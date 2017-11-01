Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th (1881 Views)

Nigerian superstar David Adeleke known as Davido is set to round off his spectacular year on a high with his first headline concert in Nigeria in five years.



The singer rode on the back of two mega hit singles “IF” and “Fall” to go on a “30 Billion World Tour“. The “30 Billion Africa Tour” followed the 30 Billion World Tour, which he will now round off with a headline concert at Eko Hotel, Lagos on the 27th of December, 2017.







The singer shared the above photo on his Instagram page and wrote:



It’s been a crazy year for me on so many levels and we are just kicking off! We said we were going back to basics and that’s exactly what we are doing; my first headline show in Lagos in five years!! We’ve toured the world this year it’s only right we end it all in my home town – Lagos! It’s going to be crazy! Get ready, December 27th is going to be on a different level! #30BG#ThePlug Many surprises



Good to be here, but see who's going global 1 Like

Ftc, good way to end the year

Olowoooooooo

OBO







Who is dying next? Who is dying next? 1 Like 1 Share

So we should fry juice??

All the best!!!! [i][/i]

Perform with live band

Tamarapetty I for like carry you go the show but money no dey

Who is dying next?

No related news today?

but why is it a news congratulations.but why is it a news

Froggy

All the best!!!! [i][/i]

Who is dying next? might be you might be you

Ftc, good way to end the year Look again, thats the problem with Glo Look again, thats the problem with Glo 1 Like

Last time i checked my cutleries my f**k was missing... #TeamStarboy!

No wonder him sing 30billion for ur account. Good tour, we will be there

I wish this present administration could round off on that day too

Abeg who fit give me backstage pass?

So we should fry akamu.. Frog voice



Let me do a survey for OBO and Baba nla himself



Like for Davido

share for wizkid

davido has tired..dude has been almost half of the world by now

Like he is hustling too much lately...He looks old now and not so cute like before.

30billion tour started with blood may it ends cool.

nice one from the boss himself



first to comment....first time since when I got registered.. glo has been hindering me of this... only today I change to mtn ..I narrowly got it..I pray that anything that wanna Hinder your success in this remaining part of the year flee far from you Since when did FTC become an achievement. Grow up pls Since when did FTC become an achievement. Grow up pls

froggie froggie