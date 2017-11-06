₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by Trendzbase: 11:53am
The child is not even playing at all...
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by sexybbstar(f): 11:55am
Sharp girl.. The guy's dreads looks good though.
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by 2dice01: 12:11pm
Detective loading
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by nony43(m): 12:52pm
She is looking for what to tell her mom
1 Like
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by Sirpaul(m): 12:52pm
ogbanje
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by pautex: 12:52pm
FOR SURE. AND THIS HAPPENS IN REAL LIFE
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by Amosjaj(m): 12:52pm
Lol
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by Ositajustice01: 12:53pm
That eye must have seen something suspicious
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by cashlurd(m): 12:53pm
I wonder how this made front page
1 Like
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by muhammed50(m): 12:53pm
Spy kid
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by Nightie(f): 12:53pm
Hehehehe. Na wa
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by Rayfield: 12:53pm
Her papa they message side chick
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by python1: 12:53pm
Make she cause katakata na, na she go suffer am pass.
1 Like
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by blackboy2star(m): 12:53pm
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by PetrePan(m): 12:53pm
Chai!!!
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by Aonkuuse: 12:53pm
Hahaha this one will start her amebo early
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by mazimee(m): 12:53pm
No joy, she is going to spill every detail
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by Cacawa2: 12:53pm
ABI o
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by falcon01: 12:54pm
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by teamsynergy: 12:54pm
lol
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by MerxyX(f): 12:54pm
....
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by Houseofglam7(f): 12:54pm
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by buskie13(m): 12:54pm
maybe him pops dey follow anoda woman talk
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by asawanathegreat(m): 12:54pm
This girl will work as DSS or EFCC official
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 12:55pm
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by HealthWealthy(m): 12:55pm
Hehe
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by Olahh: 12:55pm
Na wah ooo
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by cutefergiee(m): 12:55pm
dis is GBEBORUN PERSONIFIED.......
M18 sef, if diaris anytin like dat.. e dey do the girl like make e slap d fone from d dad's hand like................
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by SeniorZato(m): 12:56pm
sexybbstar:U don fall abee?
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by Edopesin(m): 12:56pm
Gbegborun
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by Adaumunocha(f): 12:56pm
Like this my ekuke
|Re: When You Have A Spy As Daughter At Home (Photo) by ekensi01(m): 12:57pm
cashlurd:
That's what I'm thinking
