Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo (13970 Views)

Jennifer Eliogu, Her Mother And Daughter In 3 Generations Photo / Mimi Orjiekwe With Her Mother & Her Daughter: 3 Generations Photo / 3 Generations Photo Of Davido, His Dad And His 2nd Daughter (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The media boss shared a photo of herself, her daughter and her mother......, And yes they look good!



See photo below......





http://news.nollyzone.com/mo-abudu-shares-three-beautiful-generation-photos-daughter-mother/ EbonyLife TV boss Mo Abudu has shared new intimate photos of her family online.The media boss shared a photo of herself, her daughter and her mother......, And yes they look good!See photo below...... 9 Likes

Nice, but the makeup on Mo Abudu's face is too much...chai!





The Most Trusted CENTRE For Your RESEARCH PROJECTS, BUSINESS PLANS, ETC.

+234(0)812 468 1999.

"tradelyn@gmail.com." 4 Likes 1 Share





Make I clean my ukwu BrbMake I clean my ukwu

She looks good for a 53 yr old 3 Likes 2 Shares

For my own screen for here o,grandma's boobs stand pass 7 Likes

Fine Ladies

kidap:

EbonyLife TV boss Mo Abudu has shared new intimate photos of her family online.



The media boss shared a photo of herself, her daughter and her mother......, And yes they look good!



See photo below......





http://news.nollyzone.com/mo-abudu-shares-three-beautiful-generation-photos-daughter-mother/



Mama don yellow over night but her daughter and the granddaughter black



Some women sha Mama don yellow over night but her daughter and the granddaughter blackSome women sha 5 Likes

Her mum is aging well 1 Like 1 Share

See as their face be like gbosa

I don't mind having a three some with the ladies left and right.

Cool. You have to hand it to this lady, she has made tremendous contributions in the Nigerian entertainment industry and she isn't loud about it. Cheers to a hardworking lady, may you see your grand kids too 10 Likes

The daughter is so fine 1 Like

The first lady slightly resembles Genevieve

Is her daughter taken?

The Pancake generation to generation is all I see.

I can see grandma but I can't differentiate the older between the two ladies on either side 4 Likes

Good genes 1 Like

Lovely generation

Beautiful Yoruba women of dignity and class 27 Likes

how come her daughter and mother are dark in completion but she's light in completion



















BLEACHING TINZ...

ok

emmanuelrabb:

how come her daughter and mother are dark in completion but she's light in completion



















BLEACHING TINZ...

Keep quiet. Na you bleach them.



Always talking nonsense because they're not from your tribe. Keep quiet. Na you bleach them.Always talking nonsense because they're not from your tribe. 26 Likes

painting things

TRADELYN:

Nice, but the makeup on Mo Abudu's face is too much...chai!

I presume you want to say Bleaching?





The Most Trusted CENTRE For Your RESEARCH PROJECTS, BUSINESS PLANS, ETC.

+234(0)812 468 1999.

"tradelyn@gmail.com."



Nice and beautiful...but mo's daughter is old enough to produce another generation

Oladipo1166:

painting things

Show me a picture of any celeb without painting things.



Show us Rita Dominic's recent pictures Show me a picture of any celeb without painting things.Show us Rita Dominic's recent pictures 17 Likes 1 Share

Awon ti Amaechi

emmanuelrabb:

how come her daughter and mother are dark in completion but she's light in completion



















BLEACHING TINZ...

Is it only the mothers gene that contribute to a child's complexion?? Is it only the mothers gene that contribute to a child's complexion??

Praisles:

For my own screen for here o,grandma's boobs stand pass Cmon... Lmao... Cmon... Lmao... 1 Like

nice

Kareenakapur:

Nice and beautiful...but mo's daughter is old enough to produce another generation

Wetin u dey wait for Wetin u dey wait for