Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo (13970 Views)

Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by kidap: 4:24pm
EbonyLife TV boss Mo Abudu has shared new intimate photos of her family online.

The media boss shared a photo of herself, her daughter and her mother......, And yes they look good!
 
See photo below......
 

http://news.nollyzone.com/mo-abudu-shares-three-beautiful-generation-photos-daughter-mother/

Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by TRADELYN: 4:25pm
Nice, but the makeup on Mo Abudu's face is too much...chai!


Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by pyyxxaro: 4:26pm
Brb

Make I clean my ukwu cool
Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by Seeker17(m): 4:38pm
She looks good for a 53 yr old

Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by Praisles(f): 4:45pm
For my own screen for here o,grandma's boobs stand pass

Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by aldexrio(m): 5:44pm
Fine Ladies
Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by free2ryhme: 5:44pm
Mama don yellow over night but her daughter and the granddaughter black

Some women sha

Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by designVATExcel: 5:44pm
Her mum is aging well

Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by teresafaith(f): 5:45pm
See as their face be like gbosa
Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by NwaChibuzor: 5:45pm
I don't mind having a three some with the ladies left and right.
Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by jeronimo(m): 5:45pm
Cool. You have to hand it to this lady, she has made tremendous contributions in the Nigerian entertainment industry and she isn't loud about it. Cheers to a hardworking lady, may you see your grand kids too

Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by Rmxr: 5:45pm
The daughter is so fine wink

Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by mzHANA(f): 5:45pm
The first lady slightly resembles Genevieve
Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by echelons(m): 5:45pm
Is her daughter taken?
Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by 9jvirgin(m): 5:45pm
The Pancake generation to generation is all I see.
Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by 9jayes: 5:45pm
I can see grandma but I can't differentiate the older between the two ladies on either side

Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by Adaumunocha(f): 5:46pm
Good genes

Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by asawanathegreat(m): 5:46pm
Lovely generation
Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by kn23h(m): 5:47pm
Beautiful Yoruba women of dignity and class grin grin grin

Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by emmanuelrabb(m): 5:47pm
how come her daughter and mother are dark in completion but she's light in completion









BLEACHING TINZ...
Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by omocalabar(m): 5:48pm
ok
Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by kn23h(m): 5:48pm
emmanuelrabb:
how come her daughter and mother are dark in completion but she's light in completion









BLEACHING TINZ...

Keep quiet. Na you bleach them.

Always talking nonsense because they're not from your tribe.

Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by Oladipo1166(m): 5:51pm
painting things
Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by magzey: 5:51pm
TRADELYN:
Nice, but the makeup on Mo Abudu's face is too much...chai!
I presume you want to say Bleaching?


Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by Kareenakapur: 5:53pm
Nice and beautiful...but mo's daughter is old enough to produce another generation
Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by kn23h(m): 5:54pm
Oladipo1166:
painting things

Show me a picture of any celeb without painting things. wink

Show us Rita Dominic's recent pictures

Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by Intrepid01(m): 5:56pm
Awon ti Amaechi
Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by Kareenakapur: 5:57pm
emmanuelrabb:
how come her daughter and mother are dark in completion but she's light in completion









BLEACHING TINZ...

Is it only the mothers gene that contribute to a child's complexion??
Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by rovher(m): 5:59pm
Praisles:
For my own screen for here o,grandma's boobs stand pass
Cmon... Lmao...

Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by tlops(m): 5:59pm
nice
Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by free2ryhme: 6:00pm
Kareenakapur:
Nice and beautiful...but mo's daughter is old enough to produce another generation

Wetin u dey wait for
Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by emmanuelrabb(m): 6:00pm
kn23h:

Keep quiet. Na you bleach them.
Always talking nonsense because they're not from your tribe.





don't provoke me you this motherfucker asshole broke tribalistic bitch
Ama yoruba boy...


#kilodetenbora(whyareyoubleaching)

