Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again

Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by Temtee11223344: 10:43am
The city of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, has again been rocked by a twin explosion that sent fear into the heart of residents.

The explosions were heard early on Tuesday, November 7. The Sun reports that the first explosion occurred at 8:30 am while the other blast happened just 15 minutes later.

The report said these explosions are happening about a week after security officers intercepted two bombers with explosives strapped on their bodies while they made for their targets.

http://www.nigeriannewsweb.com/breaking-again-twin-explosion-rocks-maiduguri/

Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by freeze001(f): 10:59am
Hmm! Make dem dey do o!While thieves have campaigned and are forming rebuilding the NE, destruction and carnage continues unabated. Is this not throwing good money after the bad?

Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by Cyynthialove(f): 11:03am
Religion of pooo at it again. Since the inception, the world has not known peace.
Every head slammer has a very big task at hand.Only the courageous ones like Abubakar Shekau and the rest are ready to accomplish such task. If you are a head slammer and you are not like Abubakar Shekau and his group,then you are fake or you yet to understand your cursed holy book or you are living in denial.

All head slammers are terrrrorist _ Donald Trump: 20th Sept 2016. May pisss be onto Mohammeeed.

Btw, how many terrorists soldddiers died ? grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by Saaruman(m): 11:19am
They should keep enjoying their boko haram creation. They thought they were doing GEJ, they don't know they are doing themselves.

Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by SweetJoystick(m): 11:33am
Boko haram has been technically defeated abi? Smh

Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 12:08pm
grin

Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by letswintogether: 12:19pm
God, please save us
Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by Iykmann(m): 1:40pm
Peaceful people

Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by sdindan: 2:46pm
Just in cheesy
Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by Letslive: 2:55pm
And jubrim is planning to come back

Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by XXLDICK(m): 3:40pm
Boko Haram are Sunni Muslims, I think Sunni Muslims should be proscribed

Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by Gulderbottle85: 3:40pm
T
Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by AishaBuhari: 3:40pm
Mr Intergrity children at work...

They've technically defeated BH

Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by lordnaruto: 3:41pm
jk
Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by purplekayc(m): 3:41pm
A ounce peaceful state undecided
Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by Thewesterner(m): 3:43pm
GOD heal our land...

Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by deflover(m): 3:43pm
Just small banger Na him dem dey call explosion
Nonsense
Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by PearlStreet(m): 3:43pm
BUHARIjubrin:
How many soldiers died. ....tell us we can handle the shock

Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by mescan(m): 3:44pm
God have mercy
Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by Florblu(f): 3:44pm
They should at least leave the masses outta this.

RIP to the deads
Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by Austema(m): 3:44pm
Man inhumanity to man has been growing in Nigeria since 1900
Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by banme1(m): 3:45pm
buhari should be held responsible. that sick dullard

Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by inotice: 3:45pm
islam and her bloodthirtsty spawn.selfdistruction is her confusion.

Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by BruncleZuma: 3:45pm
I'm technically shocked.

Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by donblade85555(m): 3:46pm
na waooo....may d deceased RIP

