|Osinbajo Declares Legislative Economic Summit Open by EdificationBoss: 2:22pm
Vice President Prof Osinbajo today declared open Legislative Economic Summit, held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/11/photos-vp-osinbajo-declares-legislative.html
|Re: Osinbajo Declares Legislative Economic Summit Open by madridguy(m): 2:25pm
Professor Osibanjo surrounded by hyenas. The Lord is your strength sir.
God Bless Buhari
God Bless Prof. Osibanjo
|Re: Osinbajo Declares Legislative Economic Summit Open by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 2:26pm
Fake man of God
|Re: Osinbajo Declares Legislative Economic Summit Open by Keneking: 2:31pm
Where is Saraki?
|Re: Osinbajo Declares Legislative Economic Summit Open by Danladi7: 2:44pm
CROWNWEALTH019:Igbo people
Any Christian in APC or that has something to do with GEJ,who used and dumped them, 2015election loss is a fake Christian!
They will even prefer to drink a jew urine than accepting he is a Christian
|Re: Osinbajo Declares Legislative Economic Summit Open by Letslive: 2:51pm
Expect lies from the fake pastor
|Re: Osinbajo Declares Legislative Economic Summit Open by Edopesin(m): 2:56pm
Letslive:
Your Ignorance is amazing
No Offence
|Re: Osinbajo Declares Legislative Economic Summit Open by Royalfurnitures: 2:57pm
Hope something good will come out of it
|Re: Osinbajo Declares Legislative Economic Summit Open by ninip: 2:58pm
|Re: Osinbajo Declares Legislative Economic Summit Open by HsLBroker(m): 2:59pm
madridguy:
|Re: Osinbajo Declares Legislative Economic Summit Open by python1: 2:59pm
Danladi7:Gbam
|Re: Osinbajo Declares Legislative Economic Summit Open by Yugoos: 2:59pm
See Osibanjo brother ooo.
|Re: Osinbajo Declares Legislative Economic Summit Open by Hivazinc: 3:00pm
See them..... People dey suffer they are taking shots
|Re: Osinbajo Declares Legislative Economic Summit Open by madridguy(m): 3:01pm
You want to dash me the property?
[quote author=HsLBroker post=62127783][/quote]
|Re: Osinbajo Declares Legislative Economic Summit Open by chloride6: 3:01pm
Legislative economic summit?
How much did they vote for this thing?
|Re: Osinbajo Declares Legislative Economic Summit Open by uzoclinton(m): 3:03pm
I see dead people, i See Criminals
|Re: Osinbajo Declares Legislative Economic Summit Open by handsomenonny(m): 3:07pm
Wetin concern hunger man with buhungry boy
|Re: Osinbajo Declares Legislative Economic Summit Open by Webman007: 3:10pm
