While N500m was traced to Wada, N450m was traced to Danladi.



The money was said to be part of the N23bn allegedly disbursed by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, through the then Director of Finance of the Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organisation, Senator Nenadi Usman.



It was learnt that Wada arrived the EFCC office around 12pm and was still in custody around 9pm.



The spokesman for the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed that Wada was detained by the commission.



He said, “Yes, he was invited by the EFCC over N500m Diezani money. He is still in our custody.”



The Gombe zonal office also quizzed Danladi in respect of the N450m collected by him through Senators Joel Dallami Ikenya and Mark Useni during the build-up to the 2015 presidential election.



Danladi, in his statement on oath, told interrogators that he chaired the eight-man committee that disbursed the money for Taraba State.



The EFCC stated, “He further stated that, he and the other members of the committee shared N36m among themselves while the balance of N414m was distributed to other stakeholders across the 16 local government areas of the state and one Development Area Council.”



Danladi was arrested and detained in Abuja last week and later released on bail to reliable sureties, but asked to report to the EFCC Gombe zonal office for further investigation.



Last week, the commission detained a former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, for his role in the disbursement of the Diezani sleaze.



It was learnt that at least 20 former ministers and governors who are members of the PDP may be detained by the commission



In the states which were ruled by the PDP, the governors were said to have taken possession of the funds while in states that had no PDP governors, the ministers handled the money.



They were alleged to have received a minimum of N450m each.



Some of the former governors and ministers that may be picked up soon include a former Minister of Power, Mohammed Wakil (Borno); and a former Minister of Science and Technology, Alhaji Abdu Bulama (Yobe).



Others are former governor Sullivan Chime of Enugu State (now a member of the All Progressives Congress), the immediate past governor of Kebbi State, Saidu Dakin Garin; former governor Ibrahim Shekarau of Kano State, former governor Ali Modu Sheriff of Borno State, former governor James Ngilari of Adamawa State; and a former governor of Zamfara State, Mamuda Shinkafi.



Sheriff allegedly received N40m from the N450m said to have been received by a former Minister of Power, Mohammed Wakil.



Also, a former deputy governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Imasuen, and a former Secretary to the State Government of Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, may be re-invited for allegedly collecting N700m from the Diezani fund.



The source said many of the PDP chieftains had promised to return some of the funds but had failed to do so and therefore had to be invited.



And some retar.ded soul still want this useless PDP party to come back to power. Thank God for APC., I believe with time, things will change for good in my dear country.. 2 Likes 3 Shares

One by one, dem don dey go 1 Like 1 Share

I don't need to read.....traced monies and no action. all the alleged looters are still attending same parties and functions with the president. No conviction on any of the announced loot recovery. 2 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria politicians always steal from the poor to enriched themselves. While the so called poor people would be protecting their own tribe thieves who has already denied them good road, good medical facilities, good life, good water, good electricity, good education and many more.....forgetting that politicians all have 1thing in common which is "LOOTING".







Stop defending politicians, they don't give a f*ck about your well being.... 2 Likes 1 Share

This useless government will rather not focus on delivering their BOGUS campaign promises but always striving to divert attention of Nigerians away from their FAILURE.





EFCC should stop these media trials and their usual deafening noise. Complete your investigation, approach the court of law with your humongous evidence(s), and send the professional looters to JAIL. Finito! 3 Likes 1 Share

Thank God APC came. Nigeria would have been placed for sale on either Olx, Jiji or Amazon. The past administration meant business with our monies. They felt after their administration Nigeria would no longer be in existence. Even if Buhari has not done well in handling economic matters, in that area of looting of the nations treasury i congratulate him. It has been at its bearest minimum. 2 Likes 1 Share

sunmike065:

...forgetting that politicians all have 1thing in common which is "LOOTING".



That is the one thing that has kept Nigeria together. That is the one thing that has kept Nigeria together.

NaijaElba:

And some retar.ded soul still want this useless PDP party to come back to power. Thank God for APC., I believe with time, things will change for good in my dear country.. Where did they bury your sense ? Where did they bury your sense 2 Likes

Wada is pdp. Its allowed.

All these media trial. Nigeria weak us

Firefire:

This useless government will rather not focus on delivering their BOGUS campaign promises but always striving to divert attention of Nigerians away from their FAILURE.





EFCC should stop these media trials and their usual deafening noise. Complete your investigation, approach the court of law with your humongous evidence(s), and send the professional looters to JAIL. Finito!

Uncle this was part of the campaign promises



To stem corruption Uncle this was part of the campaign promisesTo stem corruption

sarrki:





Uncle this was part of the campaign promises



To stem corruption

And make useless noise for 2years now without any SINGLE conviction ?



Guy, think, now. And make useless noise for 2years now without any SINGLE conviction ?Guy, think, now.

Firefire:





And make useless noise for 2years now without any SINGLE conviction ?



Guy, think, now.

Like I said boss



We will judge them after their tenure



2018 ending Like I said bossWe will judge them after their tenure2018 ending

sarrki:





Like I said boss



We will judge them after their tenure



2018 ending

A beclouded mind (peculiar to Zone-B.ism) cannot offer justice in judgement. So, drop that your theoretic judgement slang.





Not even when their (Buhary & APC) financial & moral kworuption is glaring BUT only to the beclouded minds. A beclouded mind (peculiar to Zone-B.ism) cannot offer justice in judgement. So, drop that your theoretic judgement slang.Not even when their (Buhary & APC) financial & moral kworuption is glaring BUT only to the beclouded minds.

Bring them on book, prosecute and jail them, , very wicked set of people that collapsed the economy of this great Nation

NaijaElba:

And some retar.ded soul still want this useless PDP party to come back to power. Thank God for APC., I believe with time, things will change for good in my dear country..

There is nothing like PDP or APC.



There is no such thing. The moment Nigerians get rid of this thought, they will be able to analyze the individual and not the party. As a matter of fact a lot of the APC members were in PDP and vice versa. For the past one month, there have been defections across both ways.



None of these parties have proper principles on any important matter for this millennium and the ones to come.



Nigerians should note that, there are only Politicians who scramble for the opportunity to be in the position where collective but scarce resources are disbursed and managed. These politicians scramble and fight tooth and nail so that they can loot as much as possible and increase political power and relevance. Not because they are interested in service to the Nigerian populace. There is nothing like PDP or APC.There is no such thing. The moment Nigerians get rid of this thought, they will be able to analyze the individual and not the party. As a matter of fact a lot of the APC members were in PDP and vice versa. For the past one month, there have been defections across both ways.None of these parties have proper principles on any important matter for this millennium and the ones to come.Nigerians should note that, there are only Politicians who scramble for the opportunity to be in the position where collective but scarce resources are disbursed and managed. These politicians scramble and fight tooth and nail so that they can loot as much as possible and increase political power and relevance. Not because they are interested in service to the Nigerian populace.

Is this sort of thing still news? The "war on corruption" has become very boring these days. If you still believe that what the (in)Efficient Financial Crimes Commission is fighting is corruption you need my sympathy... We are an unserious people. Apologies if I cut across as generalizing but na as e dey pain. 1 Like

morbeta:

I don't need to read.....traced monies and no action. all the alleged looters are still attending same parties and functions with the president. No conviction on any of the announced loot recovery. C O R R E C T. C O R R E C T.







When will EFCC trace the true source of funds found at the Osborne Towers? When will EFCC trace the true source of funds found at the Osborne Towers?

Kogi blessed with thievy leaders

men

maye must pay.

how long will we keep on going this way.

Jonathan sef

NwaAmaikpe:







When will EFCC trace the true source of funds found at the Osborne Towers?



Dem dey find you on FB ooh





Efcc wahala









