₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,908,360 members, 3,899,016 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 November 2017 at 10:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million (4042 Views)
Police Declare Notorious Cultists Wanted For The Attack On Rivers Community. PIC / EFCC Declares Woman Wanted For N1 Billion Fraud (photo) / Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others In Ikorodu (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million by AnnaKareninaFan: 5:45pm
The Zone 2 Command of the Nigerian Police has declared Ms. Oworu Opara wanted in connection with a case of stealing the sum of N200million. Opara was a cashier and accounting officer in Universal Hair Care Limited at No. 25 Issa Williams Street, Apogbon, Lagos State where she stole this money. She is an indigene of Isoyin in Ijebu North East Local Government Area of Ogun State. The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmus, in the statement says a handsome reward awaits anyone with useful information that can lead to Opara's arrest.
http://dawntodusknews.com/lagos-police-declare-woman-wanted-stealing-companys-n200million/
|Re: Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million by slyng(m): 6:30pm
What a man can do ......
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million by 2shure: 7:00pm
the thief or sorry she be thief wey resemble deeper
life
jesu
did u sau 200m
onwa december.
i must hammer 50m b4 dec
bich
|Re: Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million by Silvermoney: 7:20pm
Must be a confusing case for the name checking crusaders of Nairaland...
A woman with Opara as surname, who happens to be from Ogun State.
I wonder what the final verdict would be.
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million by ayoblinks: 7:38pm
Lalasticlala Mynd44
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million by whitefa: 10:11pm
okay 200 million!!
|Re: Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million by BruncleZuma: 10:12pm
200Gini?...Oh Lawd!
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million by Israeljones(m): 10:12pm
bad market for name checkers
Mosunmola Opara
6 Likes
|Re: Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million by Sleyanya1(m): 10:12pm
How many names she get nau... ABI her father follow thief??
God help Nigeria, the desperation is too much these days.
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million by ChineseBuggati3(m): 10:13pm
Na wa ooo (women can over do
|Re: Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million by lilmax(m): 10:13pm
only one woman?
|Re: Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million by chicagoPD(m): 10:13pm
NCAN Detroit branch.....we saw the name
|Re: Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million by Obito555(m): 10:13pm
She must have being in cotonu now..sharp gal
|Re: Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million by InternetGenius(m): 10:13pm
AnnaKareninaFan:
Hmm, Speechless.
|Re: Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million by madgoat(m): 10:13pm
The babe is fine oh
|Re: Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million by Thermodynamics(m): 10:13pm
And she looks like a deeper life member.
Hmmm, come to think of it "Universal Hair Care Limited" doesn't sound like a the kind of company that has 200million naira on it's account. Maybe she stole a very small amount of money and the Oga-Madam of the company iz just using this as an opportunity to collect millions from this woman, the manager of the so called Universal Hair Care Limited should provide bank evidence that they've got up to 200million in their account before the police should declare her wanted. Buuuuut this is 9ja, I know that our unique police force will not even ask for such evidence, she might even be totally innocent, who know, maybe Oga-Madam just want to deal with her. The poor always suffer in the hands of the rich you know. Then again, these are just assumptions. Possible Truth, and the right way to analyse this situation.
|Re: Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million by Ibrahim9090: 10:13pm
Noted
|Re: Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million by dapsoneh: 10:14pm
Ah ah! This one is not ready to ENDURE anythn as her name implies..... This name tikabodi cashier
|Re: Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million by whitefa: 10:14pm
Silvermoney:
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million by pol23: 10:14pm
If I see her... I'm Evansing her.
|Re: Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million by doubler(m): 10:14pm
And they haven't declared our senators wanted..nigeria is a joke
|Re: Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million by abujetli(m): 10:14pm
Buhari why na
|Re: Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million by freedomchild: 10:14pm
Afonjas.... the sophisticated tribe doing what they know how to do best
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million by kirchofff(m): 10:14pm
Mosunmola opara ....nice one sis, this shows that crime knows no region.
|Re: Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million by nedu2000(m): 10:15pm
Companies are making money oh 200mil,maybe they pay their workers 15,000 naira/month,Nigerian companies can be wicked. Not a reason to steal but at times people are pushed to the wall
4 Likes
|Re: Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million by patriks005(m): 10:15pm
A
|Re: Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million by bentlywills(m): 10:19pm
If I see dz woman how much go be my share
|Re: Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million by priceaction: 10:20pm
Na wa o, but don't believe all these oga - servant stories a bit because she might be having issues with oga dem, then report her like that. It happened to my family recently where a lady claimed that he duped her of 1.5million naira. She brought police who took him away, detained for like 5 days but later brought to light that it was just 200k that they were talking about not even 1.5million.
|Re: Lagos Police Declare Woman Wanted For Stealing Company's N200million by hopyroll(m): 10:20pm
We no cum know which tribe she belong to sef.
But na dem sha.
This Girl Was Killed And Set On Fire Cos Her Boyfriend Taught She Was Pregnant / SHOCKING VIDEO: Boko Haram Members Remove Head Of Nigerian Air Force Officer / EBOLA VIRUS: Ebola Virus Survivor Not Infected Again
Viewing this topic: MusbahuA, StoneColdBiceps(m), favourmic(m), Thicktemptation(f), maestro09, HeOrShe, skills50(m), ruffcoin09(m), Mashrock, hartson(m), isholaayomide, ehizario2012, Alamin28(m), ukonu1995, kkko(m), MChaze25(m), casiello(m), theophorus(m), obitee69(m), Alexgeneration(m), segxes23(m), latest90, gincmedia, sirley, adekolaabiodun(m), Eldorado14, soberdrunk(m), iwillrejoice, opius, Rilwayne001, ivolt, starpower(m), Alwaysmiling(f), michaels5050, bouncino(m), macarson2k(m), becksdinho, Cannonleo(m), Paschy88(m), EliteBiz, Aol360, oluwole2848, Gidisbug, hayjayman(m), kolaaderin, stone316, EazyMoh(m), Sword01, yahaya276, Remlaugh, Waley23, pjfrank05(m), pat4all(m), boblawson, Belafonte, illuminatedmind(m), Mcdion, elvis07, Tony16, sazjun, damibravo(m), Tomisinbad, blessedchuks86, GentleYoung(m), eliyke(m) and 102 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22