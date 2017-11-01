₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by CastedDude: 7:39pm
Controversial Nigerian pastor, Prophet Andrew Ejimadu popularly known as SEER 1 of Christ Freedom, has claimed to have healed a 28-year-old man simply identified as Anthony who allegedly became pregnant after sleeping with his master's wife in his absence. The pastor who is currently in South Africa, claims the young man was healed by his anointing oil.
Below is a report shared by the church online;
Anthony is a 28 years old boy, he has been serving his master for the past 6 years.
Twelve months ago his master travelled to China to buy goods, at night the wife to his master went to his bedroom and seduced him, forcing him to make love to her.
Starting from that day Anthony became pregnant, a baby was always moving in his tummy, he went to the hospital and the hospital confirmed that Anthony (a man) was pregnant.
They took him to everywhere including so many churches but his condition worsened.
Finally they brought him to me, Immediately I Anointed his tummy with DO AS I SAY OIL, the evil baby disappeared, his tummy was reduced to a six packed flat tummy within a space of 2 minutes.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/pastor-reveals-man-got-pregnant-sleeping-masters-wife-photos.html
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by CastedDude: 7:39pm
cc; lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by CaptainGOOD: 7:40pm
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by AntiWailer: 7:44pm
You may miss which blessing ?
6 pack from that 1 amusement pack ?
People are extremely gullible.
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by opsynea2j(m): 7:50pm
Booked
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by Gentlevin: 7:50pm
heheheheh "do as I say'.....pastor where that oil, I need am for my landlord.....
1 Like
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by Khd95(m): 7:50pm
this pastor na scam
pls can u tel us what happened to the pregnancy afyer u *healed* the man...did the bele disappear just like dat??
ohh pls also provide us with medical report that says the man is *pregnant* and how many month old
for those of u that will quote me to defend this scam of a pastor..may spiritual pregnancy fall on u
3 Likes
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by divinehand2003(m): 7:50pm
Was it the anointing oil that transformed his distended tummy to a 6 packs flat belly? Or rather it's the healing power vested in Faith in Jesus Christ?
1 Like
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by Luckylife(m): 7:58pm
Is this why Africa are left behind because of the mentality and sense of reasoning! I believed in miracles but genius convincing one . Not fabricated once use in deceiving gullible Africans .
4 Likes
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by erifeoluwasimi: 8:00pm
i smell lies
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by Paperwhite(m): 8:06pm
Africans and previous gullibility.SMH!
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by meezynetwork(m): 8:10pm
Smh
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by myners007: 10:15pm
Powerful Man of God
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by BruncleZuma: 10:15pm
Man of God!
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by contactmorak: 10:15pm
28yrs old boy
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by VIPERVENOM(m): 10:15pm
They took him to everywhere including so many churches but his condition worsened.
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by freecocoa(f): 10:15pm
People actually attend his church?
My Gawd!
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by towsyne: 10:16pm
In Jesus voice 'IT IS FINISHED'
1 Like
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by soberdrunk(m): 10:16pm
Can the prophet heal my "Beer pregnancy"??
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by devindevin2000: 10:16pm
He must be an afonja...they will sleep with anything including grandmothers and dead women. SMH
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by Obito555(m): 10:16pm
Fake movie... Abeg who is the producer
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by Adaumunocha(f): 10:17pm
Constipation?
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by bentlywills(m): 10:17pm
Somebody shout Fire!!!
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by lenghtinny(m): 10:17pm
Lies
Evil baby ko, Bush baby nii
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by favourmic(m): 10:17pm
CastedDude:
my hate for pastor no be small see format
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by Stanleyville(m): 10:17pm
cow head scammer!
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by pol23: 10:17pm
Naija...Where the most unexpected happens everyday.
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by Ayopredict: 10:18pm
I wonder why God is so gentle to liars, I wish he flog them immediarely they drop d lies
How man go get belle nah, foolish lie
.
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by Oladipo1166(m): 10:18pm
I 'll comment when my bear grow
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by marttol: 10:19pm
This Is one of The Reasons Why Some People Don't Believe In The Servants of GOD
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by onosprince(m): 10:19pm
Wow... The Do as i say oil also gives six pack
|Re: "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 by smato: 10:19pm
Luckylife:Aficans has been slow spiritually since they decided to serve idols, they have transfered the same idol worship into Church. You cannot srvr God and mammon.
