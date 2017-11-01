₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by ThisTrend(f): 6:34pm
Nigerian superstar David Adeleke known as Davido is set to round off his spectacular year on a high with his first headline concert in Nigeria in five years.
The singer rode on the back of two mega hit singles “IF” and “Fall” to go on a “30 Billion World Tour“. The “30 Billion Africa Tour” followed the 30 Billion World Tour, which he will now round off with a headline concert at Eko Hotel, Lagos on the 27th of December, 2017.
The singer shared the above photo on his Instagram page and wrote:
It’s been a crazy year for me on so many levels and we are just kicking off! We said we were going back to basics and that’s exactly what we are doing; my first headline show in Lagos in five years!! We’ve toured the world this year it’s only right we end it all in my home town – Lagos! It’s going to be crazy! Get ready, December 27th is going to be on a different level! #30BG#ThePlug Many surprises
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by sayhi2certified(m): 8:05pm
nice one from the boss himself
first to comment....first time since when I got registered.. glo has been hindering me of this... only today I change to mtn ..I narrowly got it..I pray that anything that wanna Hinder your success in this remaining part of the year flee far from you
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by oviejnr(m): 8:05pm
Good to be here, but see who's going global
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by wasbag: 8:05pm
Ftc, good way to end the year
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by smithsydny(m): 8:05pm
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by mhktaryan(m): 8:05pm
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by NwaAmaikpe: 8:05pm
Who is dying next?
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by WarriDemon: 8:06pm
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by IamGoke(m): 8:06pm
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by dirolad(m): 8:07pm
Perform with live band
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by LesbianBoy(m): 8:08pm
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by WarriDemon: 8:08pm
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by psalmhorah(m): 8:08pm
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by uzoclinton(m): 8:08pm
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by stirene(m): 8:08pm
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by adims96: 8:08pm
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by oviejnr(m): 8:09pm
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by richsnub(m): 8:10pm
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by asawanathegreat(m): 8:11pm
No wonder him sing 30billion for ur account. Good tour, we will be there
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by Lilymax(f): 8:11pm
I wish this present administration could round off on that day too
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by Lordspicy(m): 8:11pm
Abeg who fit give me backstage pass?
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by FunnyDude: 8:13pm
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by henrydadon(m): 8:14pm
davido has tired..dude has been almost half of the world by now
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by EmekaBlue(m): 8:18pm
Like he is hustling too much lately...He looks old now and not so cute like before.
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by miteolu(m): 8:20pm
30billion tour started with blood may it ends cool.
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by TheManofTomorrow(m): 8:23pm
sayhi2certified:Since when did FTC become an achievement. Grow up pls
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by free2ryhme: 8:25pm
ThisTrend:
Re: Davido's 30 Billion Tour In Lagos Holds On December 27th by mediagenius: 8:25pm
