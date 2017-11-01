₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Samsung Slights Apple In New Ad by Rex123(m): 2:00pm
Samsung new advert took a big chuck out of the Apple, the new ad showed the flaws of iPhone over 10 years and why users should pick their flagships over Apple.
The one minute ad was colourful and an interesting advert. Samsung really went out of their way with the ad.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R59TevgzN3k
http://www.kgnosis.com/2017/11/samsung-slights-apple-in-new-ad.html?m=1
|Re: Samsung Slights Apple In New Ad by Topccy007(m): 2:04pm
Healthy competition.....
The competition between these two is gonna promote higher technology in mobile devices. Keep the beef on.
Can't wait for Apple to fight back.... Meanwhile..
If you are for Apple, click like
If you are for Samsung, click share
|Re: Samsung Slights Apple In New Ad by Mynd44: 2:07pm
"Slight"? This is an all out frontal attack!
|Re: Samsung Slights Apple In New Ad by folakemigeh(f): 2:08pm
Nice ad, too direct at Apple... I'll call that "Aggressive Marketing" somehow they are correct about the unnecessarily queue for an iPhone which will become a predecessor pretty soon.
Nice one Sammy.... Still rocking my Galaxy Note 5
|Re: Samsung Slights Apple In New Ad by AleAirHub(m): 2:08pm
Lol ....
See finishing
|Re: Samsung Slights Apple In New Ad by XXLDICK(m): 2:08pm
For years, Samsung has always been better than apple
|Re: Samsung Slights Apple In New Ad by Mariinee(f): 2:08pm
Daaaammnnnn
|Re: Samsung Slights Apple In New Ad by Ra88: 2:08pm
Apple still beats them hands down.
|Re: Samsung Slights Apple In New Ad by pueflexy(f): 2:09pm
|Re: Samsung Slights Apple In New Ad by freeman95(m): 2:09pm
Is this even legal to do?
|Re: Samsung Slights Apple In New Ad by GraveMan(m): 2:09pm
This Ad Is So Mean I Wonder How Iphone Users Will Relate To It
|Re: Samsung Slights Apple In New Ad by dasauce(m): 2:09pm
See Gobe....Samsung should expect lawsuit that'll send them on recession!
|Re: Samsung Slights Apple In New Ad by Pebcak: 2:10pm
|Re: Samsung Slights Apple In New Ad by miteolu(m): 2:10pm
Samsung is competing with iphone.
Infinix is competing with Techno
Nigeria is competing with nothing.
|Re: Samsung Slights Apple In New Ad by macfranklin(m): 2:10pm
Ha.... This na battle cry ooo
Sha no matter what Samsung does.... Apple still remains on top, past years keep showing that to us
Apple have created a brand...Samsung should deal with it... In other news, Samsung should be ready to be sued sha
|Re: Samsung Slights Apple In New Ad by designVATExcel: 2:10pm
Saw the advert yesterday, really funny.
Note 8 is the best phone in the market for now.
It's such a powerful device.
|Re: Samsung Slights Apple In New Ad by kirchofff(m): 2:10pm
Apple should sue them asap
|Re: Samsung Slights Apple In New Ad by bugidon(m): 2:11pm
Bam
|Re: Samsung Slights Apple In New Ad by whateverkay(m): 2:11pm
Mynd44:
Samsung Galaxy smartphone is better than iPhone
|Re: Samsung Slights Apple In New Ad by survchris: 2:11pm
|Re: Samsung Slights Apple In New Ad by AleAirHub(m): 2:11pm
Say wetin happen
kirchofff:
|Re: Samsung Slights Apple In New Ad by Shaw007(m): 2:12pm
this is not "slight" o baba . . . this means war
|Re: Samsung Slights Apple In New Ad by quiverfull(m): 2:12pm
Lawsuit loading...in commercials like this, you do not have the right to show the name/logo of he competition, and throw such jabs. You're however, allowed to imply or lead the audience on in whom you're jabbing.
|Re: Samsung Slights Apple In New Ad by Ijaya123: 2:12pm
designVATExcel:
You can say best android phone but definitely not the best phone. Maybe you should show us the statistics for arriving at that conclusion.
Bytheway, why are Samsung users always obsessed with the iPhone. I rarely see any iPhone fan talking about Samsung because they see it as a phone always trying to be like the iPhone.
|Re: Samsung Slights Apple In New Ad by thunderbabs(m): 2:12pm
Lawsuit INCOMING...Lol....
Samsung is a Savage
|Re: Samsung Slights Apple In New Ad by Adaowerri111: 2:12pm
see advert abeg
|Re: Samsung Slights Apple In New Ad by Ijaya123: 2:12pm
whateverkay:
Says who?
