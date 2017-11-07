₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by kidap: 4:24pm
EbonyLife TV boss Mo Abudu has shared new intimate photos of her family online.
The media boss shared a photo of herself, her daughter and her mother......, And yes they look good!
See photo below......
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by TRADELYN: 4:25pm
Nice, but the makeup on Mo Abudu's face is too much...chai!
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by pyyxxaro: 4:26pm
Brb
Make I clean my ukwu
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by Seeker17(m): 4:38pm
She looks good for a 53 yr old
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by Praisles(f): 4:45pm
For my own screen for here o,grandma's boobs stand pass
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by aldexrio(m): 5:44pm
Fine Ladies
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by free2ryhme: 5:44pm
kidap:
Mama don yellow over night but her daughter and the granddaughter black
Some women sha
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by designVATExcel: 5:44pm
Her mum is aging well
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by teresafaith(f): 5:45pm
See as their face be like gbosa
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by NwaChibuzor: 5:45pm
I don't mind having a three some with the ladies left and right.
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by jeronimo(m): 5:45pm
Cool. You have to hand it to this lady, she has made tremendous contributions in the Nigerian entertainment industry and she isn't loud about it. Cheers to a hardworking lady, may you see your grand kids too
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by Rmxr: 5:45pm
The daughter is so fine
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by mzHANA(f): 5:45pm
The first lady slightly resembles Genevieve
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by echelons(m): 5:45pm
Is her daughter taken?
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by 9jvirgin(m): 5:45pm
The Pancake generation to generation is all I see.
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by 9jayes: 5:45pm
I can see grandma but I can't differentiate the older between the two ladies on either side
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by Adaumunocha(f): 5:46pm
Good genes
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by asawanathegreat(m): 5:46pm
Lovely generation
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by kn23h(m): 5:47pm
Beautiful Yoruba women of dignity and class
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by emmanuelrabb(m): 5:47pm
how come her daughter and mother are dark in completion but she's light in completion
BLEACHING TINZ...
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by omocalabar(m): 5:48pm
ok
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by kn23h(m): 5:48pm
emmanuelrabb:
Keep quiet. Na you bleach them.
Always talking nonsense because they're not from your tribe.
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by Oladipo1166(m): 5:51pm
painting things
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by magzey: 5:51pm
TRADELYN:
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by Kareenakapur: 5:53pm
Nice and beautiful...but mo's daughter is old enough to produce another generation
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by kn23h(m): 5:54pm
Oladipo1166:
Show me a picture of any celeb without painting things.
Show us Rita Dominic's recent pictures
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by Intrepid01(m): 5:56pm
Awon ti Amaechi
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by Kareenakapur: 5:57pm
emmanuelrabb:
Is it only the mothers gene that contribute to a child's complexion??
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by rovher(m): 5:59pm
Praisles:Cmon... Lmao...
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by tlops(m): 5:59pm
nice
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by free2ryhme: 6:00pm
Kareenakapur:
Wetin u dey wait for
|Re: Mo Abudu With Her Daughter & Mother: 3 Generations Photo by emmanuelrabb(m): 6:00pm
kn23h:
don't provoke me you this motherfucker asshole broke tribalistic bitch
Ama yoruba boy...
#kilodetenbora(whyareyoubleaching)
