₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,908,296 members, 3,898,796 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 November 2017 at 07:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) (8777 Views)
Erika Canela Tattoos Donald Trump's Face On Her Back (photos) / Phyno Shows Off His Arm Tattoo In New Photo / Guy Cries On Seeing Davido Face To Face (video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by Letenwam: 3:36pm
Taking his love for Nigerian music star, Davido, to another height, a Nigerian man tattooed the singer's face on his arm.
The photo and video which he shared on social media, came with caption;
“When you love OBO @davidoofficial too much this is the result ���� I fall for you bro ���”
Well, his act of love has paid off as he succeeded in getting Davido's attention who has also reshared the photo and video.7
https://www.lailasblog.com/nigerian-man-inks-davidos-face-arm/
1 Like
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by LuvU2(f): 3:38pm
Who is suppose to ink whose face on his body. Papa or son?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by DanseMacabre(m): 3:40pm
Mature man like this
I'm damn sure this is a publicity stunt. However, if the reverse is the case, na im be say this one village people don use him destiny play 20 straight draw for bet9ja.
19 Likes
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by Lomprico2: 3:41pm
Agbaya! He senior david o!
7 Likes
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 3:45pm
Madness
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 3:46pm
Die hard fan
1 Like
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by falcon01: 3:48pm
Thats a grown up man oo with hairy chest there
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by spongeisback: 5:29pm
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by kn23h(m): 5:29pm
Not even a woman's picture
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by Abudu2000(m): 5:29pm
What buhari promised Nigeria /what Nigeria got
1 Like
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by crazygod(m): 5:30pm
Shame just catch me for this old man
He even has the mind to snap in front of toilet. Puehhhhh...... I spit
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by Burger01(m): 5:31pm
What a foolish fellow. Your papa dey there, your mama dey there even your girl dey there. Davido, of all madness! Youll give account of that tattoo one day and be ashamed of it .
1 Like
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by Mrkumareze(m): 5:31pm
That's why we often say she is just a number . As old as he's all he Think is how to have Davido image
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by millomaniac: 5:31pm
LuvU2:
This girl has killed me. Bwa ha ha ha ha ha......
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by DopeBoss(m): 5:31pm
The Tattoo Dosen't Even Look Like Davido...Smh
** Pple Like Dis Their Role Model Is Emmanuella
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 5:32pm
Oloriburuku somebody
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by spongeisback: 5:32pm
Has no one told him yet? That tattoo looks nothing like davido
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by SHAKABOOM: 5:34pm
Hhmmm!Sumbodiz brother,uncle ad future father..If my guy or brother try dis rubbish I go disown am sharp sharp wit immediate effect..
2 Likes
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by mathias32(m): 5:35pm
old papa. �
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by onosbaba3310: 5:37pm
Lmao, another man's face on your am, this ain't cool, even d totoo self look like juju, am not sure if any one else notice that, anyway i pray what happens to tagbo and the............
Howfar, when will lalasticala tattoo python on his arm nau? Just asking though.
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 5:38pm
Who devido face epp for d guy body?
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by medolab90(m): 5:40pm
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by SHAKABOOM: 5:40pm
mathias32:Lol asin ehh..Papa wey suppose dey think of money ad family..I dey shame for the guy.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by dfrost: 5:46pm
Mumu sombori
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by dfrost: 5:47pm
SHAKABOOM:
My shame for the mumu pass your own. Kai!
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by 2shure: 5:48pm
homo
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by LuvU2(f): 5:50pm
millomaniac:
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by freeman95(m): 5:50pm
Of which e no resemble davido
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by trustibk(m): 5:55pm
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by Intrepid01(m): 6:00pm
Another case of an adult baby...
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by Kareenakapur: 6:02pm
LuvU2:
I tire o...rubbish
|Re: Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) by Mckandre(m): 6:03pm
The tattoo come carry big nose dash Davido sef
Tracy Ogbonna Puts Tips On Display In Wet T-shirt / Red Carpet Photos From The 2face Live Concert / Meet Kokomaster Dbanj’s Girlfriend Jennifer (PHOTO)
Viewing this topic: Lataability(m), wilmysterious00, queenesthr(f), tunnamaniah(m), mubrix(m), MhiztaarNAS(m), iambakay, jedisco(m), brainpower(m), nairapower, Yusluvajide10, LordeCalifornia, kinkymax, sameni123(m), SirLaw12, telecomtaio1, mymah(f), oscarnoble(m), Brozo1, Nancy2016, Darksider131, oladrogo(m), Stephansmily(f), seiyefa007(m), Rhyzer, Ralphdan(m), ogubie, combatant007(m), Ilefoaye(m), Glaxx(m), perrypablo, Raiders1973, NNAMDIII(m), Johnwis(m), lilstino(m), Spectre007, neutrotoba(m), otunbadare01(m), torin, wilybebsy(m), drafael1, Imo1stson, teewety, Jostico, phakinolol(m), Crea2morrow, fortuneobi(m), gentlemayor(m), mhk043(m), ShericoBreezy, Ojuororun, kaystick86(m) and 46 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16