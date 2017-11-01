Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Attacks Student With Gun At University Of Uyo (Photo) (2284 Views)

While the other two members of the gang escaped with the gun used, the robber (who gave his name as Raymond) was caught after a hot pursuit by Security Officers.



He claimed to be a student of Architecture, a claim which was disproved after thorough interrogation.



Student of Architecture indeed.

Architect in robbery.





Student of Architecture indeed.

Architect in robbery.

Nice beating though.

E don red for am be dat o!



I trust the students to have played some penalty kicks on his head!!!

His village uncles have finally got him

very good

See as him come soft. 2 Likes









Kudos to our security officers for bringing him down.

DanseMacabre:

See as him come soft. humble humble

wow!....... Humility pass humility

PrettyCrystal:

and we know what the thorough interrogation is.

mtcheew

Beating dey mellow people ooo see his soft spot face...I feel for him coz its over for him.

he is lucky he is still alive

The face formatting is nt complete.......



I somehow believe he's innocent,everything is possible in Naija And so the others escaped with the gunI somehow believe he's innocent,everything is possible in Naija

See my account balance is for all mtn sim working

Well earned beating. He's among those giving our society a bad name. How can you rob students for crying out loud?