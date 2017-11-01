₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Forty seven days after of his death, the civil servant, Salami Adekunle, who was struck to death by lightning during a downpour in Oro, Kwara, has just been given a proper burial, according to a new report by Abubakr Imam Ali-Agan. Yoruba traditional worshippers reportedly performed ritual concoctions on the deceased believing that his death was not natural as the corpse was rejected to be buried at the Muslim cemetery. .
Read the report shared by Abubakr Imam Ali-Agan on Facebook.
Ahmad Kunle Abdusalam died as a result of lightening 47 days ago. Yoruba traditional worshippers performed ritual concoctions on him believing that his death was not natural. He was taken to the Muslim Cemetery to be buried after his body was rubbed with the blood of pigs and dogs
This is not acceptable in Islam we explained. A member of his family then instructed that they should take him to another cemetery where he was buried according to the traditionalists. However the deceased died as a Muslim. He must be buried according to the dictate of Islam, we insisted.
At a point we warned to stop further actions by the ritualists through some munafiqun. We were warned that if we attempt the exhumation we shall die in the process. Oh what a good way to die, we exclaimed.
We reported the matter to the authorities concerned in the state. We got permission to exhume his body. At the appointed date we were not shown the grave by his family members because they were told they will die instantly . So we opted for the prayer in absentia. Salatul gayb. Fortunately for this brother, some concerned brothers in Saudi Arabia who were following the event also conducted the prayer on him..
Still not satisfied we launched series of campaign for his exhumation. We got police permit for the exercise. To Allah be the credit for after 47 days we are able to locate his grave and we found his body intact, he was exhumed and buried according to the Islamic rites at the Muslim Cemetery Ilorin. The Prayer was witnessed by thousands of Muslims due to special radio announcement. The Prayer was led by the Chief Imam of the University of Ilorin, Prof. A.G.À.S Oladosu. Please share if you are inspired.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/civil-servant-killed-lightning-buried-47-days-death-photos.html
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 6:51pm
observing
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by Keneking: 6:52pm
Saraki sef
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by OrestesDante(m): 6:53pm
Africans and juju.
Diabolism. It is obvious that the man didn't Rest In Peace.
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by coolestchris2(m): 7:02pm
this might be what will happen to the police man that insulted the son of alaffin of oyo .
sango at work
Africans and black magic
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by kn23h(m): 7:03pm
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by muller101(m): 7:05pm
Diabolic
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by BruncleZuma: 7:05pm
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by Fundamentalist: 7:05pm
I love this
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by scribble: 7:06pm
Smh for africa
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by Zhinurayn17: 7:06pm
Inna llaha.. Rip
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by ceezarhh(m): 7:06pm
killed by lightening, buried in pig's blood, body exhumed...all these happened one corpse...
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by Humanbeingyahoocom(m): 7:07pm
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by Iseddy: 7:07pm
Choi, even dead body dem no wan allow am rest... 9ja ohhh
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by PhilAmadeus: 7:07pm
They will not let the body rest in peace bayii....either Islamically or Traditionally buried Heaven or Hell is certain
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by Dizu(m): 7:07pm
Lightening seldom kills unless there's more to that, but only God knows
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by deflover(m): 7:08pm
So why is dis news
He died
He was buried
He was uprooted
And buried again
Is dis a miracle in Islam
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by Nbote(m): 7:08pm
Dis ppl like shrine and ritual related activities... What's now d essence of all d rest in peace
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by Kufie(m): 7:08pm
What type of backward as$ sh|t is this? This country is trash
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by snnaija(f): 7:09pm
this is so barbaric
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by babs4all: 7:10pm
Alhamdulillahi. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljanat firdaus
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by Meritocracy: 7:10pm
Good for him, the corpse still dey intact after 47days.
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by Judolisco(m): 7:10pm
Kai pple no get work again sha jst imagine
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by Promismike(m): 7:11pm
Ehh
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by Jaabioro(m): 7:12pm
Even @ death he still pull crowd..
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by Josephjnr(m): 7:12pm
We hear. Now he will see Allah.
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by yomalex(m): 7:12pm
hmm
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by paymentvoucher: 7:12pm
Ogun re Ooooo Na Juju, Na Juju Ooooo Ogun reeee
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by Awoo88: 7:14pm
Fundamentalist:wetin u dey love for this maaa??
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by eikenberry(m): 7:14pm
Please what was his crime
died by lightening
soaked in pig and dog's blood
plus exhumed.
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by DONADAMS(m): 7:15pm
I'm coming
|Re: Man Killed By Lightning In Kwara Buried In Pigs Blood, Corpse Exhumed. Photos by free2ryhme: 7:15pm
Even in death they still won't let the dead rest in peace
