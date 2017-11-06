₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by Islie: 9:14pm
Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi on Monday said the laying of tracks of Lagos - Ibadan standard gauge rail line would start in December .
http://punchng.com/fg-to-demolish-costain-jibowu-bridges-for-lagosibadan-standard-gauge-rail-line/
|Re: FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by myboy2010(m): 9:17pm
efcc are not doing there work... they should check the excesses from the transport ministry led by amaechi
|Re: FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by Spylord48: 9:20pm
Everytime
To do this,to do that,to build this to build that.
For how long will our politicians continue to use this word "TO"? Every time To yet there is nothing on ground to show for it.During election their keyword will be "To" do this, build that construct this yet we never see anything they are doing. They are only constructing and commissioning with their mouths and on papers!!
|Re: FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by Keneking: 9:21pm
Traffic would multiple in three and four folds
Ambode sef
|Re: FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by Clerverly: 9:29pm
Keneking:
Keneking's english ...
|Re: FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by Kagarko(m): 9:30pm
Fine!
if we're going to get world class rail system.
God bless Nigeria and Nigerians
|Re: FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by Letslive: 9:32pm
2 years gone these criminals are still deceiving Nigerians.Watch how they will deny moro and blame the previous government for their failure.
|Re: FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by Letslive: 9:35pm
Spylord48:God bless you!It's only on papers that theif achievement is visible.
|Re: FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by QueenOfNepal: 9:35pm
This reminds me of the suitor that removed the zinc of his fiancee house because he promised to do a new one then before you say Jack the suitor was nowhere to be found .
Lagosians should not fall for APC gimmick.
Amaechi that left PH monorail uncompleted will finish this one.
I laugh in
Anonimi come ans show them pictures of Amaechi uncompleted monorail
|Re: FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by Danladi7: 9:43pm
I hate democracy.
The prayer of every opposition is for the ruling party to fall and fail
|Re: FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by fearless2014: 9:53pm
Fellow Lagosians, let us all join hands together are fight away these lying demons from our state, they will soon start demolition of the bridges that are serving us and will never rebuild it, hoping to campaign with them for 2019.
Please chase them away.
|Re: FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by codedguy1(m): 9:57pm
I just tire. Dont even know what to say.
|Re: FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by QueenOfNepal: 9:59pm
The only thing that this government will end up doing is taking a snapshot of Amaechi uncompleted monorail and then splash it all over social media through the likes of Cleverly Deomelo and Goke7 then tjpse ones will now start swearing that the project is 89% completed whereas you are standing underneath the destroyed Jibowu bridge
|Re: FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by shimmer19: 10:08pm
Nairaland, hmm
|Re: FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by Flexherbal(m): 10:10pm
Hope they will keep to their words:
“ But we are rebuilding them immediately; we are not going to abandon them ."
|Re: FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by NairalandSARS: 10:10pm
|Re: FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by slimshadyl(m): 10:10pm
ok
|Re: FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by NairalandSARS: 10:10pm
|Re: FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by NairalandSARS: 10:11pm
|Re: FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by 9PBLIVE(m): 10:11pm
how will they do that
|Re: FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by redheart(m): 10:13pm
please what has Ambode done again o?
|Re: FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by Dalyricz(m): 10:14pm
hope this one is not one chance ticket, ah beg make dem no try am if it wouldn't be rebuilt asap
|Re: FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by obaataaokpaewu: 10:14pm
Amaechi and demolition, no be wetin cause quarell with him and patience Jonathan. "I will demolish Okrika"., First Lady provoke, collect mic from am
|Re: FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by bewla(m): 10:16pm
u
|Re: FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by ChangetheChange: 10:16pm
Amaechi looting billions of dollars under the guise of Railway construction same way he looted in Rivers State
|Re: FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by DreI1(m): 10:17pm
|Re: FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by ChineseBuggati3(m): 10:18pm
Traffic might increase, when there is no plan b the masses will suffer
|Re: FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by Sammy07(m): 10:19pm
Letslive:
|Re: FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by free2ryhme: 10:19pm
Islie:
Chei.
Traffic gridlock United .
But we will be happy at the end of the day.
|Re: FG To Demolish Costain, Jibowu Bridges For Lagos/ibadan Standard Gauge Rail Line by free2ryhme: 10:19pm
Islie:
so we award or embark on infrastructure contract that help increase employment, yet Nigeria government allowed the Chinese to import the steel and materials that is needed for this railway. This was a good time to invest in steel production that would be used to produce track for all these railway.
Nigeria government and their bad contract. we borrow money from the Chinese, pay interest, purchase the material from them and hire their own worker. These deals are always bad for Nigerian's
cc:real
