|The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by legit9ja(m): 1:07pm On Nov 07
Apple officially released the iPhone X, on the 3rd of November as announced during the Apple Event few months back.
However, This lady is said to be the first to own the new iPhone X in Nigeria as her friends celebrate her. Also calling out on the so-called rich guys to beat that… Well, the phone was purchased for her by her boyfriend.
see photos after the cut… http://www.legit9ja.com/2017/11/first-lady-iphone-x-nigeria-photos.html
|Re: The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by ngwaba(m): 1:08pm On Nov 07
Olosho modified
|Re: The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by Florblu(f): 1:09pm On Nov 07
She displayed her ASSET which she invested with to get another ASSET.
|Re: The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 1:15pm On Nov 07
So , that is a guarantee for what Ayam not REALLY understanding!!
|Re: The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by ekensi01(m): 1:16pm On Nov 07
I'm not surprised that a lady will be the first to own it.
Dangote self never buy am. When I say some people are richer than Dangote people would say it's a lie.
|Re: The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 1:17pm On Nov 07
Florblu:What do you have to invest on you to be a success?
You must surely have something sis.
Brain/Intelligence?
Business Savy?
Beauty/Modelling Career?
Good grades in school?
Just wanna dwell on the positives,
Your future is bright!
|Re: The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by bujebudanu1(m): 2:00pm On Nov 07
ekensi01:
how much is d phone kwa.wen people dey use vertu worth millions.
so the Lady is richer than ur governor.
dangote will feed her and her family sha from generation to generations
|Re: The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by nerdfrost(m): 2:35pm On Nov 07
certified olosho
|Re: The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by teresafaith(f): 2:55pm On Nov 07
What's her Instagram handle?
I want to plead with her to show me way too.
|Re: The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by falcon01: 3:20pm On Nov 07
teresafaith:three gbosa for this girl
|Re: The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by xtopher1995(m): 3:28pm On Nov 07
good one
|Re: The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by Florblu(f): 3:36pm On Nov 07
modelmike7:
I have it all bro, I am the kind of Sister you wish to have
Stop being SARCASTIC, the Queen is here
|Re: The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by muller101(m): 4:10pm On Nov 07
Ashawo just acquired another liability
|Re: The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by Mckandre(m): 4:17pm On Nov 07
Is it just me that noticed that thing she's carrying looks nothing like iPhoneX.
|Re: The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by Alero3Arubi(f): 4:24pm On Nov 07
Hian!
|Re: The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by olaleks007(m): 4:24pm On Nov 07
This one no b news na.
Shey na my money she take buy am ni
Nonsense
|Re: The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by lenghtinny(m): 4:25pm On Nov 07
I already knew that a generous man was behind the story before opening the page
|Re: The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 4:35pm On Nov 07
Florblu:
Lovely
Pretty
Beautiful.
Keep it up sis.
N.B..... Never being sarcastic, I'm one of the optimistic individual you can ever meet.
Not everyone on NL is a pessimistic soul!
All the very best in life Queen!
|Re: The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by Rolly83(m): 4:59pm On Nov 07
Noting special!!! What the Bleep.ing hype I personally use a vertu Signature... Rubbish post.
|Re: The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by Reeberry: 5:04pm On Nov 07
ekensi01:What rubbish is this one saying?
|Re: The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by candlewax: 5:38pm On Nov 07
lol
Augustap
ekensi01:
|Re: The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by cefezyA: 5:41pm On Nov 07
My mind just tell told me somtin let me tight up and get one for my baby before they use her for ritual it will definitely become a competition among girls watchout
|Re: The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by teewhizzy4real(m): 5:56pm On Nov 07
legit9ja:PUSSY on fire
|Re: The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by McBeal10(f): 6:25pm On Nov 07
ehehn wetin make we do
|Re: The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by genius43(m): 6:26pm On Nov 07
Misplaced priorities. Phone that will soon become yesterday's news
|Re: The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by Xionez(m): 6:52pm On Nov 07
Am i missing something. The iphone in that pic doesnt look like d X.
|Re: The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by Olifiz(m): 6:59pm On Nov 07
I love iPhones but this must not make FP
|Re: The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by Cutehector(m): 7:00pm On Nov 07
So someone buys iPhone x.. She is now termed olosho.. I tire for Nigerians.... Allah!!
|Re: The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by Xionez(m): 7:01pm On Nov 07
Is that the iPhone X?
|Re: The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) by sirgalahad26(m): 7:09pm On Nov 07
do u think Dangote is a wasteful individual?
Dangote self never buy am.
