₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,908,360 members, 3,899,018 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 November 2017 at 10:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos (9006 Views)
Before And After Pics Of My Body Building ( Two Years And Counting ) / 17-Year-Old Girl Who Met Her Boyfriend At 13 And Got Pregnant At 14 / Photoshopped Images Of Rihanna & Flavour In Bed Trends On Instagram (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by Explorers(m): 5:37am
A female powerlifter showcased her incredible physique in a series of astonishing photographs.
Russian lifter Natalia Kuznetsova, from Chita, has shared the images as she prepares to make her return to the sport at an event in Moscow.
The 26-year-old, who started bodybuilding as a teenager, announced her 'retirement' last year but has decided she cannot stay away from the sport.
The athlete, who set multiple world records in bench press and deadlifting, said she will also be working as a coach to help others reach their potentia.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-5054239/Powerlifter-unveils-astonishing-photos-physique.html
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by Queenlovely(f): 5:39am
My son is always buying the latest body building magazines but he has never lifted a weight in his entire life.
I wonder if it is reading or action that gives muscle. I talked to him about it and he changed
Now he looks like Batista in WWE. He suddenly wanted to become a bouncer to a Russian oligarch but I warned him
My advice is This: With Big muscles comes big responsibility. Don't just develop your body, develop your mind too
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by Queenlovely(f): 5:40am
My gossip mate has this annoying daughter in-laws that is always in the gym.
She is not building her muscles but always building her bottom. What is this world turning into.
She knows the name of every make up but she has never read Charles Dickens
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by Explorers(m): 5:40am
Natalia now has set three world records for bench press and three for deadlift.
Natalia now trains for several hours every day and abides by a strict diet, adding protein powder to her food rather than spices or sauces.
Natalia now documents her progress on her Instagram account where her impressive selfies have earned her more than 194,000 followers.
The sportswoman admits that she has faced some criticism and hateful comments on her photos but has learned to ignore them.
1 Like
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by rawpadgin(m): 5:46am
Steroid @ work
Men wen like to hit women, oya come hit this one
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by Flexherbal(m): 5:47am
See body!
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by ERONX(m): 5:47am
Wow
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by bobolizim(m): 5:47am
This is purely excessive. Even may weather no get all these and the guy Dey try !... This is not sexy ... It can put anyone off ....spit
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by uminem02(m): 5:48am
What is this?..One man wee nau take this man to the altar
Who knack dz 1 go be gay(technically) because i see no difference
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by mideoti(f): 5:49am
Chisos is laaawwdd!!!
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by OrestesDante(m): 6:03am
She's my crush.
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by Zimri(m): 6:07am
OrestesDante:
And then she'll crush you. This one that looks like Mikano generator.
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by FlySly05: 6:10am
Your village people will now diabolically push you to hit this one. My brother k is the word, the conversation has ended
3 Likes
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by RETIREDMUMU(m): 6:10am
if this girl handle person fuckkk chaii
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by Partnerbiz: 6:12am
Queenlovely:
You always have a personal experience fo everything.
You are just playing devil's advocate.
20 Likes
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by EliteBiz: 6:13am
Zimri:Dis one pass mikano abeg
U sabi bulldozer? Someone can not even woo dis one in peace.....see beating
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by Johntitus: 6:15am
Kwantinue
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by Ishilove: 6:19am
Jagermeister, see your babe!!
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by Maradona98: 6:25am
Queenlovely:
Bodybuilding is better than sex.
2 Likes
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by PDPGuy: 6:25am
Ewoo!
This one carry muscle and weight than any other guy out there. She can squat Explorers and together
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by comradespade(m): 6:27am
Husband beater spotted
1 Like
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by sod09(m): 6:32am
Her chest go strong like stone
1 Like
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by Sunkyphil: 6:33am
Her breast don turn chest finish
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by 2chainzz(m): 6:34am
Kai. this one go fit sweet fa
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by armadeo(m): 6:39am
Front page.
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by Tahra(f): 6:47am
Nwaamaikpe I have found your missing rib.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by IamKashyBaby(f): 6:50am
Juz too much..
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by festwiz(m): 6:57am
Queenlovely:The way i meet your icessant posts these days is stupendous. You are a grandma, a therapist, a gym coach, a motivator....you no dey tire?
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by AlmiqhteeAllah(m): 6:57am
This one is a female Hulk Hogan. Could Hera have looked like this? The ancient Maenads must have had the same kind of body. Or, how else could they have torn Orpheus apart?
I wonder how f*cking her would feel like. Anyone doing it would be in for one hell of an adventure. The exploration of an entirely new world.
1 Like
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by muller101(m): 7:09am
I fought this lady 6days ago. The way I take beat am eh! Don't be deceived those muscles are irrelevant.
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by EliteBiz: 7:16am
muller101:.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Natalia Kuznetsova: Russian Female Weightlifter's Shocking Photos by Learnstuffs(m): 7:25am
She built her body out of proportion
Can Someone Explain..what Is She Doing? (photo) / Most Awkward Place You Had Sex Before / Oh My God! He Has Been Writing About Us On Nairaland.
Viewing this topic: habash, assemble, garantus2, princeBlack77(m), Lucas10, erinjo(m), mailalaba, aliuj, surelove(f), Rhips, Lummygold1, iyeade123, terzurum5(m), cloudgroup(m), trustee20, arbass(m), ben1daEbiri(m), Grachioe(f), oladistinct(m), MoSEXELLENCY, 2gbaski01(m), OsazeAghedo(m), chucks4sure, TyushTal(m), iPopAlomo(m), Alexrayz(m), haywhystiles, LordTrezy, Talk2david1(m), Sirakj(m), gregyboy(m), alexvic12(m), cosby07, micson, emvicks2(m), tianshie(m), Adeone, ronaldbecky(m), emoa2002(m), ogbordan(m), dacoolestkc(m), DJejehimself(m), amosblisz, molonko, Smylyn(m), sunnyajaks, lampidoo, osasuehi(m), donnahotwine, Nizox(m), Dappertwayne, SunFlow(m), YoungRichRuler(m), seun9303, Yonce, sommyqueency(f), papyjay7, swemzkid(m), EmpressT(f), ysone, vince001, vilkizzy(m), mekanaky, Luckyomon(m), Investnow2017, TALK2ADAGBA, Jayrealest, Spyde(m), Emmasonic4me(m), Organs(m), Koladelampard, Tytylion(m), ndubueze92(m), Demichaels, Babangida70(m), Dhara12(m), mezutallia(m), sirugos(m), omoalaro, tyoba, oathman(m), bibijay123(f), hebenz(m), henribj(m), 5starfashion, paddedbabe, colyx1(m), abiolag(m), horlarkoonlay(m), ebubeval, prinzy1(m), banom(m), ForeverYourng(m), syras, chidihandsome(m), Milldon(m), DONMAYOR19(m), donkaz2, Dasherz, 1759King, Tboiyyy, qwerty123qwerty, blackberries, oseyere(m), nawtibownie(f), offishialpablo, Kyase(m), djakinwande(m), gberra, Ogechux(m), ellbreziy(m), emmyquan, Donald1987, Tundiano(m), GGirll(m), JOYlikeArivER, fhemmie, quiverfull(m), chronique(m), Sleyanya1(m), ocheli92(m), Cokwologu(m), ebunchi(f), mykh01(m), upengineer, 2funkyy(f), enkayposh, fisherboy, Autoexpress, Ifiegboria(m), Halogenonimisi(m), MrTemple(m), aabiola008, platinum131, Biggestjoe(m), HerbertObi(m), stanmorry(m), Joe4real701(m), lion042(m), emebosomto(m), Abdoulz(m), bennytrips27, sagitariusbaby(m), Emarc16(m), Laralag, cashlurd(m), Teenaira, VIPERVENOM(m), eddyvin(m), Malleek(m), KadunaMafia, Nice123(m), pampamafolabi8, Abfayrouz, Beosten(m), Badirukehinde(m), ovanda(m), RNchinny(f), maverick24(m), SAMAYODELE(m), magasa(m), midehill(m), kwinzara(f), homopoliticus, sirssb(m), eddy1212(m), Whataworld, zuchii01(m), austine4real(m), olatunyemi(m), Humility017(m), Dogalmighty17, wtracy15(m), Readonee35L(m), dynicks(m), Viccur(m), onward4life(m), drkay(m), lawbabs, theophorus(m), baronphemmy(m), Drehilton(m), XolezCouture, HenryOA, spivvy, jeffoe(m), kelvyn7(m), fatherAbraam(m), ALAYORMII, bolaji73(m), drafael1, okpobe, uckennety(m), kowopealajo, Viking007(m), Olamercy884(m), Flashmove, Phatmyk(m), Newsprex(m), Jones612(m), staymore, Excelento(m), Irishangel, Akexstinger(m), Guyman02, Bablarry(m), UchechuDerah, SamAbims(m), thankfulsoul, Donelli, Dreamstech2000, iammaKING(m), marosky(m), ajokebelle(f), Theophixy(m), emerged01(m), gaburellocares(m), CHARLESSOLOMONI(m), LastGal06, Kingsleydoler, Yahooplusplus, supaphlymee(m), isrealisaac, Coolbreeze85, praiseneofingz(m), Okohc02(m), Johnpaul1099, darlingbas(m), Emmey67, aygafsam11(m), Timmi, dave00733(m), elocas, Imagindat, adeshkhan(m), Dtbee, Gettreadyy(m), nonso84(m), abbeynoni(m), ozioma24(m), igwechi1977(m), GloChrystal(f), TWINKIE(f), GenSam(m), TheGoodJoe(m), lordcashflow(m), kayphyzee(m), LordIsaac(m), saraki2019(m), themano, JohnXcel, Cannie(m), Chasdonblizz, scotweezy(m), dtruth50(m), TheMortician, Tex42(m), pistero(m), mebad(m), gokay11(m), RealLordZeus(m), ebukahandsome(m), HardHomies, CuriousX, sayrahbankz(f), nnamezie87(m), boriswole, okwuvic(m), Dedonrukky, Adelodun24(f), NobleJustice, ecclize(m), Spluphick7(m), Tamzblaze(m) and 284 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12