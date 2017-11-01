₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Attacks Student With Gun At University Of Uyo (Photo) by PrettyCrystal: 10:48am
An armed robber was caught by University Security Officers at the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom state after he and two others reportedly dispossessed a student of phones and valuables at gun point in the early hours of today.
While the other two members of the gang escaped with the gun used, the robber (who gave his name as Raymond) was caught after a hot pursuit by Security Officers.
He claimed to be a student of Architecture, a claim which was disproved after thorough interrogation.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/armed-robber-nabbed-university-uyo-attacking-student-photo.html
|Re: Man Attacks Student With Gun At University Of Uyo (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 10:57am
Student of Architecture indeed.
Architect in robbery.
Nice beating though.
|Re: Man Attacks Student With Gun At University Of Uyo (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 10:57am
E don red for am be dat o!
I trust the students to have played some penalty kicks on his head!!!
|Re: Man Attacks Student With Gun At University Of Uyo (Photo) by Kondomatic(m): 11:00am
His village uncles have finally got him
|Re: Man Attacks Student With Gun At University Of Uyo (Photo) by Oma307: 11:11am
very good
|Re: Man Attacks Student With Gun At University Of Uyo (Photo) by DanseMacabre(m): 12:39pm
See as him come soft.
|Re: Man Attacks Student With Gun At University Of Uyo (Photo) by pitlaterine(f): 12:47pm
Kudos to our security officers for bringing him down.
|Re: Man Attacks Student With Gun At University Of Uyo (Photo) by sod09(m): 12:48pm
DanseMacabre:humble
|Re: Man Attacks Student With Gun At University Of Uyo (Photo) by Sirpaul(m): 12:49pm
wow!....... Humility pass humility
|Re: Man Attacks Student With Gun At University Of Uyo (Photo) by one4GOD(f): 12:49pm
PrettyCrystal:;Dand we know what the thorough interrogation is.
|Re: Man Attacks Student With Gun At University Of Uyo (Photo) by cbrezy(m): 12:49pm
mtcheew
|Re: Man Attacks Student With Gun At University Of Uyo (Photo) by 4rty(f): 12:49pm
Beating dey mellow people ooo see his soft spot face...I feel for him coz its over for him.
|Re: Man Attacks Student With Gun At University Of Uyo (Photo) by terrezo2002(m): 12:50pm
he is lucky he is still alive
|Re: Man Attacks Student With Gun At University Of Uyo (Photo) by OLLYMAX(m): 12:51pm
The face formatting is nt complete.......
|Re: Man Attacks Student With Gun At University Of Uyo (Photo) by brunobaba(m): 12:51pm
And so the others escaped with the gun
I somehow believe he's innocent,everything is possible in Naija
|Re: Man Attacks Student With Gun At University Of Uyo (Photo) by mokane5: 12:54pm
|Re: Man Attacks Student With Gun At University Of Uyo (Photo) by fratermathy(m): 1:00pm
Well earned beating. He's among those giving our society a bad name. How can you rob students for crying out loud?
|Re: Man Attacks Student With Gun At University Of Uyo (Photo) by ACE1010: 1:00pm
Evablizin:
