Date: Tuesday, 07 November 2017 at 08:54 AM
Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by Pussitto: 5:31am
James Ibori And New Wife Spotted....
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by Horo(m): 5:52am
How does this effect my life
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by rawpadgin(m): 5:56am
This man is a saint wen compared to uduaghan
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by naptu2: 6:01am
Nkoyo Ibori?
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by FlySly05: 6:19am
So this corrupt public office holder is still been celebrated. Won't be surprised to see him constesting for public post again in 2023
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by Letslive: 6:21am
Thief Ibori.Shameless thing!
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by raker300: 6:23am
Before 2019, he’ll say he’s changed
By 2019, he’ll contest and some people will vote for him.
That’s what some zombies did with Buhari
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by pyyxxaro: 6:32am
Odidigboigbo of South South
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by Queenlovely(m): 6:34am
My father tried to bribe a senior ranking state official in Hangzhou China. He did not go directly because of the risk involved. And he did not Call it bribe, he called it a gift.
My father was Surprised when the money was rejected. Because china had a death penalty for corrupt officials. Since that day we never bribed any official again
Compare to Nigeria, that official would be licking his butt for more. Officials in china don't year luxury goods
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by SweetJoystick(m): 6:47am
This country can never get better. There's honestly no hope in sight. Was it not EFCC that was on his tail before he flew out of the country to Dubai? He was caught by interpol, taken to UK for money laundering crimes, charge to court and found guilty. He has been in the country for over six months since his return and the EFCC is yet to invite him or go after him. Or is the UK conviction enough? Last I remember, the crimes committed are different and happened in two difference countries. EFCC wake up
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by whateverkay(m): 7:00am
2 thieves
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by LadySarah(f): 7:24am
There was a country indeed...
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by Wiziman(m): 7:43am
Queenlovely:Sonia are you okay?
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by wildcatter23(m): 7:56am
These men be changing wives like they are changing boxers
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by oyetunder(m): 7:57am
Wait o, new wife! To refresh his blood back into society abi? First lady nko? Bold criminals...007 ...shameless as well. Some women sha...
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by bugidon(m): 7:57am
Celebrated thief
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by Johnawesome(m): 7:58am
So this thief is free to roam about I blame tochivitus
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by Obijulius: 7:58am
LIARRRRR!!!!!!!
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by Spaxon(f): 7:58am
soooo pesin no fit go wedding in peace again
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by teflonjake(m): 7:59am
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by iambabaG: 7:59am
Eleribu somebody..
Corruption personified!
So he’s still regarded as an elite by the Senate President in the soo called anti-corruption government.
We really need a revolution!
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by eagleeye2: 8:01am
naptu2:The same thought crossed my mind.
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by enemyofprogress: 8:01am
Shamuless idiot
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by OKorowanta: 8:01am
None like him since Delta was created.
Don't give a fvck about His travails
None has bettered his achievements.
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by jerryadigun: 8:01am
SweetJoystick:
Aunty, are you alright??
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by ElsonMorali: 8:02am
And people are wondering why Nigeria isn't working. We keep celebrating thieves and killing reformers.
I guess it's only fitting that Saraki the thief should invite Ibori the master thief to his daughter's wedding. It's a gathering of thieves.
Oya sisioge coman gist me, jare. Did you have the "honor" of meeting this super thief on that day?
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by Oildichotomy(m): 8:02am
Why is it that quick to label the caught thief as the only bad one?
The truth is that, all of them politicians have had their hands in the cookie jar at one point or the other. None of the flamboyant lifestyles they flaunt are justified.
They should all the labelled at such not only the scapegoat
Bite the truth!!
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by mmsen: 8:03am
FlySly05:
Why wouldn't he - people celebrate Obasanjo, Atiku and Tinubu.
He's in good company.
Only when these crooks begin to fear for their lives will they change their ways. If not stop the pilfering then at least keep a lower profile.
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by ibkgab001: 8:03am
Hummmmmmm. Where is NwaAmaikpe to run mouth as usual
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by DIKEnaWAR: 8:03am
Shameless thief!
[b] Having taken what many call a sabbatical leave from the social hub, Senami Sosu, the last known mistress of Chief James Ibori, made a surprise appearance some days ago when she shook off the setback that had been her lot and celebrated her birthday in company of her friends in grand style.
The fair-skinned University of Lagos graduate had vanished into thin air ever since her lover, Ibori, ran into troubled waters with the law and was subsequently incarcerated by the government of the United Kingdom.
It would be recalled that Senami was discovered and raised from obscurity to prominence by the former governor of Delta State. Her ascent the social ladder was further amplified by his deep pocket and enviable social capital.
In the wake of her lover’s ordeal, many wrote her off as a spent wannabe whose influence had waned and evaporated in the whirlwind that consumed Ibori; others however, speculated that the fair-skinned lady must have left the country after security agents beamed their searchlight on her because of her closeness to Ibori.
But all the speculations were laid to rest during her birthday shindig which attracted a host of well-wishers with whom she partied all day. The sight of Senami belied that of a lady who had been through any kind of misfortune as she elicited infectious happiness and gaiety. The only one missing at her birthday celebration was her heartthrob, Chief Ibori.
At the backdrop of her re-emergence in the social scene, speculation abound about the true story behind Senami’s name change; the question on everyone’s lips, is “Did Ibori truly make a decent woman of Senami by marrying her legally from prison?” Now that she is being addressed as Mrs. Senami James-Ibori, does she occupy the rightful place of Ibori’s better-half before society and the law? Why is she using Ibori’s name while the latter has a wife? [/b]
The only time you will see Nigerian journalists(minus those in Premium times and Sahara reporters) writing so well is when they are praising or in defence of the rich, once brown envelope has exchanged hands. That is when you know that they are good at what they do and have rich and flowery vocabulary. Aside that, all they do is write nonsense. Dele Momodu is the editor in chief of this group of paid and rogue journalists.
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by KingMicky3286: 8:04am
Pussitto:She get mind to marry a thieff...
|Re: Sename Sosu And James Ibori At Tosin Saraki's Wedding by buchilino(m): 8:04am
FlySly05:
DELTA STATE IS ANOTHER COMPLICATED STATE. SOMETIMES I WONDER IF MOST OF DEM HAVE BRAINS.
