http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/11/photos-bukola-saraki-meets-sgf-boss.html The Senate leadership led by Senate President Bukola Saraki today met with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

Boss Mustapha should be careful with the traitor 2 Likes

Big boys 7 Likes

Boss looks like he would clear IDP camp with #10bil.



Don't forget I said it here first, watch him in the next couple of months. 1 Like 1 Share

Let the stealing continue

Everything is becoming boring







Boss Mustapha's dad foresaw his future and named him Boss.



Same as Lai Mohammed.

I'm still wondering what motivated Rochas' father.



In other news;

Peter and Paul Okoye have called a truce, P-Square is back on.

Boss Mustapha's dad foresaw his future and named him Boss.Same as Lai Mohammed.I'm still wondering what motivated Rochas' father.In other news;Peter and Paul Okoye have called a truce, P-Square is back on.Blood is thicker than Lola's witchcraft.

This Plot Is For Sale 1 Like

The Boss meets the Don 1 Like

Weldone

Government of the North, and for the north.

One member joins the looting gang

Watching

BBC go carry am later

Dis Man no start work, na cutesy visits he dey do..... No one is blaming you Boss, Make sure u get familiar wt d cabal, d secret of your job is in their hands.

The great saraki, I remember when some plpp keep shouting Saraki will not spend 2wks as a senate president... 1 Like

The Boss looks like BOSS

Boss,abeg no go sweep d whole IDP fr 10bill o

Boss has an impeccable record in the offices he served previously and I'm happy he emerged the new SGF .

We need such incorruptible persons in the public service.

#Believe_In_Nigeria 1 Like 2 Shares

Nigerians

Kundagarten:

Boss looks like he would clear IDP camp with #10bil.



And be rest assured he will dissapoint you, Boss has an impeccable record in all the offices he has served in, you can make inquiries about how he handled his recent appointment as MD of NIWA

Lastanza:

Join the moving train or keep quiet.



And so what........

And so what........

madridguy:

Tinubu have since moved on, or are you abobaku.

The epitome of corruption himself...

Puffydon1:

Oh right, I should claim to be a notherner to be carried along abi, imp.

madridguy:

Boss Mustapha should be careful with the traitor



He has no choice but to make sure he is not a traitor. Those ones who made themselves an enemy of the great Saraki are virtually all out of power or in the cold ..,check them all.





Saraki is a strategist .. mess with him at your own peril .. Magu one of the people who jumped on the bandwagon of Saraki must go at the early stage of the battle knows better today than to dare him again





He has no choice but to make sure he is not a traitor. Those ones who made themselves an enemy of the great Saraki are virtually all out of power or in the cold ..,check them all.Saraki is a strategist .. mess with him at your own peril .. Magu one of the people who jumped on the bandwagon of Saraki must go at the early stage of the battle knows better today than to dare him againThe grass man is out...Let me not mention the others