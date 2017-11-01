Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / BVN: Scammers Go On The Rampage With Fake Text Messages (7843 Views)

Investigations show that bank names are being cloned to appear as GSM numbers, through which the scammers send text messages to customers.



The text messages usually come through the same phone numbers with which customers receive alerts on their accounts when sent by their banks.



One of such messages sent to our correspondent Monday morning reads: “Dear customer, as regard to cashless policy, your account, ATM has been locked due to change in date of birth. To activate, call customer care 08118111105 to rectify.”



When our correspondent called the phone number — 08118111105 — that accompanied the text message, a man who identified himself as Femi Johnson and who claimed to work in the headquarters of a first generation bank picked it.



He demanded to know the content of the text message, and when told, asked to know where the caller resides.



He hung up on our correspondent when the latter insisted that he should check the account details she maintains with the bank if, truly, Johnson was representing the bank.



It may be recalled that banks maintain that they will never ask for account details from customers, whether through phone calls, email, or text messages.



Again, customers who maintain accounts with banks are encouraged to contact the banks directly if they have issues to clarify concerning their money or bank account.



Source:- http://www.exclusivepp.com.ng/bvn-scammers-go-rampage-fake-text-messages/



Pleaase take time to advice the aged people in the rural area they fall for this more.









All these local yahoo will never end well in life 19 Likes 1 Share





Just the other weekend I was bored as f**k.

A text message came into my phone and behold

it was them scamming demons.



I decided to call the number in the text and one froggy voice

duck answered on the other end. His English sef na apology.



Customer care language fa? Zero. Anyway, I decided to give him

fabricated bank details and just before the I could finish calling out

the numbers, I terminated the call.



Behold the vulture fell for the trap and called back almost immediately,

That was how I kept on dribbling him with fictitious details for almost an hour.



The buffoon won't stop for the next three hours. With my 4000mah battery almost fully

charged, I kept on wasting his airtime and time until about 9pm when I told him I was just

wasting his money and time.



Come and see para...

The pig was vexed no be small.



You can't find those cows on true caller app.



Scamming & Nigeria is fast getting synonymous.

We attempt scamming people everywhere , via email claiming:

- to be related to Abacha

- that the users ATM was hacked

- unsolicited debit from Bank Account

- on Fiverr / Freelancer following a script & offering outrageous salaries



It's really sad. Some Nigerians are often careful not to mention their citizenship in some parts of the US, as our nonsense scammers have succeeded in almost labelling all Nigerians as scammers.

The national assembly really need to pass a sentence for this crime (if it doesn't already exist).

The GSM providers are equally not helping, with the sim registration, all numbers should be identifiable & traceable. There should be a portal to report any scam related number.



The funny part is even the Indians that are very much tech savvier than us don't engage in this. 2 Likes

Ok

ok

You can only get scammed if you greedy. Simple.

I've been getting this message do the past two weeks. These guys should come up with a new scam abeg, this is old already. 1 Like

make i sit down first and watch the dreamer

Omo

Nigerians and 419. Different formats for different situations.

Nah so them be

yyyyt

BVN scammers are not enlightened. Don't fall victim. Contact your bank incase you get any information about your account.

scammers

I believe only dull persons fall for that cheap scam, most times their spellings are not correct, but boys must chop sha 1 Like

This one na old scam naa. Dem still dey use this pattern again sef? 1 Like

Naija boys no dey carry last

Very lazy set of scammers.



They get lucky once in a while though.

This news should have been on Front page since instead of all these celebrity trash the mods moves to here.

The numbers they use are all registered, so the men in uniform should visit them

Instead of scamming me, i scammed them instead

Dear customer your ATM card & your ACC*****has been blocked due to your [BVN] system error. call our help line on [09057329754] now thanks.