Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by Weborg: 4:54pm
@VIVIANGIST

As shared Via Twitter with Caption ..

Dont be alarmed,

its just Make-Up and fake blood...

Please RT my future employer might be on your TL.

VIA : http://www.viviangist.ng/makeup-artist-nandi-mpiti-shares-graphic-pictures/

Twitter : https://twitter.com/NandiMpiti/status/927798443170582528

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by falcon01: 5:18pm
She's good

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by teresafaith(f): 5:46pm
She can do better

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by JustHector(m): 5:56pm
Yuck!
Re: Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by cogbuagu: 5:56pm
grin
Mine is way better

Make laugh no kill una ooo
grin grin grin grin grin

57 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by bitingcool: 5:56pm
LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, LET US WELCOME PRESIDENT ABBA KYARI.

NO LONGER SHOULD THE NAME OF MUHAMMAD BUHARI BE MENTIONED IN NIGERIAN AFFAIRS.


LONG LIVE ABBA KYARI TILL 2019.

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by cogbuagu: 5:57pm
angry
Re: Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by vivianbelema(f): 5:57pm
Lovely cheesy cheesy
Keep it up baby

1 Like

Re: Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by LannisterIMP: 5:57pm
Nice... good job

1 Like

Re: Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by snnaija(f): 5:57pm
she tried...hopefully isn't that kinda graphic in Nigerian snake girl were the snake which is supposed to be crawling on the floor seems like a snake that is flying in mid air

Re: Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by free2ryhme: 5:57pm
Nice art work
Re: Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by free2ryhme: 5:58pm
snnaija:
she try

Hmmm
Re: Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by Bullhari007(m): 5:58pm
Jubril is a useless goat...
Re: Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by IamSimi(m): 5:58pm
do i give a damn??
hell naw

Re: Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by Mckandre(m): 5:58pm
Only

2 Likes

Re: Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by 1Rebel: 5:59pm
Which one have you done? Olodo

4 Likes

Re: Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by Ayo4251(m): 5:59pm
C
Re: Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by SWORD419(m): 6:00pm
she try
Re: Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by tlops(m): 6:01pm
Halloween don pass
Re: Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by twilliamx: 6:01pm
cogbuagu:
embarassed
o
Re: Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by Kareenakapur: 6:01pm
Good stuff
Re: Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by muller101(m): 6:01pm
Technology can do better. Next pls
Re: Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by candlewax: 6:02pm
nice

Augustap
Re: Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by bayocanny: 6:04pm
Don't smoke that thing again

1 Like

Re: Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by trustibk(m): 6:05pm
grin
Re: Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by emmanuelrabb(m): 6:06pm
we will soon be seeing beggers carrying this kinda makeup so you can pretty them more quickly
Re: Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by oluseyiforjesus(m): 6:07pm
Give her one coke
Re: Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by praiseneofingz(m): 6:09pm
common sense u no get

1 Like

Re: Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by seunlayi(m): 6:16pm
Who send am
Re: Nandi Mpiti, Makeup Artist Shares Graphic Pictures by naijanaso: 6:17pm
So what do we call this man now?

DONALD KIM or KIM JONG-TRUMP grin grin grin grin grin

6 Likes

