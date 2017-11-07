₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,908,229 members, 3,898,510 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 November 2017 at 04:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) (2852 Views)
Ahmed Makarfi Involved In Motor Accident / Amosun's Convoy And CBN Bullion Van Accident Photos / Young Nigerian Airforce Officer Dies In Accident (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by royalsgist: 3:01pm
Governor of Nyeri, Wahome Gakuru died in a ghastly motor accident in in Kabati on the Thika-Kenol highway.
The governor and his driver were rushed to Thika Level 5 Hospital and were set to be flown to Nairobi Hospital for further treatment.
Gakuru becomes the second Nyeri Governor to pass on while in office after the late Nderitu Gachagua who died last year in February at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London while undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.
Governor Gakuru, who is the former vision 2030 director, was travelling to Nairobi for a talk show on Inooro TV.
source: https://royalsgist.com/2017/11/07/kenya-nyeri-governor-dies-ghastly-motor-accident-photos/
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by agadaone1(m): 3:08pm
Death... Respecter of no one.... RIP
4 Likes
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by jideflash(m): 3:08pm
Wow.
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by divinehand2003(m): 3:09pm
That's sad.
Anyways, RIP to the dead.
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by candlewax: 3:12pm
RIP Sir
Augustap
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by joinnow: 3:23pm
What is this
Look like action film.
Rip man
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 3:24pm
Rip
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by PointZerom: 3:33pm
Poor him, he should have asked Ayodele Kpomo Fayose how he was able to escape his own spiritual bomb.
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 4:30pm
Ephemerality of human life...
A hale and hearty man dies suddenly
Yet Buhari who terribly was sick for months survived
Who can question God?
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by awa(m): 4:30pm
RIP but why over speed?
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by KINGHAFI(m): 4:30pm
Rip
death respects nobody, rich, poor, young, old, president or governor.
Lesson to all: prepare your way with the lord for you don't know the hour death shall call.
Lesson to our governors: work according to the oath you took with the holy book
May God bless us all
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by NigerDeltan(m): 4:31pm
Learner gobernor
Upon say we get the worst roads and reckless drivers a Nigerian governor no fit die jst like that
Otumokpo people, worshippers of idols
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by KingsleyCEO: 4:32pm
May his soul rest in peace...
Nobody should come here and wish it was President Bubu.
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by NotNairalandi(m): 4:32pm
why Nigeria governors no de even die like this sef
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by Benita27(f): 4:32pm
Looks like a Fast And Furious accident scene. RIP.
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by whitebeard(m): 4:32pm
How it take happen. He offend person no be small, guy na S550 be that na..! Chai..
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by Uzomarts: 4:32pm
RIP
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by michresa(m): 4:32pm
looks like dey were on a very high speed.
RIP
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by Goahead(m): 4:32pm
Do we have such highway in Nigeria?
Rip by the way.
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by OvieNeo(m): 4:32pm
why is our own always different ? why can't our own governors die in peace ?
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by johnstar(m): 4:33pm
Death nor dey look face oo
Rich or poor
Juz dey ready
Nd be GOOD
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 4:33pm
Dem too like Mercedes like our own politicians?
RIP man. You lived, you rode a nice car and you died.
Nigerian TV stations don't know that pretty ladies can make us watch TV? They keep pushing ugly ducklings like Maope Ogun in our faces. Check out the Kenyan newscaster.
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 4:33pm
Death...
The end to human activities.
The rich also dies
*owk*
That moment When you a an atheist and you see God On One after death.
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by sukkot: 4:34pm
how did the railing go through the car like that ?
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 4:34pm
assasination
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by Phonefanatic: 4:34pm
royalsgist:
Nigerian politicians will already be on their way to UK.
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 4:35pm
Chai. Rip sir
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by Samusu(m): 4:35pm
Kenyan Governor Kam.
Allah ya bashi abin daya dace da shi
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by columbus007(m): 4:35pm
oops......i thought the governor was even the gold governor from same kenya that died
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by muller101(m): 4:36pm
I think say na that one wey de hang chains like bingo.
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by EkoAcademy: 4:37pm
.
|Re: Wahome Gakuru, Nyeri Governor Dies In A Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) by Johnsonwax1: 4:37pm
hmm
(0) (Reply)
Talk: How Government Fail And Solutions / Indonesian Couple Caned For Violating Sharia Law, Police Official Says / Demolition Team Dismantle Chinese Hospital With Patients & Doctors Inside
Viewing this topic: akinboyo, WilliamsNedd, Goahead(m), Universities, OvieNeo(m), flint59(m), ola61, JimmySnow, Fearlessmogul40, AideeSheks(m), Jeebee, Afam4eva(m), lazygal, topaz321, Weborg, morinto, eedrees(m), sammyjay7265(m), nnamdiokere45(m), Obimind1, NotNairalandi(m), mowapa(m), SHANGALORLOR, tiwiex, Andrewabah(m), kernel505, sunnyworld2love(m), Ssms(m), naptu2, spongebob0006(f), yungest(m), ziggyzee, Val601(f), drdeola001, rattlesnake(m), michoim(m), dman4mdmoon(m), AMINDA, Ty440, bemagnify, AutoReportNG, charitybabe, ZACHIE, wolexy2020(m), Mcweber(m), debonairprinx(m), bmos, AniwetaluEmma(m), Dmec(m), TimmyBee, assamu1122(m), kagari, Gshun, Konze70, pmatchuks, nasonaso, mikkyjay(m), Nofear438, Hakeem66, nastyculture, clevervikson(m), oluwacisse, Cokesboy, BaronQuinn, lekanlaniyan(m), NoFavors, teflonjake(m), kcplay, saudyarmani(m), SexualHealer, ralphblac(m), sukkot, edubrazil442(m), NigerDeltan(m), Milldon(m), Lovetinz(m), omoagbeke(m), BeeBeeOoh(m), ChappyChase(m), elokason, evansjeff(m), Donbigi2(m), ud4u, oats1, hopexter(m), uncommonfish, mohziz1(m), Bullhari007(m), honeyjoyce(f), osuofia2(m), kennyone, ojkalito(m), MrToy, Brightgem(f), DIKEnaWAR, heywhy50, duduyemi2003, foyeks2001(f), BiniShrine(m), Eyop, Aol360, archymacho, crownprince7(m), brownskilo(m), kessiah, BIGDADDY000(m), brogxy, NateNwajei(m), Caveman2, hydrazone, Gagame(m), Sylvah(m), hensben(m), eaglez(m), pryzlez, jaykay2017, Blarckmamba(m), yahussaini(m), Ochendo1, Darls247, victorvezx(m), Berium(m), balominer, Jamo90, Prinxz(m), alasene, bubblefing, Joemanstone, kobiscompany, timesup234, Pethilary, OtunbaAde101(m), dammybabanla, mankettle(m), remisglobal, Guest1, tayecrypto, Dedewizzy(m), Usman212s, uniexport, emalek86(m), Nnazzy52(m), Daluuzor(m), uche87(m), ekaidem10(m), okuya, esbjaygmailco(m), dhamstar(m), AaronSmith1980, etinosa93(m), Benignasweety(f), jonathan111, piazon, xamilola(f), stam101(m), Phonefanatic, KINGHAFI(m), johnnobles, ibgame, Cephas0009, 2000SMS, danduchi(m), surrogatesng, Dasherz, muller101(m), Ferdosita, Airforce1(m), Weselion(m), yakub45, maazikc, OluOlaLekan(m), Gavrelino123, Evelynola(m), PromixTuhh(m), DoTheNeedful, Aladinn(m), walesmurphy, Divay22(f), ask4double(m), Oshidaguy, Siga, realalesh, EkoAcademy, twinskenny(m), tealaw, DREEZYDEE(m), jimlat77(m), ArchangeLucifer, BlackBeatless, BAILMONEY, eksudoctor, Fatherly, richiex(m), raphafire, Gift60(f), nwakibie3(m), honoursi, pulsatingpen(f), mckay06(m), Adekdammy, CoolNed, ookesanjo(m), Emykray(m), iammo(m), standoza, CherylM, chuksey1(m), Crieff(m), jackie35(m), praiseneofingz(m), Ayoolu(m), presentley, DrWhizy(m), Muftiwale(m), tobbydy(f), okeladey20, johnnyn1(m), teeghurl(f), dajebeedrys(m), adeyanju98, aryormi(m), Samusu(m), ifyakanu(m), okeyngene, mekcheun(m), Davephilips(m), Odianose13(m), kokomaster3d, MemeTroll, IVORY2009(m), Josenice(m), Ekg911(m), tkObserver(m), alvincy(m), Ramaa(m), stanodi, beey2(m), Eldeee, Nintee, JeffreyJamez(m), boman2014, teechedah, Evablizin(f), judgesam1, Chadotik, Austino44444, Luv2byoung4eva, bettercreature(m), lurther, quadridj(m), kaylight12(m), itsIYKE(m), PHC1stBorn(m), tksam(m), Johnsonwax1, Samtowo(m) and 415 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27