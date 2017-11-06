Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line (4997 Views)

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi on Monday said the laying of tracks of Lagos - Ibadan standard gauge rail line would start in December .



He also said that Jibowu and Costain bridges in Lagos would be demolished to give way for the new railway lines .



Amaechi made the remarks in Lagos when he met with the Steering Committee of the project and the China Civil Engineering Construction Company .



The minister said “The two bridges that we may likely demolish are Jibowu and Costain to give way to the rail lines .



“ But we are rebuilding them immediately; we are not going to abandon them .



“ The challenges will be in the cities like Lagos , Abeokuta and Ibadan because we have to pay compensation , look at the water pipes, gas pipes , houses and cables .



“ In Lagos especially , we deal with bridges , electric cables and water pipes and other assets . ”



Amaechi also said that CCECC was consulting with Lagos State Water Corporation , Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation , among others, to facilitate relocation of water and gas pipelines that were parallel to the railway line.



He added that CCECC would start laying tracks by December in Lagos , noting that parts of the rail lines that would be used for the project would arrive the country by end of November.



The minister while inspecting the level of work done, called for speedy work by CCECC so as to meet the deadline .



He called on Inspector General of Police , Ibrahim Idris , to ensure that adequate security was provided for officials of CCECC handling the construction of the rail line.



He urged the Coordinator of the project, Mr Leo Tim, to complete the necessary documentation to facilitate the provision of security on site by relevant security agencies .



The minister visited Ijoko , Papalanto , Itori and Ewekoro community in Ogun State as part of the monthly site monitoring to ensure the project met the timeline by December 2018.

NAN



http://punchng.com/fg-to-demolish-costain-jibowu-bridges-for-lagosibadan-standard-gauge-rail-line/





lalasticlala

efcc are not doing there work... they should check the excesses from the transport ministry led by amaechi 7 Likes

Everytime

To do this,to do that,to build this to build that.

Everytime

To do this,to do that,to build this to build that.

For how long will our politicians continue to use this word "TO"? Every time To yet there is nothing on ground to show for it.During election their keyword will be "To" do this, build that construct this yet we never see anything they are doing. They are only constructing and commissioning with their mouths and on papers!!





Ambode sef Traffic would multiple in three and four folds

Keneking:

Traffic would multiple in three and four folds



Ambode sef

Keneking's english ... Keneking's english ...

Fine!



if we're going to get world class rail system.



God bless Nigeria and Nigerians 2 Likes 1 Share

2 years gone these criminals are still deceiving Nigerians.Watch how they will deny moro and blame the previous government for their failure.

Spylord48:

Everytime

To do this,to do that,to build this to build that.

Spylord48:

Everytime

To do this,to do that,to build this to build that.

For how long will our politicians continue to use this word "TO"? Every time To yet there is nothing on ground to show for it.During election their keyword will be "To" do this, build that construct this yet we never see anything they are doing. They are only constructing and commissioning with their mouths and on papers!! God bless you!It's only on papers that theif achievement is visible.

Lagosians should not fall for APC gimmick.





Amaechi that left PH monorail uncompleted will finish this one.







I laugh in







Lagosians should not fall for APC gimmick.

Amaechi that left PH monorail uncompleted will finish this one.

I laugh in

Anonimi come ans show them pictures of Amaechi uncompleted monorail This reminds me of the suitor that removed the zinc of his fiancee house because he promised to do a new one then before you say Jack the suitor was nowhere to be found





The prayer of every opposition is for the ruling party to fall and fail I hate democracy.





The prayer of every opposition is for the ruling party to fall and fail I hate democracy.

Fellow Lagosians, let us all join hands together are fight away these lying demons from our state, they will soon start demolition of the bridges that are serving us and will never rebuild it, hoping to campaign with them for 2019.

Please chase them away.





Please chase them away. 4 Likes 1 Share

I just tire. Dont even know what to say.

The only thing that this government will end up doing is taking a snapshot of Amaechi uncompleted monorail and then splash it all over social media through the likes of Cleverly Deomelo and Goke7 then tjpse ones will now start swearing that the project is 89% completed whereas you are standing underneath the destroyed Jibowu bridge 1 Like

Nairaland, hmm

Hope they will keep to their words:





“ But we are rebuilding them immediately; we are not going to abandon them ."

Cool stuff

ok

Cool stuff.

Cool stuff..

how will they do that

please what has Ambode done again o?

hope this one is not one chance ticket, ah beg make dem no try am if it wouldn't be rebuilt asap







Amaechi and demolition, no be wetin cause quarell with him and patience Jonathan. "I will demolish Okrika"., First Lady provoke, collect mic from am

Amaechi looting billions of dollars under the guise of Railway construction same way he looted in Rivers State

Traffic might increase, when there is no plan b the masses will suffer

Letslive:

God bless you!It's only on papers that theif achievement is visible.

Islie:





















http://punchng.com/fg-to-demolish-costain-jibowu-bridges-for-lagosibadan-standard-gauge-rail-line/













Chei.



Traffic gridlock United .



Chei.

Traffic gridlock United .

But we will be happy at the end of the day.