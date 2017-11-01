₦airaland Forum

Nigerian superstar David Adeleke known as Davido is set to round off his spectacular year on a high with his first headline concert in Nigeria in five years.

The singer rode on the back of two mega hit singles “IF” and “Fall” to go on a “30 Billion World Tour“. The “30 Billion Africa Tour” followed the 30 Billion World Tour, which he will now round off with a headline concert at Eko Hotel, Lagos on the 27th of December, 2017.



The singer shared the above photo on his Instagram page and wrote:

It’s been a crazy year for me on so many levels and we are just kicking off! We said we were going back to basics and that’s exactly what we are doing; my first headline show in Lagos in five years!! We’ve toured the world this year it’s only right we end it all in my home town – Lagos! It’s going to be crazy! Get ready, December 27th is going to be on a different level! #30BG#ThePlug Many surprises


SOURCE: https://wobegist.com/davido-round-off-30-billion-tour-lagos-december-27th/
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by sayhi2certified(m): 8:05pm
nice one from the boss himself

first to comment....first time since when I got registered.. glo has been hindering me of this... only today I change to mtn ..I narrowly got it..I pray that anything that wanna Hinder your success in this remaining part of the year flee far from you kiss

4 Likes

Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by oviejnr(m): 8:05pm
Good to be here, but see who's going global grin

1 Like

Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by wasbag: 8:05pm
Ftc, good way to end the year
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by smithsydny(m): 8:05pm
Olowoooooooo
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by mhktaryan(m): 8:05pm
OBO
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by NwaAmaikpe: 8:05pm
shocked


Who is dying next?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by WarriDemon: 8:06pm
So we should fry juice?? undecided undecided
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by IamGoke(m): 8:06pm
All the best!!!! [i][/i]
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by dirolad(m): 8:07pm
Perform with live band grin grin grin
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by LesbianBoy(m): 8:08pm
Tamarapetty I for like carry you go the show but money no dey grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by WarriDemon: 8:08pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


Who is dying next?

No related news today? grin grin
Funny guy!!
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by psalmhorah(m): 8:08pm
congratulations.

but why is it a news
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by uzoclinton(m): 8:08pm
Froggy
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by stirene(m): 8:08pm
IamGoke:
All the best!!!! [i][/i]
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by adims96: 8:08pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

Who is dying next?
might be you
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by oviejnr(m): 8:09pm
wasbag:
Ftc, good way to end the year
Look again, thats the problem with Glo grin

1 Like

Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by richsnub(m): 8:10pm
Last time i checked my cutleries my f**k was missing... #TeamStarboy!
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by asawanathegreat(m): 8:11pm
No wonder him sing 30billion for ur account. Good tour, we will be there
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by Lilymax(f): 8:11pm
I wish this present administration could round off on that day too cry
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by Lordspicy(m): 8:11pm
Abeg who fit give me backstage pass?
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by FunnyDude: 8:13pm
So we should fry akamu.. Frog voice

Let me do a survey for OBO and Baba nla himself

Like for Davido
share for wizkid
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by henrydadon(m): 8:14pm
davido has tired..dude has been almost half of the world by now
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by EmekaBlue(m): 8:18pm
Like he is hustling too much lately...He looks old now and not so cute like before.
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by miteolu(m): 8:20pm
30billion tour started with blood may it ends cool.
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by TheManofTomorrow(m): 8:23pm
sayhi2certified:
nice one from the boss himself

first to comment....first time since when I got registered.. glo has been hindering me of this... only today I change to mtn ..I narrowly got it..I pray that anything that wanna Hinder your success in this remaining part of the year flee far from you kiss
Since when did FTC become an achievement. Grow up pls
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by free2ryhme: 8:25pm
ThisTrend:

Nigerian superstar David Adeleke known as Davido is set to round off his spectacular year on a high with his first headline concert in Nigeria in five years.

The singer rode on the back of two mega hit singles “IF” and “Fall” to go on a “30 Billion World Tour“. The “30 Billion Africa Tour” followed the 30 Billion World Tour, which he will now round off with a headline concert at Eko Hotel, Lagos on the 27th of December, 2017.



The singer shared the above photo on his Instagram page and wrote:




SOURCE: https://wobegist.com/davido-round-off-30-billion-tour-lagos-december-27th/


froggie

Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by mediagenius: 8:25pm
Jjdjx

