The one minute ad was colourful and an interesting advert. Samsung really went out of their way with the ad.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R59TevgzN3k





Lalasticalala, Mynd44





Healthy competition.....



The competition between these two is gonna promote higher technology in mobile devices. Keep the beef on.



Can't wait for Apple to fight back.... Meanwhile..



"Slight"? This is an all out frontal attack! 33 Likes

Nice ad, too direct at Apple... I'll call that "Aggressive Marketing" somehow they are correct about the unnecessarily queue for an iPhone which will become a predecessor pretty soon.



Nice one Sammy.... Still rocking my Galaxy Note 5 4 Likes

See finishing Lol....See finishing

For years, Samsung has always been better than apple 22 Likes 1 Share

Apple still beats them hands down. 10 Likes 1 Share

Is this even legal to do? 2 Likes 1 Share

This Ad Is So Mean I Wonder How Iphone Users Will Relate To It 3 Likes

See Gobe....Samsung should expect lawsuit that'll send them on recession! 3 Likes

Samsung is competing with iphone.

Infinix is competing with Techno

Nigeria is competing with nothing. 8 Likes

Ha.... This na battle cry ooo

Sha no matter what Samsung does.... Apple still remains on top, past years keep showing that to us



Apple have created a brand...Samsung should deal with it... In other news, Samsung should be ready to be sued sha 3 Likes 1 Share

Saw the advert yesterday, really funny.

Note 8 is the best phone in the market for now.

It's such a powerful device. 6 Likes

Apple should sue them asap 1 Like

Mynd44:

"Slight"? This is an all out frontal attack!

Samsung Galaxy smartphone is better than iPhone Samsung Galaxy smartphone is better than iPhone 14 Likes 1 Share

kirchofff:

Apple should sue them asap Say wetin happen

this is not "slight" o baba . . . this means war

Lawsuit loading...in commercials like this, you do not have the right to show the name/logo of he competition, and throw such jabs. You're however, allowed to imply or lead the audience on in whom you're jabbing.

designVATExcel:

Saw the advert yesterday, really funny.

Note 8 is the best phone in the market for now.

It's such a powerful device.



You can say best android phone but definitely not the best phone. Maybe you should show us the statistics for arriving at that conclusion.



You can say best android phone but definitely not the best phone. Maybe you should show us the statistics for arriving at that conclusion.

Bytheway, why are Samsung users always obsessed with the iPhone. I rarely see any iPhone fan talking about Samsung because they see it as a phone always trying to be like the iPhone.





Samsung is a Savage Lawsuit INCOMING...Lol....Samsung is a Savage 1 Like

