₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,908,111 members, 3,898,067 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 November 2017 at 01:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) (7949 Views)
Sharon Oyakhilome And Her Father Chris Oyakhilome Pictured Together / Sharon Oyakhilome Slays In Bum Shorts In UK Streets / Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome Looks Stunning In New Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by 40ng: 9:25am
@VIVIANGIST
Daughter to Pastor and Mrs. Chris Oyakhilome, Sharon Oyakhilome just got engaged to her fiance.
Her Mother, Anita, broke the news, herself on her Verified Facebook Page. She wrote; “Congratulations to my daughter and son-in-law to be. What makes marriage beautiful is when two become one flesh, inseparable and always enjoying the pleasure of each others company.”
Another user, Amaka Ezeh excited by the news wrote: “Oh my God…….our very own CSO just said yes!!!! As in….. Carrissa Sharon Oyakhilome just got engaged to her future husband. Glorry…..That means PST CHRIS will soon become a grandfather, I just can’t wait for him to carry his grandson
Congratulatory messages has since been falling in for the newly engaged couple..
“Congratulations Sharon and big congratulations to you too dear Pastor Anita. God bless this union and fill their home with peace and joy.”
“Many Congrats my darling Pastor Anita. Soo happy for you strong daughter of God. God bless your relationship and your union Sharon. Congratulations!”
Now, Peep below the shocking thing we saw on her page… Is Anita, accusing her ex-husband of having multiple wives??
VIA : http://www.viviangist.ng/sharon-oyakhilome-engaged-to-her-fiance/
https://m.facebook.com/pastoranita.org/photos/a.1798013490442111.1073741829.1654225484820913/1995682234008568/?type=3&source=54
2 Shares
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by DanseMacabre(m): 9:28am
Well, happy engaged life to them.
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by Olahh: 12:24pm
Good for her.
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by owomida1: 12:24pm
See fresh Kpomo.
How wicked person go say make I no suck this fresh kpomo V-Jay?
Chisos!!!
How people dey fine like this self?
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by dessz(m): 12:24pm
pretty lady, but i can't say the same for the fiance happy engagement
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by EVILFOREST: 12:24pm
What will her parents teach them now....??
What advice will they offer..??
I'm still thinking...
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by SoftP: 12:24pm
To all my haters who thought i can never make it !
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 12:26pm
Man of God indeed
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by ibkgab001: 12:26pm
NwaAmaikpe Said the guy will get rod
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by Kobicove(m): 12:27pm
Snow White and Darkie
1 Like
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by Ololanla: 12:27pm
Congrats
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by honey001(m): 12:27pm
Did the mother just say inseparable When she has already separated herself from the husband.... Hmmmmmm
1 Like
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by Mskrisx(f): 12:28pm
Congrats nne ...
Cc; Dede Nwaamaikpe I know u will have something to say sir
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by handsomenonny(m): 12:28pm
Nice
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by alignacademy(m): 12:28pm
40ng:
Congratulations!
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by muller101(m): 12:28pm
Another catastrophe is about to occur.
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by oloriooko(m): 12:28pm
The guy no get name?
1 Like
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by Muzanga(f): 12:28pm
That guy no be like gentleman at all o . Congrats to them sha... which "wives" madam Anita dey talk about oooo.
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by drchinchek: 12:28pm
Why this guy black like this nah?
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by toluxa1(m): 12:28pm
The conversation below with the Facebook user is quite unfortunate.
This is why Pastors and everyone who has a bright future and destiny need to pray extra and work extra as the marriage is a special target of the enemy especially for pastors. Didn't know their issue is this bad for such public comment.
1 Like
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by ruffhandu: 12:28pm
She is not as beautiful as I was looking forward to. The boy/man is cute but doesn't look rich. Very soon, after the inheritance start getting to him, I mean goodwill from church, you will notice a change.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by ruggedtimi(m): 12:28pm
nice
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by Twizzy30(m): 12:29pm
This nigga so black i had to put on my phone torch to see him
3 Likes
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by aaronson(m): 12:29pm
Unfortunately, her parents would be the wrong example to take marriage advice from.
1 Like
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by sukkot: 12:29pm
is that her real hair ?
that nigga resemble senegalese or gambian
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by martineverest(m): 12:30pm
drchinchek:smh.... What's wrong with the color?
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by KinzyeWriter(m): 12:30pm
she no fine kobo
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by soberdrunk(m): 12:30pm
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by martineverest(m): 12:31pm
Twizzy30:what would u say if such comment was made by white?
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by jaheymezz(m): 12:31pm
the daughter o the husband o all of them are mad
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by morbeta(m): 12:31pm
Is she a virgin? Because Pastor's daughters must lead by example.
1 Like
|Re: Sharon Oyakhilome Engaged To Her Fiance ( Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Daughter ) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 12:32pm
congratulations to the newly engaged couple
Daystar Fellowship Centre | THE BEST / Nairalander Invitation To;mega Praise Fiesta In Ondo State By Passionate Team / The Prophet Of Islam Married A Cougar
Viewing this topic: Kaetoh, gflower1000(m), pleasureosondu, kachi105(m), czysty(m), eezor, donmarshia(m), edunwosu(m), Amberon11, nativedoctor(m), bonajesco(m), twinsroyale, PrinceAkbabio(m), detagabriel(m), idris95, Benokpara, djacob(m), Prinxz(m), Baterista, yeyerolling, Davepal, ferdison(m), JBL316, jerrykings1(m), Dokitadotun, Benjom(m), MYBLOCUS, chiefengr, Barney11, Addme, handelex(m), Behappie(m), Mtrinitymayor(m), EmmaFantastic(m), FastShipping, Tezboi(m), fineeyez(m), OhiOfIhima(m), amaechijay, 2map(m), VictorJr(m), hibeekay01(m), ifashola(m), uduak90, josephine123, korlin(m), Kezzy2(f), jamesachile2, onwuakpachris(m), brownsugar23, freecocoa(f), teeghurl(f), TobiArchy, remiseyi(m), geniuspaul(m), marwanafrica(m), ilynem(m), Graciouscharis, Jelal0007(m), Throwback, Anthofrie(m), barofterror(m), donikky(f), Timcrown36(m), niqqa(m), Amazondepth(m), kollyjay12345(m), occasion007, eaglez(m), dohyn(m), obinna7, 1000Xmore, realtalk19(f), honesty360(m), phiszo(m), tsmith(f), Sophia7989, compu(m), sunnyajaks, deflover(m), jerryevans, dessz(m), doe, klens(m), Luckyomon(m), SmartUrhoboBoy and 192 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12