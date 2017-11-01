₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
BVN: Scammers Go On The Rampage With Fake Text Messages by kolawolepet: 1:49pm
As Deposit Money Banks in the country continue to lobby the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation to prevail on the Federal Government to back down on the plan to seize monies in the bank accounts of customers without the Bank Verification Number, scammers have capitalised on the situation to fleece unsuspecting bank customers.
Investigations show that bank names are being cloned to appear as GSM numbers, through which the scammers send text messages to customers.
The text messages usually come through the same phone numbers with which customers receive alerts on their accounts when sent by their banks.
One of such messages sent to our correspondent Monday morning reads: “Dear customer, as regard to cashless policy, your account, ATM has been locked due to change in date of birth. To activate, call customer care 08118111105 to rectify.”
When our correspondent called the phone number — 08118111105 — that accompanied the text message, a man who identified himself as Femi Johnson and who claimed to work in the headquarters of a first generation bank picked it.
He demanded to know the content of the text message, and when told, asked to know where the caller resides.
He hung up on our correspondent when the latter insisted that he should check the account details she maintains with the bank if, truly, Johnson was representing the bank.
It may be recalled that banks maintain that they will never ask for account details from customers, whether through phone calls, email, or text messages.
Again, customers who maintain accounts with banks are encouraged to contact the banks directly if they have issues to clarify concerning their money or bank account.
Source:- http://www.exclusivepp.com.ng/bvn-scammers-go-rampage-fake-text-messages/
Re: BVN: Scammers Go On The Rampage With Fake Text Messages by rabonni(m): 1:55pm
Pleaase take time to advice the aged people in the rural area they fall for this more.
All these local yahoo will never end well in life
Re: BVN: Scammers Go On The Rampage With Fake Text Messages by MisterGrace: 1:55pm
How I toyed with one of the idiots.
Just the other weekend I was bored as f**k.
A text message came into my phone and behold
it was them scamming demons.
I decided to call the number in the text and one froggy voice
duck answered on the other end. His English sef na apology.
Customer care language fa? Zero. Anyway, I decided to give him
fabricated bank details and just before the I could finish calling out
the numbers, I terminated the call.
Behold the vulture fell for the trap and called back almost immediately,
That was how I kept on dribbling him with fictitious details for almost an hour.
The buffoon won't stop for the next three hours. With my 4000mah battery almost fully
charged, I kept on wasting his airtime and time until about 9pm when I told him I was just
wasting his money and time.
Come and see para...
The pig was vexed no be small.
You can't find those cows on true caller app.
I think the government needs to tighten the loopholes in the sim reg. exercise.
Re: BVN: Scammers Go On The Rampage With Fake Text Messages by designVATExcel: 1:55pm
Scamming & Nigeria is fast getting synonymous.
We attempt scamming people everywhere , via email claiming:
- to be related to Abacha
- that the users ATM was hacked
- unsolicited debit from Bank Account
- on Fiverr / Freelancer following a script & offering outrageous salaries
It's really sad. Some Nigerians are often careful not to mention their citizenship in some parts of the US, as our nonsense scammers have succeeded in almost labelling all Nigerians as scammers.
The national assembly really need to pass a sentence for this crime (if it doesn't already exist).
The GSM providers are equally not helping, with the sim registration, all numbers should be identifiable & traceable. There should be a portal to report any scam related number.
The funny part is even the Indians that are very much tech savvier than us don't engage in this.
Re: BVN: Scammers Go On The Rampage With Fake Text Messages by mayskit4luv(m): 1:56pm
Re: BVN: Scammers Go On The Rampage With Fake Text Messages by slawomir: 1:56pm
Re: BVN: Scammers Go On The Rampage With Fake Text Messages by dfrost: 1:56pm
You can only get scammed if you greedy. Simple.
Re: BVN: Scammers Go On The Rampage With Fake Text Messages by AryaSand(f): 1:56pm
I've been getting this message do the past two weeks. These guys should come up with a new scam abeg, this is old already.
Re: BVN: Scammers Go On The Rampage With Fake Text Messages by brownsugar23: 1:56pm
Re: BVN: Scammers Go On The Rampage With Fake Text Messages by Jonorous: 1:56pm
Re: BVN: Scammers Go On The Rampage With Fake Text Messages by Temmywalex: 1:56pm
Nigerians and 419. Different formats for different situations.
Re: BVN: Scammers Go On The Rampage With Fake Text Messages by Oluwolex2000(m): 1:57pm
Re: BVN: Scammers Go On The Rampage With Fake Text Messages by olarababi(f): 1:57pm
Re: BVN: Scammers Go On The Rampage With Fake Text Messages by NLevents: 1:57pm
BVN scammers are not enlightened. Don't fall victim. Contact your bank incase you get any information about your account.
Re: BVN: Scammers Go On The Rampage With Fake Text Messages by lovelymayor: 1:57pm
rabonni:
Re: BVN: Scammers Go On The Rampage With Fake Text Messages by Jaytecq(m): 1:57pm
Re: BVN: Scammers Go On The Rampage With Fake Text Messages by SnakeXenzia(m): 1:57pm
dfrost:false
Re: BVN: Scammers Go On The Rampage With Fake Text Messages by omobs(m): 1:58pm
I believe only dull persons fall for that cheap scam, most times their spellings are not correct, but boys must chop sha
Re: BVN: Scammers Go On The Rampage With Fake Text Messages by showghan: 1:58pm
This one na old scam naa. Dem still dey use this pattern again sef?
Re: BVN: Scammers Go On The Rampage With Fake Text Messages by GloryCardinal(m): 1:58pm
Naija boys no dey carry last
Re: BVN: Scammers Go On The Rampage With Fake Text Messages by survchris: 1:58pm
Re: BVN: Scammers Go On The Rampage With Fake Text Messages by Adaumunocha(f): 1:59pm
Very lazy set of scammers.
They get lucky once in a while though.
Re: BVN: Scammers Go On The Rampage With Fake Text Messages by BrutalJab: 2:00pm
This news should have been on Front page since instead of all these celebrity trash the mods moves to here.
Re: BVN: Scammers Go On The Rampage With Fake Text Messages by ican2020: 2:00pm
The numbers they use are all registered, so the men in uniform should visit them
Re: BVN: Scammers Go On The Rampage With Fake Text Messages by nairavsdollars: 2:00pm
Instead of scamming me, i scammed them instead
Re: BVN: Scammers Go On The Rampage With Fake Text Messages by Penalty82(m): 2:00pm
Dear customer your ATM card & your ACC*****has been blocked due to your [BVN] system error. call our help line on [09057329754] now thanks.
Re: BVN: Scammers Go On The Rampage With Fake Text Messages by yomalex(m): 2:00pm
