Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures (12581 Views)

Chidinma Ezenwelu, Makeup Artist Transforms Young Lady To A Granny - Pics, Video / Hakeem Onilogbo, Makeup Artist & Hakeem Effects CEO, Who Does Wonders (Pics) / Bimpe onakoya, Toolz Makeup Artist Blasted Over Dirty Nails (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@VIVIANGIST



As shared Via Twitter with Caption ..



Dont be alarmed,



its just Make-Up and fake blood...



Please RT my future employer might be on your TL.

VIA :



Twitter : As shared Via Twitter with Caption ..VIA : http://www.viviangist.ng/makeup-artist-nandi-mpiti-shares-graphic-pictures/ Twitter : https://twitter.com/NandiMpiti/status/927798443170582528 2 Likes 1 Share

She's good 8 Likes 1 Share

She can do better 5 Likes 1 Share

Yuck!



Mine is way better



Make laugh no kill una ooo

Mine is way betterMake laugh no kill una ooo 57 Likes 6 Shares

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, LET US WELCOME PRESIDENT ABBA KYARI.



NO LONGER SHOULD THE NAME OF MUHAMMAD BUHARI BE MENTIONED IN NIGERIAN AFFAIRS.





LONG LIVE ABBA KYARI TILL 2019. 2 Likes 2 Shares



Keep it up baby LovelyKeep it up baby 1 Like

Nice... good job 1 Like





anyways for your concert, events ticket sales and purchase of your movie tickets visit she tried...hopefully isn't that kinda graphic in Nigerian snake girl were the snake which is supposed to be crawling on the floor seems like a snake that is flying in mid airanyways for your concert, events ticket sales and purchase of your movie tickets visit www.ticketlander.com

Nice art work

snnaija:

she try



anyways for your concert, events ticket sales and purchase of your movie tickets visit www.ticketlander.com

Hmmm Hmmm

Jubril is a useless goat...

do i give a damn??

hell naw

Only 2 Likes

teresafaith:

She can do better

Which one have you done? Olodo Which one have you done? Olodo 4 Likes

C

she try

Halloween don pass

cogbuagu:

o

Weborg:

@VIVIANGIST



As shared Via Twitter with Caption ..







VIA : http://www.viviangist.ng/makeup-artist-nandi-mpiti-shares-graphic-pictures/



Twitter : https://twitter.com/NandiMpiti/status/927798443170582528



Good stuff Good stuff

Technology can do better. Next pls

nice



Augustap

bitingcool:

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, LET US WELCOME PRESIDENT ABBA KYARI.



NO LONGER SHOULD THE NAME OF MUHAMMAD BUHARI BE MENTIONED IN NIGERIAN AFFAIRS.





LONG LIVE ABBA KYARI TILL 2019. Don't smoke that thing again Don't smoke that thing again 1 Like

we will soon be seeing beggers carrying this kinda makeup so you can pretty them more quickly

Give her one coke

muller101:

Technology can do better. Next pls common sense u no get common sense u no get 1 Like

Who send am