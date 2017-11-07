Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Wish To Remind Nigerians That The Whistleblower Lines Are Available - BUHARI (8720 Views)

@VIVIANGIST



I wish to remind Nigerians that the whistleblower lines are still available - Buhari



VIA :



SAI BABA ...



When will Nigerians see and feel the impact of those huge acclaimed stolen recovered money? 14 Likes 1 Share

SAI BABA SAI BABA 3 Likes 1 Share

That is the incorruptible president, may you live long. 18 Likes 2 Shares

I no fit even afford to buy whistle, talk less of to blow am. 20 Likes

DanseMacabre:

I no fit even afford to buy whistle, talk less of to blow am.

farm work boku... get to work farm work boku... get to work 6 Likes 1 Share

Awaiting pigs and idiots to complain over nothing 7 Likes 1 Share

vedaxcool:



farm work boku... get to work Come employ me for your farm na. Come employ me for your farm na. 3 Likes



The whistle will never rest in Nigeria. Reason

Someone can still blow in advance knowing fully well that someone would commit sooner than latter The whistle will never rest in Nigeria. Reason 8 Likes





I would love to report a certain Mr. Buhari in connection of $26 billion theft.



He lives in Abuja. His address is... (line beeps)



Hello, are you still there? (beeping continues)



Hello...







DanseMacabre:





Come employ me for your farm na.

Remind me when we start recruitment for the next circle Remind me when we start recruitment for the next circle

Which call? My brother that killed his brand new battery trying to get one wicked politician arrested has not received money to replace his battery up till now.



Better to dey hawk for road than to do that Whistle-blowing business jari.



If I want to blow sef, na from you I go start. 7 Likes 1 Share

If oly Buhari knws how much hatred pple hv for his govt he would hv sent someone to present the budget 9 Likes

You try. The ones you've recovered you've not accounted for, not even an iota of transparency neither have we seen any of such put to good use.

You want us to help APC with Election money.

Waarkar!!!!!!! 16 Likes

Hahahahahaha I can't take this anymore...



10 Likes

Trumpet blower policy

Chill. I go soon blow whistle on top ya head after 2019. Intact na vuvuzela I go blow

WHAT ABT D WHISTLE WEY DASUKI, IYA OTA N CO BLOW FOR YA HEAD? 3 Likes

may God hlp us all in dis our con3.

Will certainly begin with you . 1 Like

We are not blowing any whistle again, we want to blow you out come 2019 19 Likes 2 Shares

Maina saga wetin you do baba president 6 Likes

95% of all appointments are northerners and nobody blow whistle 95% of all appointments are northerners and nobody blow whistle 5 Likes

Buhari is a fool 5 Likes

The whistle should first of all be blown on Buhari and his devilish set of accomplices.



Kyari, Garba and Maina. 5 Likes





You can only fight corruption when you have successfully block the lopholes You can only fight corruption when you have successfully block the lopholes 2 Likes

vedaxcool:

Awaiting pigs and idiots to complain over nothing

Have you found the 25$ billion? Have you found the 25$ billion? 4 Likes

Wey my trumpet 1 Like