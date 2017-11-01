₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by InsideOut247: 6:10pm
@InsideOutBlog
The 'bang master', Speed Darlington has just acquired a new car and he's happily showing it off.
According to him, he's been walking the streets of New York for far too long and he's finally got his 5th car which he thanks God for saying, 'I'm HIGHLY grateful. So big I could have sex in this car'.
|Re: Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by FortifiedCity: 6:11pm
Just look at him.
If this one no get money, na oshodi under bridge you for see am
8 Likes
|Re: Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by Mexzy4sho(m): 6:20pm
Egbon, in Nigeria this is the type of car tokunbo dealers will say "oga.... No returning after testing."
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by teresafaith(f): 6:26pm
This is what baba mukoro uses for his cabu cabu business na
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by DanseMacabre(m): 6:35pm
Bangdadadang!!!
Wallahi I too believe this guy because of the way him believe himself.
Bet Speedy, no too strafe for inside that car or else the engine go knock o. Use your head [like Alvaro Morata].
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by KingLennon(m): 6:40pm
So if you have sex in the car, should we fry pap??
2 Likes
|Re: Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by jonnytad(m): 6:40pm
Funny dude. .... see the car self, like Fayose's campaign car
3 Likes
|Re: Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by johnstar(m): 6:40pm
Congrat to him
See haters above
Which one una don buy, dm say na him 5th car b dis
I knw no why i hate Nigerians dm nor dey appreciate ppl effort useless country
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by Blackfyre: 6:41pm
Nice ride.
|Re: Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by myners007: 6:41pm
d car must be a chalet
|Re: Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by Maradona98: 6:42pm
What a great news
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by coalcoal1(m): 6:42pm
nonsense
|Re: Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by mirabel001(f): 6:42pm
mad people everywhere
|Re: Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by Ibrahim9090: 6:42pm
Noted
|Re: Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 6:43pm
digging your grave is not a bad idea
|Re: Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by johnstar(m): 6:43pm
teresafaith:Which one ur bf get??
7 Likes
|Re: Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by coolestchris(m): 6:43pm
chai scrap,this is the car that Nigeria millionaire's used in year 1996.
he said its so big sef, Chai sense fall on u
1 Like
|Re: Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by maxibrainz02(m): 6:44pm
Money fall on me IJN
4 Likes
|Re: Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 6:44pm
And so what?!
Have sex in it and die like those lovers in the corolla car
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by drizzymadbet(m): 6:44pm
Can you see the irony of life
Someone is thanking God for a gift which he can commit fornication in.
Chai God haff suffered
11 Likes
|Re: Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:44pm
Nice whip, Ladyjumong favourite rapper
|Re: Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by joystickextend1(m): 6:45pm
issokay
|Re: Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by Tommfrench(m): 6:45pm
regular car and a silly guy
|Re: Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by Handsomebeing(m): 6:45pm
All the best to that.
|Re: Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by free2ryhme: 6:45pm
InsideOut247:
Rubbish
|Re: Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by free2ryhme: 6:45pm
You have a car and the only thought you have right now is how it is big to have sex
The black man's thought pattern about success is warped honestly
3 Likes
|Re: Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by rotexteymie(f): 6:45pm
Yaaayyyy my baby's car is here.. congratulations honey
|Re: Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by NoFavors: 6:47pm
Energygod is finally on nairaland.
Lala finally received signal. Lol
4 Likes
|Re: Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by mokt(m): 6:47pm
The ride fine like bangdangdangdang!
1 Like
|Re: Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) by Ladyjumong(f): 6:47pm
ChiefPiiko:is like your brain is paining you.
