|Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by Temtee11223344: 10:43am
The city of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, has again been rocked by a twin explosion that sent fear into the heart of residents.
The explosions were heard early on Tuesday, November 7. The Sun reports that the first explosion occurred at 8:30 am while the other blast happened just 15 minutes later.
The report said these explosions are happening about a week after security officers intercepted two bombers with explosives strapped on their bodies while they made for their targets.
http://www.nigeriannewsweb.com/breaking-again-twin-explosion-rocks-maiduguri/
|Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by freeze001(f): 10:59am
Hmm! Make dem dey do o!While thieves have campaigned and are forming rebuilding the NE, destruction and carnage continues unabated. Is this not throwing good money after the bad?
|Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by Cyynthialove(f): 11:03am
Religion of pooo at it again. Since the inception, the world has not known peace.
Every head slammer has a very big task at hand.Only the courageous ones like Abubakar Shekau and the rest are ready to accomplish such task. If you are a head slammer and you are not like Abubakar Shekau and his group,then you are fake or you yet to understand your
All head slammers are terrrrorist _ Donald Trump: 20th Sept 2016. May pisss be onto Mohammeeed.
Btw, how many
|Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by Saaruman(m): 11:19am
They should keep enjoying their boko haram creation. They thought they were doing GEJ, they don't know they are doing themselves.
|Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by SweetJoystick(m): 11:33am
Boko haram has been technically defeated abi? Smh
|Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 12:08pm
|Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by letswintogether: 12:19pm
God, please save us
|Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by Iykmann(m): 1:40pm
Peaceful people
|Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by sdindan: 2:46pm
Just in
|Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by Letslive: 2:55pm
And jubrim is planning to come back
|Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by XXLDICK(m): 3:40pm
Boko Haram are Sunni Muslims, I think Sunni Muslims should be proscribed
|Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by Gulderbottle85: 3:40pm
T
|Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by AishaBuhari: 3:40pm
Mr Intergrity children at work...
They've technically defeated BH
|Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by lordnaruto: 3:41pm
jk
|Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by purplekayc(m): 3:41pm
A ounce peaceful state
|Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by Thewesterner(m): 3:43pm
GOD heal our land...
|Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by deflover(m): 3:43pm
Just small banger Na him dem dey call explosion
Nonsense
|Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by PearlStreet(m): 3:43pm
BUHARIjubrin:
|Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by mescan(m): 3:44pm
God have mercy
|Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by Florblu(f): 3:44pm
They should at least leave the masses outta this.
RIP to the deads
|Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by Austema(m): 3:44pm
Man inhumanity to man has been growing in Nigeria since 1900
|Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by banme1(m): 3:45pm
buhari should be held responsible. that sick dullard
|Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by inotice: 3:45pm
islam and her bloodthirtsty spawn.selfdistruction is her confusion.
|Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by BruncleZuma: 3:45pm
I'm technically shocked.
|Re: Twin Explosion Rocks Maiduguri Again by donblade85555(m): 3:46pm
na waooo....may d deceased RIP
