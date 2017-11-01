Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding (10148 Views)

James Ibori And New Wife Spotted....



Sename Sosu-Ibori stayed Loyal to the former gov whilst he was in jail in the UK and as soon as he came out and returned to Nigeria in December 2016,he Married her...



The Couple were spotted at Tosin's Saraki' wedding last weekend..



Chief Ibori seems to have melted into the social circle quiet effortlessly....Up Nigria!

This man is a saint wen compared to uduaghan

Nkoyo Ibori?

So this corrupt public office holder is still been celebrated. Won't be surprised to see him constesting for public post again in 2023

Thief Ibori.Shameless thing!

Before 2019, he’ll say he’s changed



By 2019, he’ll contest and some people will vote for him.



That's what some zombies did with Buhari

Odidigboigbo of South South

My father tried to bribe a senior ranking state official in Hangzhou China. He did not go directly because of the risk involved. And he did not Call it bribe, he called it a gift.



My father was Surprised when the money was rejected. Because china had a death penalty for corrupt officials. Since that day we never bribed any official again



Compare to Nigeria, that official would be licking his butt for more. Officials in china don't year luxury goods

This country can never get better. There's honestly no hope in sight. Was it not EFCC that was on his tail before he flew out of the country to Dubai? He was caught by interpol, taken to UK for money laundering crimes, charge to court and found guilty. He has been in the country for over six months since his return and the EFCC is yet to invite him or go after him. Or is the UK conviction enough? Last I remember, the crimes committed are different and happened in two difference countries. EFCC wake up 6 Likes

2 thieves

There was a country indeed...

Queenlovely:

Sonia are you okay? Sonia are you okay?

These men be changing wives like they are changing boxers

Wait o, new wife! To refresh his blood back into society abi? First lady nko? Bold criminals...007 ...shameless as well. Some women sha...

Celebrated thief

So this thief is free to roam about I blame tochivitus

Corruption personified!



So he’s still regarded as an elite by the Senate President in the soo called anti-corruption government.



We really need a revolution!

None like him since Delta was created.

Don't give a fvck about His travails

None has bettered his achievements.

This country can never get better. There's honestly no hope in sight. Was it not EFCC that was on his tail before he flew out of the country to Dubai? He was caught by interpol, taken to UK for money laundering crimes, charge to court and found guilty. He has been in the country for over six months since his return and the EFCC is yet to invite him or go after him. Or is the UK conviction enough? Last I remember, the crimes committed are different and happened in two difference countries. EFCC wake up

And people are wondering why Nigeria isn't working. We keep celebrating thieves and killing reformers.



I guess it's only fitting that Saraki the thief should invite Ibori the master thief to his daughter's wedding. It's a gathering of thieves.



Oya sisioge coman gist me, jare. Did you have the "honor" of meeting this super thief on that day?

Why is it that quick to label the caught thief as the only bad one?

The truth is that, all of them politicians have had their hands in the cookie jar at one point or the other. None of the flamboyant lifestyles they flaunt are justified.

They should all the labelled at such not only the scapegoat

Bite the truth!!



Why wouldn't he - people celebrate Obasanjo, Atiku and Tinubu.



He's in good company.



Why wouldn't he - people celebrate Obasanjo, Atiku and Tinubu.

He's in good company.

Only when these crooks begin to fear for their lives will they change their ways. If not stop the pilfering then at least keep a lower profile.

Hummmmmmm. Where is NwaAmaikpe to run mouth as usual

Shameless thief!





[b] Having taken what many call a sabbatical leave from the social hub, Senami Sosu, the last known mistress of Chief James Ibori, made a surprise appearance some days ago when she shook off the setback that had been her lot and celebrated her birthday in company of her friends in grand style.



The fair-skinned University of Lagos graduate had vanished into thin air ever since her lover, Ibori, ran into troubled waters with the law and was subsequently incarcerated by the government of the United Kingdom.



It would be recalled that Senami was discovered and raised from obscurity to prominence by the former governor of Delta State. Her ascent the social ladder was further amplified by his deep pocket and enviable social capital.







In the wake of her lover’s ordeal, many wrote her off as a spent wannabe whose influence had waned and evaporated in the whirlwind that consumed Ibori; others however, speculated that the fair-skinned lady must have left the country after security agents beamed their searchlight on her because of her closeness to Ibori.



But all the speculations were laid to rest during her birthday shindig which attracted a host of well-wishers with whom she partied all day. The sight of Senami belied that of a lady who had been through any kind of misfortune as she elicited infectious happiness and gaiety. The only one missing at her birthday celebration was her heartthrob, Chief Ibori.



At the backdrop of her re-emergence in the social scene, speculation abound about the true story behind Senami’s name change; the question on everyone’s lips, is “Did Ibori truly make a decent woman of Senami by marrying her legally from prison?” Now that she is being addressed as Mrs. Senami James-Ibori, does she occupy the rightful place of Ibori’s better-half before society and the law? Why is she using Ibori’s name while the latter has a wife? [/b]







The only time you will see Nigerian journalists(minus those in Premium times and Sahara reporters) writing so well is when they are praising or in defence of the rich, once brown envelope has exchanged hands. That is when you know that they are good at what they do and have rich and flowery vocabulary. Aside that, all they do is write nonsense. Dele Momodu is the editor in chief of this group of paid and rogue journalists.

She get mind to marry a thieff...