The governor and his driver were rushed to Thika Level 5 Hospital and were set to be flown to Nairobi Hospital for further treatment.

Gakuru becomes the second Nyeri Governor to pass on while in office after the late Nderitu Gachagua who died last year in February at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London while undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Governor Gakuru, who is the former vision 2030 director, was travelling to Nairobi for a talk show on Inooro TV.





source: Governor of Nyeri, Wahome Gakuru died in a ghastly motor accident in in Kabati on the Thika-Kenol highway.The governor and his driver were rushed to Thika Level 5 Hospital and were set to be flown to Nairobi Hospital for further treatment.Gakuru becomes the second Nyeri Governor to pass on while in office after the late Nderitu Gachagua who died last year in February at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London while undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.Governor Gakuru, who is the former vision 2030 director, was travelling to Nairobi for a talk show on Inooro TV.source: https://royalsgist.com/2017/11/07/kenya-nyeri-governor-dies-ghastly-motor-accident-photos/

Death... Respecter of no one.... RIP 4 Likes

Wow.

That's sad.



Anyways, RIP to the dead.

RIP Sir



Augustap

What is this

Look like action film.

Rip man

Rip

Poor him, he should have asked Ayodele Kpomo Fayose how he was able to escape his own spiritual bomb.

Ephemerality of human life...

A hale and hearty man dies suddenly

Yet Buhari who terribly was sick for months survived

Who can question God?

RIP but why over speed?

Rip



death respects nobody, rich, poor, young, old, president or governor.



Lesson to all: prepare your way with the lord for you don't know the hour death shall call.



Lesson to our governors: work according to the oath you took with the holy book



May God bless us all

Learner gobernor



Upon say we get the worst roads and reckless drivers a Nigerian governor no fit die jst like that



Otumokpo people, worshippers of idols





Nobody should come here and wish it was President Bubu. May his soul rest in peace...Nobody should come here and wish it was President Bubu.

why Nigeria governors no de even die like this sef

Looks like a Fast And Furious accident scene. RIP.

How it take happen. He offend person no be small, guy na S550 be that na..! Chai..

RIP

looks like dey were on a very high speed.

RIP

Do we have such highway in Nigeria?





Rip by the way.

why is our own always different ? why can't our own governors die in peace ?

Death nor dey look face oo





Rich or poor



Juz dey ready





Nd be GOOD

Dem too like Mercedes like our own politicians?





RIP man. You lived, you rode a nice car and you died.





Nigerian TV stations don't know that pretty ladies can make us watch TV? They keep pushing ugly ducklings like Maope Ogun in our faces. Check out the Kenyan newscaster.

Death...

The end to human activities.

The rich also dies

*owk*

That moment When you a an atheist and you see God On One after death.

how did the railing go through the car like that ?

assasination

Nigerian politicians will already be on their way to UK. Nigerian politicians will already be on their way to UK.

Chai. Rip sir

Kenyan Governor Kam.



Allah ya bashi abin daya dace da shi

oops......i thought the governor was even the gold governor from same kenya that died

I think say na that one wey de hang chains like bingo.

.