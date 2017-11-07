



My Awesome #Dakorefam hope you’re having an awesome Tuesday so far? My #tbt is fairly recent...I was officially unveiled as the Ambassador for the Eye bank of Nigeria with the aim of sensitizing the public about the need for Cornea donors to help those with reversible blindness. I pledged my cornea that day and what that means is when I leave this earth I willingly donate my cornea to help give the gift of sight especially as I would no longer be needing it....what are your views on this and coming a donor in general? I would really appreciate your kind feedback so we can start the conversation...will you be willing to do it for a loved one or a stranger? How do you SEE it? Factors that prevent most people from doing this is fear but of what exactly? Do share your comments...♥️ #Iamacorneadonor #NowISEE#Doyou?



See more photos below....







http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-dakore-akande-becomes-ambassador-eye-bank-nigeria/ Nollywood actress and mother of two, dakore akando has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for the Eye bank on Nigeria. The actress took to her instagram page to share some photos of herself been unveiled with caption sayingSee more photos below....