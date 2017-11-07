Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Man Inks Davido's Face On His Arm (Photos) (8777 Views)

The photo and video which he shared on social media, came with caption;



“When you love OBO @davidoofficial too much this is the result ���� I fall for you bro ���”



Well, his act of love has paid off as he succeeded in getting Davido's attention who has also reshared the photo and video.7



Who is suppose to ink whose face on his body. Papa or son? 11 Likes 1 Share







Agbaya! He senior david o! 7 Likes

Madness

Die hard fan 1 Like

Thats a grown up man oo with hairy chest there

Not even a woman's picture

What buhari promised Nigeria /what Nigeria got 1 Like



What a foolish fellow. Your papa dey there, your mama dey there even your girl dey there. Davido, of all madness! Youll give account of that tattoo one day and be ashamed of it . 1 Like

That's why we often say she is just a number . As old as he's all he Think is how to have Davido image

LuvU2:

Who is suppose to ink whose face on his body. Papa or son?

** Pple Like Dis Their Role Model Is Emmanuella The Tattoo Dosen't Even Look Like Davido...Smh** Pple Like Dis Their Role Model Is Emmanuella

Oloriburuku somebody



3 Likes 1 Share

Has no one told him yet? That tattoo looks nothing like davido

Hhmmm!Sumbodiz brother,uncle ad future father..If my guy or brother try dis rubbish I go disown am sharp sharp wit immediate effect.. 2 Likes

old papa. �

Lmao, another man's face on your am, this ain't cool, even d totoo self look like juju, am not sure if any one else notice that, anyway i pray what happens to tagbo and the............



Howfar, when will lalasticala tattoo python on his arm nau? Just asking though.

Who devido face epp for d guy body?

mathias32:

Mumu sombori Mumu sombori

SHAKABOOM:



Lol asin ehh..Papa wey suppose dey think of money ad family..I dey shame for the guy.

homo

millomaniac:



Of which e no resemble davido

Another case of an adult baby...

LuvU2:

Who is suppose to ink whose face on his body. Papa or son?

I tire o...rubbish I tire o...rubbish