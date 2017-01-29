The Zone 2 Command of the Nigerian Police has declared Ms. Oworu Opara wanted in connection with a case of stealing the sum of N200million. Opara was a cashier and accounting officer in Universal Hair Care Limited at No. 25 Issa Williams Street, Apogbon, Lagos State where she stole this money. She is an indigene of Isoyin in Ijebu North East Local Government Area of Ogun State. The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmus, in the statement says a handsome reward awaits anyone with useful information that can lead to Opara's arrest.

Hmmm, come to think of it "Universal Hair Care Limited" doesn't sound like a the kind of company that has 200million naira on it's account. Maybe she stole a very small amount of money and the Oga-Madam of the company iz just using this as an opportunity to collect millions from this woman, the manager of the so called Universal Hair Care Limited should provide bank evidence that they've got up to 200million in their account before the police should declare her wanted. Buuuuut this is 9ja, I know that our unique police force will not even ask for such evidence, she might even be totally innocent, who know, maybe Oga-Madam just want to deal with her. The poor always suffer in the hands of the rich you know. Then again, these are just assumptions. Possible Truth, and the right way to analyse this situation.