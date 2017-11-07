Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jonathan Condemns Death Of British Missionary In Delta State (1519 Views)

IPOB: Jonathan Condemns Deployment Of Soldiers, Slams Lai Mohammed / 1899 Letter Of Mrs.t.j.dennis, Missionary In Igboland Reveals Facts About Ndigbo / Jonathan Condemns Malicious ‘exile’ Story (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Former president Jonathan defined the incident as sad as well as commensurated with the British government.



Jonathan said



“I totally and unequivocally condemn the death of the British missionary and charity worker, Ian Squire, at the hands of his kidnappers.



“This is a very sad development and I sincerely extend my sympathies to the British government and Mr. Squire’s family.



“Mr. Squire was a force for good who came to extend the frontiers of love and sacrifice in Nigeria and did not deserve to be treated this way.



“I urge the authorities to fish out the perpetrators of this act of extreme wickedness and bring them to a very swift and severe justice. GEJ”



NGHUBS had earlier reported the release of three other hostages and the death of Mr Squire after they were kidnapped in Delta state.



http://nghubs.info/jonathan-condemns-death-of-british-missionary-in-delta-state/ Former president Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the death of British missionary Mr Ian Squire, who was kidnapped along three others in Delta state.Former president Jonathan defined the incident as sad as well as commensurated with the British government.Jonathan said“I totally and unequivocally condemn the death of the British missionary and charity worker, Ian Squire, at the hands of his kidnappers.“This is a very sad development and I sincerely extend my sympathies to the British government and Mr. Squire’s family.“Mr. Squire was a force for good who came to extend the frontiers of love and sacrifice in Nigeria and did not deserve to be treated this way.“I urge the authorities to fish out the perpetrators of this act of extreme wickedness and bring them to a very swift and severe justice. GEJ”NGHUBS had earlier reported the release of three other hostages and the death of Mr Squire after they were kidnapped in Delta state.

It's well

THAT IS WHY JONATHAN SHOULD NEVER BE COMPARED WITH BUHARI. 3 Likes 1 Share

I'm suspecting the militants killed the Briton to send a subtle message to the FG about Jonathan's appearance in court. But then that's foolishness : it was metuh that asked the court to invite his former boss. 1 Like 1 Share

Daviddson:

I'm suspecting the militants killed the Briton to send a subtle message to the FG about Jonathan's appearance in court. But then that's foolishness : it was metuh that asked the court to invite his former boss. What is this one saying What is this one saying 1 Like

Militants wan start abi 1 Like







Goodluck Jonathan should mind his business..



If Mr goodluck Jonathan is found inside delta it is the duty of immigration to arrest Mr goodluck Jonathan in 27 states.



He can not commend on issue of Nigeria.. because he is crossing international line



Mr goodluck Jonathan is from. Biafra.. he can not cross international line.. delta state is not part of biafra...



All biafra in government should be sacked. No biafa can run for office again.. you are crossing international line.





All players for FIFA worldcup should come only from the 27 states.. none most come biafra.. you will be disqualified





Immigrate may start to check.. your papers in 27 states.. if you are biafran hide your face.. Goodluck Jonathan should mind his business..If Mr goodluck Jonathan is found inside delta it is the duty of immigration to arrest Mr goodluck Jonathan in 27 states.He can not commend on issue of Nigeria.. because he is crossing international lineMr goodluck Jonathan is from. Biafra.. he can not cross international line.. delta state is not part of biafra...All biafra in government should be sacked. No biafa can run for office again.. you are crossing international line.All players for FIFA worldcup should come only from the 27 states.. none most come biafra.. you will be disqualifiedImmigrate may start to check.. your papers in 27 states.. if you are biafran hide your face..

nghubs1:



What is this one saying

Kwale weed naim talk so. Kwale weed naim talk so.

Daviddson:

I'm suspecting the militants killed the Briton to send a subtle message to the FG about Jonathan's appearance in court. But then that's foolishness : it was metuh that asked the court to invite his former boss.



What are u even saying. What are u even saying.

Amazing condemnation while Buhari cant even setup a fact finding team to investigate, arrest the perpetrators and even apologise to Her Majesty (HM) Queen of England







Are you a freelancer and want to earn money?



Join the no 1 Freelance website in Nigeria now



www.ni-lance.com Jonathan my hero!Are you a freelancer and want to earn money?Join the no 1 Freelance website in Nigeria now

A MISSIONARY KILLED The Beginning of the End....



I CONDEMN SUCH ACT WITH MY SPIRIT, SOUL AND BODY

Daviddson:

I'm suspecting the militants killed the Briton to send a subtle message to the FG about Jonathan's appearance in court. But then that's foolishness : it was metuh that asked the court to invite his former boss. What are you saying? What are you saying?

Daviddson:

I'm suspecting the militants killed the Briton to send a subtle message to the FG about Jonathan's appearance in court. But then that's foolishness : it was metuh that asked the court to invite his former boss. RECIEVCE BRAIN SIR RECIEVCE BRAIN SIR

God bless you sir

That was callous and senseless



Aid workers and missionaries are the most selfless sets of people on earth ,venturing to leave the comfort of their obviously better homes and countries to go into mosquito infested,disease ravaged and Buhari-infested countries,so no one should ever harm them please

nghubs1:



What is this one saying He is saying he doesn’t have sense He is saying he doesn’t have sense 1 Like

See my account balance is for all mtn sim working

RIP

Shey this militants dey always orgasm when dem see òyìnbós ni?

Christian terrorist

Daviddson:

I'm suspecting the militants killed the Briton to send a subtle message to the FG about Jonathan's appearance in court. But then that's foolishness : it was metuh that asked the court to invite his former boss. How does your brain work?? You better return it to the shop





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5y_bLL7ZGns How does your brain work?? You better return it to the shop