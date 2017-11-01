Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / The First Lady To Own An Iphone X In Nigeria (Photos) (17574 Views)

However, This lady is said to be the first to own the new iPhone X in Nigeria as her friends celebrate her. Also calling out on the so-called rich guys to beat that… Well, the phone was purchased for her by her boyfriend.



Olosho modified 26 Likes 1 Share

She displayed her ASSET which she invested with to get another ASSET. 72 Likes 1 Share

Ayam not REALLY understanding!! So , that is a guarantee for whatAyam not REALLY understanding!! 3 Likes 2 Shares

I'm not surprised that a lady will be the first to own it.











Dangote self never buy am. When I say some people are richer than Dangote people would say it's a lie. 11 Likes

She displayed her ASSET which she invested with to get another ASSET.



What do you have to invest on you to be a success?

You must surely have something sis.



Brain/Intelligence?

Business Savy?

Beauty/Modelling Career?

Good grades in school?



Just wanna dwell on the positives,

Your future is bright! What do you have to invest on you to be a success?You must surely have something sis.Brain/Intelligence?Business Savy?Beauty/Modelling Career?Good grades in school?Just wanna dwell on the positives,Your future is bright! 17 Likes 2 Shares

I'm not surprised that a lady will be the first to own it.











Dangote self never buy am. When I say some people are richer than Dangote people would say it's a lie.

how much is d phone kwa.wen people dey use vertu worth millions.

so the Lady is richer than ur governor.

dangote will feed her and her family sha from generation to generations how much is d phone kwa.wen people dey use vertu worth millions.so the Lady is richer than ur governor.dangote will feed her and her family sha from generation to generations 49 Likes

certified olosho certified olosho

What's her Instagram handle?

I want to plead with her to show me way too. 2 Likes

What's her Instagram handle?



I want to plead with her to show me way too. three gbosa for this girl three gbosa for this girl 7 Likes

good one 1 Like

I have it all bro, I am the kind of Sister you wish to have



Stop being SARCASTIC, the Queen is here I have it all bro, I am the kind of Sister you wish to haveStop being SARCASTIC, the Queen is here 3 Likes 1 Share

Ashawo just acquired another liability 1 Like

Is it just me that noticed that thing she's carrying looks nothing like iPhoneX. 37 Likes

Hian!

This one no b news na.



Shey na my money she take buy am ni



Nonsense 1 Like

I already knew that a generous man was behind the story before opening the page 4 Likes

Lovely

Pretty

Beautiful.



Keep it up sis.



N.B..... Never being sarcastic, I'm one of the optimistic individual you can ever meet.

Not everyone on NL is a pessimistic soul!



All the very best in life Queen! LovelyPrettyBeautiful.Keep it up sis.N.B..... Never being sarcastic, I'm one of the optimistic individual you can ever meet.Not everyone on NL is a pessimistic soul!All the very best in life Queen!

I personally use a vertu Signature... Rubbish post. Noting special!!! What the Bleep.ing hypeI personally use a vertu Signature... Rubbish post.

I'm not surprised that a lady will be the first to own it.











Dangote self never buy am. When I say some people are richer than Dangote people would say it's a lie. What rubbish is this one saying? What rubbish is this one saying?

lol



I'm not surprised that a lady will be the first to own it.











Dangote self never buy am. When I say some people are richer than Dangote people would say it's a lie.

My mind just tell told me somtin let me tight up and get one for my baby before they use her for ritual it will definitely become a competition among girls watchout

PUSSY on fire PUSSY on fire 1 Like

wetin make we do ehehnwetin make we do

Misplaced priorities. Phone that will soon become yesterday's news

Am i missing something. The iphone in that pic doesnt look like d X.

I love iPhones but this must not make FP

So someone buys iPhone x.. She is now termed olosho.. I tire for Nigerians.... Allah!! 5 Likes 1 Share

Is that the iPhone X?