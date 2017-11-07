₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jonathan Condemns Death Of British Missionary In Delta State by nghubs1: 10:15am
Former president Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the death of British missionary Mr Ian Squire, who was kidnapped along three others in Delta state.
Former president Jonathan defined the incident as sad as well as commensurated with the British government.
Jonathan said
“I totally and unequivocally condemn the death of the British missionary and charity worker, Ian Squire, at the hands of his kidnappers.
“This is a very sad development and I sincerely extend my sympathies to the British government and Mr. Squire’s family.
“Mr. Squire was a force for good who came to extend the frontiers of love and sacrifice in Nigeria and did not deserve to be treated this way.
“I urge the authorities to fish out the perpetrators of this act of extreme wickedness and bring them to a very swift and severe justice. GEJ”
NGHUBS had earlier reported the release of three other hostages and the death of Mr Squire after they were kidnapped in Delta state.
http://nghubs.info/jonathan-condemns-death-of-british-missionary-in-delta-state/
|Re: Jonathan Condemns Death Of British Missionary In Delta State by krak101(m): 10:15am
It's well
|Re: Jonathan Condemns Death Of British Missionary In Delta State by clevvermind(m): 10:38am
THAT IS WHY JONATHAN SHOULD NEVER BE COMPARED WITH BUHARI.
|Re: Jonathan Condemns Death Of British Missionary In Delta State by Daviddson(m): 10:51am
I'm suspecting the militants killed the Briton to send a subtle message to the FG about Jonathan's appearance in court. But then that's foolishness : it was metuh that asked the court to invite his former boss.
|Re: Jonathan Condemns Death Of British Missionary In Delta State by nghubs1: 11:07am
Daviddson:What is this one saying
|Re: Jonathan Condemns Death Of British Missionary In Delta State by Olahh: 12:43pm
Militants wan start abi
|Re: Jonathan Condemns Death Of British Missionary In Delta State by bullbull: 12:43pm
Goodluck Jonathan should mind his business..
If Mr goodluck Jonathan is found inside delta it is the duty of immigration to arrest Mr goodluck Jonathan in 27 states.
He can not commend on issue of Nigeria.. because he is crossing international line
Mr goodluck Jonathan is from. Biafra.. he can not cross international line.. delta state is not part of biafra...
All biafra in government should be sacked. No biafa can run for office again.. you are crossing international line.
All players for FIFA worldcup should come only from the 27 states.. none most come biafra.. you will be disqualified
Immigrate may start to check.. your papers in 27 states.. if you are biafran hide your face..
|Re: Jonathan Condemns Death Of British Missionary In Delta State by Lomprico2: 12:43pm
nghubs1:
Kwale weed naim talk so.
|Re: Jonathan Condemns Death Of British Missionary In Delta State by Greenarrow01(m): 12:43pm
Daviddson:
What are u even saying.
|Re: Jonathan Condemns Death Of British Missionary In Delta State by Keneking: 12:44pm
Amazing condemnation while Buhari cant even setup a fact finding team to investigate, arrest the perpetrators and even apologise to Her Majesty (HM) Queen of England
|Re: Jonathan Condemns Death Of British Missionary In Delta State by pitlaterine(f): 12:44pm
Jonathan my hero!
|Re: Jonathan Condemns Death Of British Missionary In Delta State by bedspread: 12:44pm
A MISSIONARY KILLED The Beginning of the End....
I CONDEMN SUCH ACT WITH MY SPIRIT, SOUL AND BODY
|Re: Jonathan Condemns Death Of British Missionary In Delta State by phranq30(m): 12:45pm
Daviddson:What are you saying?
|Re: Jonathan Condemns Death Of British Missionary In Delta State by bedspread: 12:45pm
Daviddson:RECIEVCE BRAIN SIR
|Re: Jonathan Condemns Death Of British Missionary In Delta State by father01: 12:46pm
God bless you sir
|Re: Jonathan Condemns Death Of British Missionary In Delta State by Mysselff2: 12:46pm
That was callous and senseless
Aid workers and missionaries are the most selfless sets of people on earth ,venturing to leave the comfort of their obviously better homes and countries to go into mosquito infested,disease ravaged and Buhari-infested countries,so no one should ever harm them please
|Re: Jonathan Condemns Death Of British Missionary In Delta State by fvckme(f): 12:47pm
nghubs1:He is saying he doesn’t have sense
|Re: Jonathan Condemns Death Of British Missionary In Delta State by mokane5: 12:47pm
|Re: Jonathan Condemns Death Of British Missionary In Delta State by tishbite41: 12:47pm
RIP
|Re: Jonathan Condemns Death Of British Missionary In Delta State by proudlyYoruba(m): 12:47pm
Shey this militants dey always orgasm when dem see òyìnbós ni?
|Re: Jonathan Condemns Death Of British Missionary In Delta State by azezola(m): 12:55pm
Christian terrorist
|Re: Jonathan Condemns Death Of British Missionary In Delta State by aribisala0(m): 12:57pm
Daviddson:How does your brain work?? You better return it to the shop
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5y_bLL7ZGns
|Re: Jonathan Condemns Death Of British Missionary In Delta State by bakynes(m): 12:58pm
You see why those IOC have refused to relocate their HQ from Lagos to the Niger Delta.
