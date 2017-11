Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tekno Replies Dammy Krane. Refers To Him As An 'It' (6393 Views)

The shade throwing olympics continues as Tekno has now replied Dammy Krane! The latter threw shade at the 'Pana' crooner earlier today, saying he has been 'posing' with other peoples' cars parked in his compound.



Tekno took to twitter to reply, referring to Dammy Krane as an 'It' that is trying too hard.





They should keep throwing shades while I continue to mind my own business . Who both of dem eppThey should keep throwing shades while I continue to mind my own business 1 Like

lol 1 Like



..abeg somebody tell me why these birds don't wanna let us be ...according to 50cent in "The Games" song - hate it or love it..."beef s.hit is for the birds and the birds fly south"...funny enough they both are from the south too.. .

.abeg make them let us hear word...I hope it's not another promo stunt for one of them to release an album...just like the Psquare brothers Duck and crane both belong to the bird family ....abeg somebody tell me why these birds don't wanna let us be...according to 50cent in "The Games" song - hate it or love it..."beef s.hit is for the birds and the birds fly south"...funny enough they both are from the south too...abeg make them let us hear word...I hope it's not another promo stunt for one of them to release an album...just like the Psquare brothers 3 Likes

Their mates are busy churning out award winning music

So? 1 Like

so Make we fry biology?

weyrey musicians

See my account balance is for all mtn sim working 1 Like

See these children sha



Make una ignore dem



Na their childhood dem carry over so

Spoiled kids...send both of dem to do summer camp for SAMBISA forest to get sense... 1 Like

Duck vs mantis

Offpoint:

Fumble Fumble

It is all showbiz. Off you guys are really beefing, settle it like real men. Only bìtches hide behind a phone to throw subtle disses.

That vulture won't find a handwork now that he's still young.

Joblessness, I nor blame una

Dammy is an International thief thief .With Dead career. You and tekno no be level. Go and resurrect your career. 2 Likes



.Chai .Chai 1 Like

Children matter

children

It?

As in 'an Object' ? As in 'an Object' ? 3 Likes

Iz not their fault

I should now go and beat him 1 Like

6 Likes

Score line Tekno 5 dammy crane 1



Tekno is leading 3 Likes

Middle finger

Tekno I know ,who is dammy krane? 2 Likes

See finishing

Dammy Krane right now 2 Likes

free2ryhme:





Fumble any monitoring spirit monitoring my struggle on Nairaland... holy fireeeee any monitoring spirit monitoring my struggle on Nairaland... holy fireeeee 1 Like

.Nairaland moderators and amebo na 5 and 6. Kilode!.