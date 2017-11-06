₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,907,796 members, 3,896,939 topics. Date: Monday, 06 November 2017 at 10:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football (8349 Views)
Andrea Pirlo Announces Retirement From Football / Frank Lampard Retires From Football / Photos From Football Legend Kanu Nwankwo's Children Carnival Holding At Owerri (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by alfaHaywhy(m): 7:52pm
Former Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo has announced he is retiring from football after playing his last game for New York City.
The 38-year-old won 116 caps for Italy and helped them win the 2006 World Cup.
Pirlo began his career at Brescia and also played for Inter, AC Milan and Juventus before joining the Major League Soccer side two years ago.
In a statement posted on his Twitter account, Pirlo also thanked "every team that I had the honour to play for" and "every team-mate that I have been pleased to play alongside".
Former club Juventus described him as a "true genius".
As well as helping the Azzurri become world champions, Pirlo also won many domestic honours during his 22-year career.
He was part of a Milan side who won two Serie A titles, two Champions Leagues and a Club World Cup between 2003 and 2011, then was instrumental in Juventus winning four successive Scudettos between 2012 and 2015.
The Italian moved to New York ahead of the 2015 MLS season, joining former England midfielder Frank Lampard and Spain striker David Villa at the Manchester City-owned franchise.
"Everyone at New York City FC would like to congratulate Andrea on an incredible career and to thank him for his excellent contribution to NYCFC over the past two and a half years." the club said.
Pirlo's career in numbers
872 games
6 Serie A titles
2 Coppa Italia wins
2 Champions League triumphs
1 World Cup success
best of Andrea Pirlo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eUg9Sx28MlA
http://m.bbc.com/sport/football/41885250
5 Likes
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by alfaHaywhy(m): 7:52pm
.
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by myjobsfinder(m): 9:04pm
Kudos on successful career
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by brunofarad(m): 9:04pm
Nothing is as satisfying as a wonderful career after doing good for yourself.
Over 260 LIKES on my profile picture, thank you Nairalanders
3 Likes
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:05pm
Was tough playing against this guy that year ... injury, e no go better for you.
Nostalgia
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by paradigmshift(m): 9:05pm
boss man
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by NwaAmaikpe: 9:06pm
Good for him,
He can open a Macaroni restaurant in Downtown Manhattan.
Or go back to Italy and join the Mafia.
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by stirene(m): 9:06pm
Okay
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by modelmike7(m): 9:06pm
He was a good man and a great footballer
3 Likes
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by hanassholesolo: 9:06pm
baba of freekick.
5 Likes
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 9:06pm
Ok
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by Bunmarium(m): 9:06pm
good one
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by lsoul: 9:06pm
the only player some say he looks like Chuck Norris some say he. looks like Jesus
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by careytommy7(m): 9:06pm
#LEGEND
1 Like
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by Godhead4(m): 9:06pm
http://www.nairaland.com/modifypost?post=62138426&redirect=%2F4161023%2Fandrea-pirlo-retires-football%2362138426
Okay! hi
He's a good guy!
..
GOOD
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by OrestesDante(m): 9:07pm
King of R2 shots
1 Like
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by Odianose13(m): 9:07pm
And those freekicks! It was a great privilege to watch him play.
I actually always waited for him to make a mistake, I was always unlucky.
#greatpirlo
6 Likes
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by Jarus(m): 9:07pm
In my view the second best passer of ball (after Xavi) in the last 15 years.
8 Likes
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by toyinjimoh(m): 9:07pm
Legend retires, d world will miss u
1 Like
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by nnamdibig(m): 9:07pm
The legend of our time.
It was a privilege to watch him play.
L'architetto
1 Like
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by ChineseBuggati3(m): 9:07pm
Wow legend
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by Tattooboy: 9:08pm
I was honoured to watch this dude. I thought there was no midfielder I could adore after him, but Xavi changed my mind.
I love you, Pirlo.
6 Likes
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by watchwoman(f): 9:08pm
A true boss, used to love him way back because of his wavy hair, but he looks old for 38
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by hollah123: 9:08pm
pirlo, the boss!!! it's been a long way coming
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by kenonze(f): 9:08pm
Nice one
Congratulations
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by Earthquake1: 9:08pm
Oh no Pirlo come back!
1 Like
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by verygudbadguy(m): 9:08pm
Agba player. One of the best to grace the football pitch.
3 Likes
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by givan(m): 9:09pm
Its being an honour to play side by side with you...on ps2. Your image would live on...
3 Likes
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by Olusharp(m): 9:09pm
... Andrea Pirlo , is a great guy... I remember how both of us use to play monkey post and one touch back then... he went ahead to become one of the best midfielders while I stayed back on NL to applaud him...
2 Likes
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by elyte89: 9:09pm
His style of football was unique, slow, hardly mistakes on pitch,good passer of d ball and cap it all,a good free-kick taker
2 Likes
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by designer01(m): 9:09pm
paradigmshift:
|Re: Andrea Pirlo Retires From Football by madridguy(m): 9:09pm
Legend.
Johny Akinyemi: Nigeria's First Canoeist In The Olympics / Enyimba FC Vs Smouha Sporting Club: CAF Champions League (1 - 0) On 15 Mar 2015 / Records Lionel Messi Has Broken So Far
Viewing this topic: Harmvirus(f), jametex(m), charytea(f), Hiteerich, Successdude(m), skimasks(m), opson2yk(m), Religiondb(m), Shamillionaire(m), Estimable(m), LoRdCaT(m), Creatify(m), Hendrixtzee(m), ayzTIGER, dokunbam(m), ojaydedon(m), bolkay47(m), lexluthur007(m), Ecstacy21, streetfabulous, irokokayode, Immune1(m), Onyi4live(m), abdulsemiu02(m), EsmeraldaR1(f), Martins8102(m), Grammy08, aluko360(m), evanstinobbc, lilslim(m), DAMILAREY85, nnabyke042, Chukkyboi, elniro, ccharless77, Hadeyeancah(m), CuteMaro(m), chejosh, Capslock01, Kenneth10110, kagari, Radical44(m), bimbotek, ChangeHolder(m), abdulahi001, Charles4075(m), olasubomi007(m), arthurous(m), Mrcomfy1, destiny4luv(m), Ozeden1, oraclechamber(m), nnapo, megbu and 62 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12