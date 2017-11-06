



The 38-year-old won 116 caps for Italy and helped them win the 2006 World Cup.



Pirlo began his career at Brescia and also played for Inter, AC Milan and Juventus before joining the Major League Soccer side two years ago.



In a statement posted on his Twitter account, Pirlo also thanked "every team that I had the honour to play for" and "every team-mate that I have been pleased to play alongside".



Former club Juventus described him as a "true genius".



As well as helping the Azzurri become world champions, Pirlo also won many domestic honours during his 22-year career.

He was part of a Milan side who won two Serie A titles, two Champions Leagues and a Club World Cup between 2003 and 2011, then was instrumental in Juventus winning four successive Scudettos between 2012 and 2015.



The Italian moved to New York ahead of the 2015 MLS season, joining former England midfielder Frank Lampard and Spain striker David Villa at the Manchester City-owned franchise.



"Everyone at New York City FC would like to congratulate Andrea on an incredible career and to thank him for his excellent contribution to NYCFC over the past two and a half years." the club said.



Pirlo's career in numbers



872 games

6 Serie A titles

2 Coppa Italia wins

2 Champions League triumphs

1 World Cup success





best of Andrea Pirlo



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eUg9Sx28MlA







