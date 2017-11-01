₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by Newshelm: 5:19pm
The Senate leadership led by Senate President Bukola Saraki today met with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by madridguy(m): 5:20pm
Boss Mustapha should be careful with the traitor
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by Airforce1(m): 5:20pm
Big boys
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by Kundagarten: 5:24pm
Boss looks like he would clear IDP camp with #10bil.
Don't forget I said it here first, watch him in the next couple of months.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by ElPadrino33: 7:49pm
Let the stealing continue
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by kenonze(f): 7:49pm
Everything is becoming boring
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by NwaAmaikpe: 7:49pm
Boss Mustapha's dad foresaw his future and named him Boss.
Same as Lai Mohammed.
I'm still wondering what motivated Rochas' father.
In other news;
Peter and Paul Okoye have called a truce, P-Square is back on.
Blood is thicker than Lola's witchcraft.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by Gulderbottle85: 7:50pm
This Plot Is For Sale
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by nairavsdollars: 7:50pm
The Boss meets the Don
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by makdcash(m): 7:50pm
Weldone
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by SnakeXenzia(m): 7:51pm
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by Lastanza: 7:52pm
Government of the North, and for the north.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by ruffhandu: 7:52pm
One member joins the looting gang
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by DreI1(m): 7:53pm
Watching
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by asawanathegreat(m): 7:53pm
BBC go carry am later
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by jonnytad(m): 7:53pm
Dis Man no start work, na cutesy visits he dey do..... No one is blaming you Boss, Make sure u get familiar wt d cabal, d secret of your job is in their hands.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by tolexy007(m): 7:54pm
The great saraki, I remember when some plpp keep shouting Saraki will not spend 2wks as a senate president...
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by coalcoal1(m): 7:54pm
The Boss looks like BOSS
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by TwentyOnePilots(m): 7:55pm
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by pawesome(m): 7:56pm
Boss,abeg no go sweep d whole IDP fr 10bill o
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by Puffydon1(m): 7:57pm
Boss has an impeccable record in the offices he served previously and I'm happy he emerged the new SGF .
We need such incorruptible persons in the public service.
#Believe_In_Nigeria
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by visijo(m): 7:57pm
Nigerians
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by esmarcq(m): 7:58pm
And be rest assured he will dissapoint you, Boss has an impeccable record in all the offices he has served in, you can make inquiries about how he handled his recent appointment as MD of NIWA
Kundagarten:
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by Puffydon1(m): 7:59pm
Lastanza:Join the moving train or keep quiet.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by donneco(m): 8:01pm
He met the SGF.
And so what........
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by surgical: 8:03pm
madridguy:Tinubu have since moved on, or are you abobaku.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by quiverfull(m): 8:04pm
The epitome of corruption himself...
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by Lastanza: 8:05pm
Puffydon1:Oh right, I should claim to be a notherner to be carried along abi, imp.
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by Themandator: 8:05pm
madridguy:
He has no choice but to make sure he is not a traitor. Those ones who made themselves an enemy of the great Saraki are virtually all out of power or in the cold ..,check them all.
Saraki is a strategist .. mess with him at your own peril .. Magu one of the people who jumped on the bandwagon of Saraki must go at the early stage of the battle knows better today than to dare him again
The grass man is out...Let me not mention the others
|Re: Bukola Saraki Meets Boss Mustapha, New SGF by trustibk(m): 8:10pm
hi
