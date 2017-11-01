₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by stephenduru: 7:36pm
Here are photos from the suicide bomb blast at University of Maiduguri as shared by journalist and lawyer Junaid Jibril who lives in Maiduguri.The photos are very graphic
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/graphic-photos-from-suicide-bomb-blast.html?m=1
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by stephenduru: 7:37pm
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by baski92(m): 7:39pm
Seven virgins await him
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by Slimbideb: 7:39pm
God
rip
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by oganology33(m): 7:49pm
I Hope these are remains of suicide bombers & not Lie Mohammed's soft targets.
Boko Haram is technically, not technically defeated.
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by raker300: 7:56pm
They’re not terrorists...
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by Flexherbal(m): 8:06pm
Humans have missed it.
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by Sleyanya1(m): 10:09pm
Na wah ooo.....Too many Bad news on FP today.
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by bastien: 10:10pm
Tell me more, bloody moutherfuckers
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by wizkidblogger(f): 10:11pm
damn!
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by Obito555(m): 10:11pm
May the Great Protection of God be with us
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by abujetli(m): 10:11pm
chai but lie said they are technically defeated now
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by Houseofglam7(f): 10:11pm
Mumu geh.
She just kill herself for nothing
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by Paperwhite(m): 10:11pm
Effects of indoctrination by head slammers.
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by favourmic(m): 10:12pm
see meat make them go throw am inside ocean for fish to eat.... stupid set of boko haram
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by pol23: 10:13pm
Our Government needs to show Nigerians the beautiful side of life...
If only We can see her view of the world before embarking on this journey...maybe we learn something different!
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by bigfish3k: 10:14pm
but she is a female
will she get 72 male virgins too
or is it blue film she want to go and act in heaven
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by olatade(m): 10:14pm
To bad for her, ignorance is really playing a key role in some people's mindset
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by Emeritus001(m): 10:14pm
O Lord take control....God be our shield and buckler.....RIP
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by comshots(m): 10:15pm
Brainwashed almajirin.
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by ChineseBuggati3(m): 10:15pm
See as Head dey waste imagine what our brothers from Ogun state would have done with it
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by TheKingdom: 10:17pm
Emeritus001:
You guys are always talking about god this and god that. Take the bulls by the horns and change your country or divide it. See Europe, Asia, the Americas, everyone putting in the sacrifice required to reduce crazy things like this, but for una, God god god......
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by Bullhari007(m): 10:18pm
one of MohamMAD 75 virgin
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by onosprince(m): 10:18pm
This their human bomb no dey finish.
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by BoiCute(m): 10:19pm
Bomb blast for Unimaid today again? Nawa oo
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by Guyman02: 10:20pm
Just keep her pussy aside and put it on display, by the time other potential female suicide bombers see how the pussy is being tossed around they will think twice and imagine that the virgin men will not like them over there
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by atheist5(m): 10:20pm
religions especially islam are the biggiest things that drive people to fanatism
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by agongajoseph(m): 10:24pm
baski92:him You must b from d west where they call a guy "she" and vice versa.
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by hollamanng(m): 10:25pm
Never blame the young girl she might have been lured with some hard tricks, terrorists are very intelligent people they can guise under any form be it politics,religion etc
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by bentlywills(m): 10:25pm
Not surprising
|Re: Dismembered Body Of The Female Suicide Bomber At University Of Maiduguri by Factfinder1(f): 10:37pm
She wore slippers to goan die...northerns needs thorough education and evaluation
