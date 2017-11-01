₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by zoba88: 5:16pm
Former President Obasanjo led a delegation of Brenthurst Foundation to visit Governor Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu.
Chief Olusegun Obasanjo expressed delight with the commitment being displayed by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State towards the socio-economic development of the South East region, saying that the governor has “surprised him”.
Chief Obasanjo, recalled that during the South East Security and Economic Summit in Enugu, last December, Gov. Ugwuanyi made a wonderful planning that saw to the success of the programme.
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by zoba88: 5:17pm
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by madridguy(m): 5:18pm
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by NwaChibuzor: 5:22pm
Its something of a shame for an Igbo man to bow to a yoruba man. It should be the other way round because if you start mentioning great people in the country we the igbos take the lead from sports , entertainment, poetry, agriculture, business, politics , education etc.. After all , a man called Abraham Maslow once said ''The most stable and therefore most healthy self-esteem is based on deserved respect from others rather than on external forms or celebrity and unwarranted adulation.''
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by mrhowoto: 5:23pm
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by raker300: 5:27pm
Ugwuanyi is taller than obasanjo...
He just stoops to talk to him to better hear him.
@least that’s what it looks like from my perspective.
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by chukslawrence(m): 5:35pm
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by philcz(m): 5:36pm
NwaChibuzor:You have started rubbish again.
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by Alexus23: 5:40pm
Where is that useless oneeast? He should come and run his gutter mouth here as usual. Idiot.
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 5:49pm
Obasanjo and Tinubu no longer with Buhari. It is as clear as day. They are just deceiving him
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by kn23h(m): 5:49pm
"E kaabo sir"
Obj is their daddy
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by Oladipo1166(m): 5:49pm
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by BUHARIjubrin: 5:49pm
Hope the Ota orangutan doesn't transmit his incestuous traits to Enugu people.
For a man like him to sleep with his son's wife.....inbreeding bastaaad
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 5:50pm
Grandfather of corruption
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by trustibk(m): 5:50pm
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by kn23h(m): 5:50pm
I honestly didn't know that Enugu still has a governor.
All Ibos talk about is Yoruba leaders and governors, thereby neglecting to take their leaders to task. That is the sole cause of the underdevelopment in Iboland. And you know Yorubas no care about the politics in Iboland.
Abeg who be Abia state governor. I just wan greet am.
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by jfking2005(m): 5:50pm
NwaChibuzor:
This brain need to be examined ASAP
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 5:52pm
NwaChibuzor:
Why not if you can lick a cow urine
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by Anonymous60087: 5:53pm
The youths of Nigeria should contribute money and buy sniper rifles to shoot down all this corrupt leaders and politicians. That is another form of revolution.
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by Lin2o(f): 5:53pm
NwaChibuzor:
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by Guyman02: 5:54pm
I wanted to add OBJ between Lucky and Oshiomole
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by BUHARIjubrin: 5:55pm
kn23h:
Who be the governor of Oyo state? ?? When last did we hear any update from the state except the cry by Fayose that refuse is taking over the whole state
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by policy12: 5:55pm
Hmm and the youths are without daily meal.
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by cogbuagu: 5:55pm
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by twilliamx: 5:56pm
NwaChibuzor:
ashiere po ni ilu yi gan.. oponu omo ale jati jati
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by thundafire: 5:56pm
NwaChibuzor:u are just an idiot wetin bring tribal tongue here ipob yoots fool,na ur type follow nnamdi kanu wen scorpion arrive u run
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by kn23h(m): 5:56pm
BUHARIjubrin:
Ajimobi.
When last did we hear any update from the state except the cry by Fayose that refuse is taking over the whole state
https://www.naijanews.com/news/25922-oyo-govt-allocates-n5-6bn-schools-infrastructural-development
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by free2ryhme: 5:56pm
NwaChibuzor:
You will die of hate
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by dotcomnamename: 5:57pm
Ipods:
''If dem born Obasanjo well he should enter Enugu, we will show him who we are''
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by omooba969: 5:57pm
NwaChibuzor:
@bolded,
Wot do u know?
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by vivianbelema(f): 5:58pm
Re: Ugwuanyi Welcomes Obasanjo As He Leads Brenthurst Team To Enugu (Photos) by Earthquake1: 6:00pm
kn23h:
Your obsession with the Igbo people is very clear, if not you wouldn't be on Igbo threads.
Greet the governors of Oyo, Osun, Ogun for me whatever their names are
