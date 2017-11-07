₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dakore Akande Becomes Ambassador For The Eye Bank Of Nigeria (Photos) by GidifeedNews: 10:49am
Nollywood actress and mother of two, dakore akando has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for the Eye bank on Nigeria. The actress took to her instagram page to share some photos of herself been unveiled with caption saying
My Awesome #Dakorefam hope you’re having an awesome Tuesday so far? My #tbt is fairly recent...I was officially unveiled as the Ambassador for the Eye bank of Nigeria with the aim of sensitizing the public about the need for Cornea donors to help those with reversible blindness. I pledged my cornea that day and what that means is when I leave this earth I willingly donate my cornea to help give the gift of sight especially as I would no longer be needing it....what are your views on this and coming a donor in general? I would really appreciate your kind feedback so we can start the conversation...will you be willing to do it for a loved one or a stranger? How do you SEE it? Factors that prevent most people from doing this is fear but of what exactly? Do share your comments...♥️ #Iamacorneadonor #NowISEE#Doyou?
See more photos below....
http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-dakore-akande-becomes-ambassador-eye-bank-nigeria/
|Re: Dakore Akande Becomes Ambassador For The Eye Bank Of Nigeria (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 10:55am
Congratulation ma.
Eye Bank Of Nigeria, can i deposit my eye or can i get eye loan ?
|Re: Dakore Akande Becomes Ambassador For The Eye Bank Of Nigeria (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 10:56am
Lovely lady. Nice job.
One of the scandalous-free actress in the nation. Thumbs up pretty.
|Re: Dakore Akande Becomes Ambassador For The Eye Bank Of Nigeria (Photos) by teresafaith(f): 11:01am
Beautiful woman! She's one of those I respect in nollywood
1 Like
|Re: Dakore Akande Becomes Ambassador For The Eye Bank Of Nigeria (Photos) by Benjom(m): 11:20am
More money
|Re: Dakore Akande Becomes Ambassador For The Eye Bank Of Nigeria (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 12:33pm
congrats
|Re: Dakore Akande Becomes Ambassador For The Eye Bank Of Nigeria (Photos) by iamxolomon(m): 12:48pm
|Re: Dakore Akande Becomes Ambassador For The Eye Bank Of Nigeria (Photos) by Keneking: 12:49pm
Which bank is Eye Bank again? Is it MMM? Is it micro finance?
|Re: Dakore Akande Becomes Ambassador For The Eye Bank Of Nigeria (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 12:49pm
Congratulations, money is ur second name.
|Re: Dakore Akande Becomes Ambassador For The Eye Bank Of Nigeria (Photos) by Chigirl042(f): 12:50pm
she has a beautiful heart
|Re: Dakore Akande Becomes Ambassador For The Eye Bank Of Nigeria (Photos) by nwakibie3(m): 12:50pm
corporations will spend millions to pay celebrities for one stupid advert but wont pay their workers that helped in generating the money very well.
you people should continue....
|Re: Dakore Akande Becomes Ambassador For The Eye Bank Of Nigeria (Photos) by Sirpaul(m): 12:51pm
beauty with brain not all ......................................... you know
|Re: Dakore Akande Becomes Ambassador For The Eye Bank Of Nigeria (Photos) by Merryglad(f): 12:52pm
NaijaCelebrity:lol...you can sell your eye instead of your kidney
|Re: Dakore Akande Becomes Ambassador For The Eye Bank Of Nigeria (Photos) by falcon01: 12:55pm
Aye bank Gan
|Re: Dakore Akande Becomes Ambassador For The Eye Bank Of Nigeria (Photos) by Olahh: 12:56pm
Eye bank Bawo... Them for use Segun Arinze ooo
|Re: Dakore Akande Becomes Ambassador For The Eye Bank Of Nigeria (Photos) by Thobiy(m): 12:58pm
Chigirl042:Dem no they write am for face
|Re: Dakore Akande Becomes Ambassador For The Eye Bank Of Nigeria (Photos) by cutefergiee(m): 12:58pm
it only happens wen u r in the BIG LEAGUE (marrying harry akande's son).... u just ooze class in all u do
|Re: Dakore Akande Becomes Ambassador For The Eye Bank Of Nigeria (Photos) by Donald3d(m): 12:58pm
i am not understanding
(0) (Reply)
