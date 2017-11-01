Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Speed Darlington Wants To Have Sex In This Car (Photo) (20809 Views)

The 'bang master', Speed Darlington has just acquired a new car and he's happily showing it off.



According to him, he's been walking the streets of New York for far too long and he's finally got his 5th car which he thanks God for saying, 'I'm HIGHLY grateful. So big I could have sex in this car'.





Just look at him.



If this one no get money, na oshodi under bridge you for see am 8 Likes

Egbon, in Nigeria this is the type of car tokunbo dealers will say "oga.... No returning after testing." 40 Likes 1 Share

This is what baba mukoro uses for his cabu cabu business na 8 Likes 1 Share

Bangdadadang!!!





Wallahi I too believe this guy because of the way him believe himself.





Bet Speedy, no too strafe for inside that car or else the engine go knock o. Use your head [like Alvaro Morata]. 37 Likes 1 Share

So if you have sex in the car, should we fry pap?? 2 Likes

Funny dude. .... see the car self, like Fayose's campaign car 3 Likes

Congrat to him







See haters above







Which one una don buy, dm say na him 5th car b dis



I knw no why i hate Nigerians dm nor dey appreciate ppl effort useless country 30 Likes 1 Share

Nice ride.

d car must be a chalet

What a great news 3 Likes 1 Share

nonsense

mad people everywhere

Noted

digging your grave is not a bad idea

teresafaith:

This is what baba mukoro uses for his cabu cabu business na Which one ur bf get?? Which one ur bf get?? 7 Likes

chai scrap,this is the car that Nigeria millionaire's used in year 1996.



he said its so big sef, Chai sense fall on u 1 Like

Money fall on me IJN 4 Likes

And so what?!



Have sex in it and die like those lovers in the corolla car 5 Likes 1 Share

Can you see the irony of life



Someone is thanking God for a gift which he can commit fornication in.



Chai God haff suffered Someone is thanking God for a gift which he can commit fornication in.Chai God haff suffered 11 Likes

Nice whip, Ladyjumong favourite rapper

issokay

regular car and a silly guy

All the best to that.

Rubbish Rubbish

You have a car and the only thought you have right now is how it is big to have sex



The black man's thought pattern about success is warped honestly 3 Likes



































Yaaayyyy my baby's car is here.. congratulations honey



Energygod is finally on nairaland.



Lala finally received signal. Lol 4 Likes

The ride fine like bangdangdangdang! 1 Like