|Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by kebiArts(m): 12:37pm
2dai guys..I will be surprising you guys with a few of my works...pls rate it guys.. ur comments are needed
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by kebiArts(m): 12:39pm
the oda shot
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by kebiArts(m): 12:40pm
A model I drew...a very beautiful 1
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by Homeboiy(m): 12:41pm
Draw me nah
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by kebiArts(m): 12:41pm
anoda shot
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by kebiArts(m): 12:43pm
Homeboiy:
oga let's talk business
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by IamSINZ(m): 12:43pm
Henry art or Kebi art?
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by ayesco202(m): 12:46pm
You be wizard o. Respeck Large!
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by AlexCk: 12:46pm
Mehn,..
U sabi biko.
Nice one.
My 2 thumbs are literally up
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by kebiArts(m): 12:47pm
IamSINZ:
both....henry art on Fb n Kebi arts on nairaland...
henry arts was already taken as a username on NL
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by kebiArts(m): 12:47pm
ayesco202:
tanchuu baba..ur boi is loyal
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by Oxster(m): 12:48pm
Are you sure you did that?
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by RETIREDMUMU(m): 12:49pm
how can u draw dat things with biro
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by kebiArts(m): 12:49pm
AlexCk:
baba patronise me jhoor..I will give u discount
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by kebiArts(m): 12:50pm
Oxster:
yes sir...I did it.....
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by kebiArts(m): 12:52pm
RETIREDMUMU:
practise makes perfect...and I have been drawing since I was 7years old...with pencil then I gradually moved to ball point pen drawing A.K.A BIRO
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by kebiArts(m): 12:56pm
Tahra makydebbie cutehector tosyne2much LifeofAirforce lefulefu....ma pipo dem
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by Oxster(m): 12:56pm
kebiArts:
Kudos Bro,Contract fall on you IF you are actually saying the truth
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by AlexCk: 12:56pm
kebiArts:
hehehe,
I wish i could oo, bosss
But boiz never chop o, so art gast wait small
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by kebiArts(m): 12:56pm
ayesco202:
baba I see u
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by kebiArts(m): 12:57pm
Oxster:
baba patronise me jhoor...I will draw u n send u ur portrait anywhere u dy 4 dis naija
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by kebiArts(m): 12:58pm
AlexCk:
not b so bros..u gotta encourage the young 1s
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by Oxster(m): 12:59pm
kebiArts:
Would Love to,,But SCAM SCAM SCAM everywhere
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by kebiArts(m): 1:01pm
Oxster:
baba..we can talk business privately... where u based tho
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by NoFavors: 1:03pm
RETIREDMUMU:It's called Ballpoint pen drawing
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by Oxster(m): 1:03pm
kebiArts:
Mehnn,,No need,,Mah neighbor Is a good Artist,If I need portrait,I hav one to do that
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by kebiArts(m): 1:09pm
NoFavors:
exactly what I told him..but oga GOOGLE NA YOUR FRIEND
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by kebiArts(m): 1:10pm
Oxster:
baba na b so oh...
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by AlexCk: 1:10pm
kebiArts:
Hahahaha,
U fit be my bros naa,
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by Oxster(m): 1:12pm
kebiArts:
No worry,,just kip on advertising your Artwork,u got a good talent
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by kebiArts(m): 1:13pm
AlexCk:
na so...I loyal give u ooh
|Re: Artworks By A Nairalander, Kebi Arts by kebiArts(m): 1:14pm
Oxster:
no probx baba...oluwa is imvolved
