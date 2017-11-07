₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by Weborg: 3:48pm
I wish to remind Nigerians that the whistleblower lines are still available - Buhari
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by Weborg: 3:48pm
SAI BABA ...
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by Luckylife(m): 3:51pm
When will Nigerians see and feel the impact of those huge acclaimed stolen recovered money?
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by madridguy(m): 3:51pm
SAI BABA
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by python1: 3:56pm
That is the incorruptible president, may you live long.
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by DanseMacabre(m): 3:57pm
I no fit even afford to buy whistle, talk less of to blow am.
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by vedaxcool(m): 3:59pm
DanseMacabre:
farm work boku... get to work
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by vedaxcool(m): 3:59pm
Awaiting pigs and idiots to complain over nothing
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by DanseMacabre(m): 4:04pm
vedaxcool:Come employ me for your farm na.
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by joinnow: 4:06pm
The whistle will never rest in Nigeria. Reason
Someone can still blow in advance knowing fully well that someone would commit sooner than latter
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by ArchangeLucifer: 4:21pm
Hello,
I would love to report a certain Mr. Buhari in connection of $26 billion theft.
He lives in Abuja. His address is... (line beeps)
Hello, are you still there? (beeping continues)
Hello...
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by vedaxcool(m): 4:38pm
DanseMacabre:
Remind me when we start recruitment for the next circle
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by Youngadvocate: 4:39pm
Which call? My brother that killed his brand new battery trying to get one wicked politician arrested has not received money to replace his battery up till now.
Better to dey hawk for road than to do that Whistle-blowing business jari.
If I want to blow sef, na from you I go start.
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by oluseyiforjesus(m): 5:33pm
If oly Buhari knws how much hatred pple hv for his govt he would hv sent someone to present the budget
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by Celcius: 5:33pm
You try. The ones you've recovered you've not accounted for, not even an iota of transparency neither have we seen any of such put to good use.
You want us to help APC with Election money.
Waarkar!!!!!!!
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by BruncleZuma: 5:34pm
Hahahahahaha I can't take this anymore...
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by asawanathegreat(m): 5:34pm
Trumpet blower policy
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by crazygod(m): 5:34pm
Chill. I go soon blow whistle on top ya head after 2019. Intact na vuvuzela I go blow
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by sylviaeo(f): 5:35pm
WHAT ABT D WHISTLE WEY DASUKI, IYA OTA N CO BLOW FOR YA HEAD?
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by SpyAC(m): 5:35pm
may God hlp us all in dis our con3.
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by Nogen: 5:35pm
Will certainly begin with you .
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by Forzap(m): 5:35pm
We are not blowing any whistle again, we want to blow you out come 2019
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by Johnsonwax1(m): 5:35pm
Okay
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by menwongo(m): 5:35pm
Maina saga wetin you do baba president
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by nicason(m): 5:36pm
Blower ni blower ko
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by free2ryhme: 5:36pm
Weborg:
95% of all appointments are northerners and nobody blow whistle
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by Beress(m): 5:37pm
Buhari is a fool
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by Earthquake1: 5:37pm
The whistle should first of all be blown on Buhari and his devilish set of accomplices.
Kyari, Garba and Maina.
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by NigerDeltan(m): 5:38pm
You can only fight corruption when you have successfully block the lopholes
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by Earthquake1: 5:38pm
vedaxcool:
Have you found the 25$ billion?
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by nrexzy(m): 5:39pm
Wey my trumpet
|Re: I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI by givan(m): 5:41pm
Nothing else for paa'pa to say so he decided to drop a reminder...
