Daughter to Pastor and Mrs. Chris Oyakhilome, Sharon Oyakhilome just got engaged to her fiance.



Her Mother, Anita, broke the news, herself on her Verified Facebook Page. She wrote; “Congratulations to my daughter and son-in-law to be. What makes marriage beautiful is when two become one flesh, inseparable and always enjoying the pleasure of each others company.”



Another user, Amaka Ezeh excited by the news wrote: “Oh my God…….our very own CSO just said yes!!!! As in….. Carrissa Sharon Oyakhilome just got engaged to her future husband. Glorry…..That means PST CHRIS will soon become a grandfather, I just can’t wait for him to carry his grandson



Congratulatory messages has since been falling in for the newly engaged couple..



“Congratulations Sharon and big congratulations to you too dear Pastor Anita. God bless this union and fill their home with peace and joy.”



“Many Congrats my darling Pastor Anita. Soo happy for you strong daughter of God. God bless your relationship and your union Sharon. Congratulations!”



Now, Peep below the shocking thing we saw on her page… Is Anita, accusing her ex-husband of having multiple wives??



