are denoucing. Story for dem Amadioha, Sango and co. Story.Picture 1: men still dey claw.Picture 2: blue beret.And you guys are denoucing. Story for dem Amadioha, Sango and co. 11 Likes

They denounce their cult but take a look @ the first pix where those 2 were clawing.



Na wash! 6 Likes 1 Share

Denounce wetin ,trust me ,these so called guys will still end up doing their ish ,after all its called secret cult,they can denounce openly but end up doing their ish secretly ,it is called secret cult .......

Words of the mouth.....

I see Eiye showing off their insignia. This is more like no to violence not no to cultism

Funny people

Arrest dem jor

To God be the,glory, henceforth let them become useful tools in the hand of God since they have denounced the devil.



Check out my signature for quality and durable furniture

WINDSOW:

They denounce their cult but take a look @ the first pix where those 2 were clawing.



Na wash!



No mind them. See pic 2 where the guys still don on blue berets. Abegiiii. Denouncing cultism has a new meaning. No mind them. See pic 2 where the guys still don on blue berets. Abegiiii. Denouncing cultism has a new meaning. 2 Likes

Await what is coming

joining is your biggest mistake

denouncing is your worst mistake.



advice: don't ever join any group.

Let them give their lives to Christ also or face nemesis

useless people and useless cult