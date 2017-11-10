₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mention Of Mosquito In The Quran by Mockaroo: 2:32pm On Nov 07
Allah has given the example of a Mosquito in Quran, to show us how this little creature has an extremely complicated structure . There are scientific miracles that remained unknown till our modern age. The most strange discovery by Science is that there is another very small Microscopic Insect living on top of this Mosquito!.
Mention Of Mosquito In The Quran
One of the animals mentioned in the Quran is the “mosquito.” When idolaters of Makkah heard verses telling about enormous animals such as elephant and camel, they accepted the Prophet and his invitation and did not object to the companions. Nevertheless, they had been hopelessly looking for ways to objects to mock at the verses containing small things like mosquito.
The Quranic account of a mosquito which is so different from that of all other animals. It is the only animal which is mentioned with an emphatic denial that its creation could present any cause for embarrassment to its Creator. Thus declares the Quran: (2-26)
Surely Allah is not ashamed to set forth any parable – (that of) a Mosquito or any thing above that; then as for those who believe, they know that it is the truth from their Lord, and as for those who disbelieve, they say: What is it that Allah means by this parable: He causes many to err by it and many He leads aright by it! but He does not cause to err by it (any) except the transgressors.
The Quranic word used for Mosquite is specifically that of a female mosquito. Of course, there is a significant wisdom in why the Quran mentions female mosquito specially. However, this wisdom came into light hundreds of years after the verse was sent down, as a result of some scientific researches. As you read in details, mosquitoes which suck people’s blood and use it for their eggs are female mosquitoes. This is why the Quran chose the female mosquito for the similitude in order to point out to this reality.
Mosquito - Amazing Facts
I can’t find a little thing in the mosquito which is not a Miracle to Humans,
Let’s get through some facts first.
Fact One – There are about 2700 species of mosquito
Fact Two – A mosquito can weigh between 2 and 2.5 milligrams
Fact Three – A female mosquito can drink around 5-millionths of a litter of blood (Aedes aegypti)
Fact Four – Mosquitos have 100 eyes or more
Fact Five – When there is a full moon, mosquito bites increase by 500 times
Fact Six – Mosquito wings beat 500 times a second
Fact Seven – The animal that is responsible for the most human deaths world wide is… the mosquito
Fact Eight – Mosquitoes prefer children to adults
Fact Nine – They dislike citronella as it irritates their feet
Fact Ten – A mosquito can detect a moving target from 18 ft away
Fact Eleven – A male mosquito lives between 10 and 20 days
Fact Twelve – A female mosquito lives between 3 and 100 days
“The Mosquito, an ordinary little creature!!! ALLAH gives us its example in the Quran, to show us how this little creature has an extremely complicated nature
1- The one mentioned in Quran is a female
2- It has one hundred eyes in it’s head
3- It has 48 teeth in it’s mouth
4- Inside it’s little body there are three complete Hearts!!
5- It has six knives in it’s nose and each knife has it’s special use
6- It has three wings on each side
7- In the body of this insect is a digital X-RAY machine, which it uses to distinguish the human skin in the dark, in violet colour
8- It’s body also contains a small vaccine working as a local anaesthetic to help it to insert its thorns in the human skin without any feel or pain caused by the suction of the blood
9- It has an instrument for blood testing, because it doesn’t like all blood types!!
10- It has a special mechanism to speed up the blood flow so it can draw it faster!
AND the most strange discovery by Science is that there is another very small Microscopic Insect living on top of this Mosquito!!
“O men! Here is a parable set forth! Listen to it! Those on whom, besides God, ye call, cannot create (even) a fly, if they all met together for the purpose! And if the fly should snatch away anything from them, they would have no power to release it from the fly. Feeble are those who petition and those whom they petition!” (al-Hajj, 73)
AND that is what ALLAH means in the verse 26 of Surah Al-Baqarah:
“Surely Allah is not ashamed to set forth a parable even of a mosquito or any thing above that;” (Quran 2:26)
http://quranalhakeem.com/mention-of-mosquito-in-quran-2/
|Re: Mention Of Mosquito In The Quran by Hades2016(m): 10:07am
What do you mean
|Re: Mention Of Mosquito In The Quran by MasViews: 10:09am
Its a blessing to be a Muslim
|Re: Mention Of Mosquito In The Quran by rattlesnake(m): 10:09am
I am sorry for humanity and religion
|Re: Mention Of Mosquito In The Quran by shurch(m): 10:10am
It is well
|Re: Mention Of Mosquito In The Quran by kharml: 10:12am
|Re: Mention Of Mosquito In The Quran by Xisnin: 10:13am
One of the greatest "miracle" of the quran is that it mentions mosquito,
an insect which has been known to mankind thousand of years before muhamad
was conceived.
This is grasping at straw at its worst.
|Re: Mention Of Mosquito In The Quran by UrWorstNightmare: 10:16am
MasViews:that's what Suicide bombers say
|Re: Mention Of Mosquito In The Quran by Adebowhales(m): 10:18am
Ya Allah
|Re: Mention Of Mosquito In The Quran by OhiOfIhima: 10:20am
What an insightful analysis. May the Almighty Allah protect us. Amin. Juma'at Mubarak.
|Re: Mention Of Mosquito In The Quran by abuaaliyah(m): 10:20am
good one their, islam remain the best religion, thank GOD am a muslem
|Re: Mention Of Mosquito In The Quran by harufdeen: 10:21am
Allahu Akbar, his power is over every thing,
|Re: Mention Of Mosquito In The Quran by moufan(m): 10:21am
masha ALLAH
