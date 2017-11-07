Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Art, Graphics & Video / Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts (7329 Views)

2dai guys..I will be surprising you guys with a few of my works...pls rate it guys.. ur comments are needed 35 Likes 4 Shares

the oda shot 15 Likes 1 Share

A model I drew...a very beautiful 1 18 Likes 1 Share

Draw me nah 2 Likes

anoda shot 10 Likes 2 Shares

oga let's talk business oga let's talk business 7 Likes 1 Share

Henry art or Kebi art? 1 Like

You be wizard o. Respeck Large!

Mehn,..



U sabi biko.



Nice one.

My 2 thumbs are literally up 1 Like

both....henry art on Fb n Kebi arts on nairaland...











henry arts was already taken as a username on NL both....henry art on Fb n Kebi arts on nairaland...henry arts was already taken as a username on NL

tanchuu baba..ur boi is loyal tanchuu baba..ur boi is loyal

Are you sure you did that? 12 Likes

how can u draw dat things with biro

baba patronise me jhoor ..I will give u discount baba patronise me jhoor..I will give u discount 2 Likes

yes sir...I did it..... yes sir...I did it..... 1 Like 1 Share

practise makes perfect...and I have been drawing since I was 7years old...with pencil then I gradually moved to ball point pen drawing A.K.A BIRO practise makes perfect...and I have been drawing since I was 7years old...with pencil then I gradually moved to ball point pen drawing A.K.A BIRO 1 Like

Tahra makydebbie cutehector tosyne2much LifeofAirforce lefulefu....ma pipo dem

Kudos Bro,Contract fall on you IF you are actually saying the truth Kudos Bro,Contract fall on you IF you are actually saying the truth

I wish i could oo, bosss





But boiz never chop o, so art gast wait small hehehe,I wish i could oo, bosssBut boiz never chop o, so art gast wait small 5 Likes

baba I see u baba I see u

baba patronise me jhoor...I will draw u n send u ur portrait anywhere u dy 4 dis naija baba patronise me jhoor...I will draw u n send u ur portrait anywhere u dy 4 dis naija

But boiz never chop o, so art gast wait small hehehe, I wish i could oo, bosssBut boiz never chop o, so art gast wait small

not b so bros..u gotta encourage the young 1s not b so bros..u gotta encourage the young 1s

Would Love to,,But SCAM SCAM SCAM everywhere Would Love to,,But SCAM SCAM SCAM everywhere

baba..we can talk business privately... where u based tho baba..we can talk business privately... where u based tho

how can u draw dat things with biro It's called Ballpoint pen drawing It's called Ballpoint pen drawing 10 Likes 2 Shares

Mehnn,,No need,,Mah neighbor Is a good Artist,If I need portrait,I hav one to do that Mehnn,,No need,,Mah neighbor Is a good Artist,If I need portrait,I hav one to do that

exactly what I told him..but oga GOOGLE NA YOUR FRIEND exactly what I told him..but oga GOOGLE NA YOUR FRIEND 4 Likes 2 Shares

baba na b so oh... baba na b so oh...

not b so bros..u gotta encourage the young 1s

Hahahaha,



U fit be my bros naa, Hahahaha,U fit be my bros naa,

No worry,,just kip on advertising your Artwork,u got a good talent No worry,,just kip on advertising your Artwork,u got a good talent

na so...I loyal give u ooh na so...I loyal give u ooh