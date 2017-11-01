Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "Man Gets Pregnant After Sleeping With His Master's Wife" - Prophet SEER 1 (5675 Views)

Below is a report shared by the church online;



Anthony is a 28 years old boy, he has been serving his master for the past 6 years.



Twelve months ago his master travelled to China to buy goods, at night the wife to his master went to his bedroom and seduced him, forcing him to make love to her.



Starting from that day Anthony became pregnant, a baby was always moving in his tummy, he went to the hospital and the hospital confirmed that Anthony (a man) was pregnant.



They took him to everywhere including so many churches but his condition worsened.



Finally they brought him to me, Immediately I Anointed his tummy with DO AS I SAY OIL, the evil baby disappeared, his tummy was reduced to a six packed flat tummy within a space of 2 minutes.



6 pack from that 1 amusement pack ?







People are extremely gullible. You may miss which blessing ?6 pack from that 1 amusement pack ?People are extremely gullible.

Booked

heheheheh "do as I say'.....pastor where that oil, I need am for my landlord.....





pls can u tel us what happened to the pregnancy afyer u *healed* the man...did the bele disappear just like dat??





ohh pls also provide us with medical report that says the man is *pregnant* and how many month old



for those of u that will quote me to defend this scam of a pastor..may spiritual pregnancy fall on u this pastor na scampls can u tel us what happened to the pregnancy afyer u *healed* the man...did the bele disappear just like dat??ohh pls also provide us with medical report that says the man is *pregnant* and how many month oldfor those of u that will quote me to defend this scam of a pastor..may spiritual pregnancy fall on u 3 Likes

? Or rather it's the healing power vested in Faith in Jesus Christ? Was it the anointing oil that transformed his distended tummy to a 6 packs flat belly? Or rather it's the healing power vested in Faith in Jesus Christ? 1 Like

Is this why Africa are left behind because of the mentality and sense of reasoning! I believed in miracles but genius convincing one . Not fabricated once use in deceiving gullible Africans . 4 Likes

i smell lies

Africans and previous gullibility.SMH!

Smh

Powerful Man of God

Man of God!





28yrs old boy

They took him to everywhere including so many churches but his condition worsened.

Finally they brought him to me, Immediately I Anointed his tummy with DO AS I SAY OIL, the evil baby disappeared, his tummy was reduced to a six packed flat tummy within a space of 2 minutes.

People actually attend his church?



My Gawd!





In Jesus voice 'IT IS FINISHED' In Jesus voice 'IT IS FINISHED' 1 Like

Can the prophet heal my "Beer pregnancy"??

He must be an afonja...they will sleep with anything including grandmothers and dead women. SMH

Fake movie... Abeg who is the producer

Constipation?

Somebody shout Fire!!!



Evil baby ko, Bush baby nii LiesEvil baby ko, Bush baby nii

my hate for pastor no be small see format my hate for pastor no be small see format

cow head scammer!

Naija...Where the most unexpected happens everyday.





How man go get belle nah, foolish lie



. I wonder why God is so gentle to liars, I wish he flog them immediarely they drop d liesHow man go get belle nah, foolish lie

I 'll comment when my bear grow

This Is one of The Reasons Why Some People Don't Believe In The Servants of GOD

Wow... The Do as i say oil also gives six pack