Super Eagles midfielder, Chidiebere Nwakali who was called up to the national team for the first time took to his IG page to share the photo above with his team mates (Wilfred Ndidi, Ahmed Musa, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Abdullahi Shehu) ahead of clash against Algeria.



Nigeria will take on Algeria in their final 2018 World Cup qualifier on November 10 in Algiers, having already booked their place in next year’s tournament.



He captioned the photo;



"Team work @goalsnigeria @supereaglesnigeria #��������national team"

Go go Eagles..Show Algeria the stuff we made of..

Goodluck my boys 1 Like 1 Share

Big bois

When I saw d group I never for once thought super eagles could qualify with two games to spare..

I pray u lads surprise everyone at the World Cup also. 15 Likes

Nwakali should step up his game, I want to see him have a permanent Jersey, together with Onyekuru





No need for the match.

It is a sure loss for Nigeria. No need for the match.It is a sure loss for Nigeria. 1 Like 1 Share

hgh

Hfu

I don't know him

internationalman:

I hopeful they don't got injury cuz the match is not relevances. 1 Like

Good

Fresh boiz..i like indidi no be small

nice pics 1 Like

internationalman:

Yeligray:

By two games you mean Argentina?

Guy show some love na Guy show some love na 4 Likes 1 Share

internationalman:

They didn't qualify with two games to spare, they did with just this last game against Algeria to spare..





But i agree with you, i expected Algeria and Cameroon especially to give us a run for our money.. The super eagles really stepped up their game, I'm super proud of the lads.. And i think for the first time we have a very mature, experienced and technically sound handler at the helm, talking about Gernot Rohr.. They didn't qualify with two games to spare, they did with just this last game against Algeria to spare..But i agree with you, i expected Algeria and Cameroon especially to give us a run for our money.. The super eagles really stepped up their game, I'm super proud of the lads.. And i think for the first time we have a very mature, experienced and technically sound handler at the helm, talking about Gernot Rohr.. 13 Likes

I so much love Ezenwa's swag. He'll go places.

Nwakali deserve his chance. I hope he takes it with both legs plus his head.

Nice combo



internationalman:

RIPEnglish:

I hopeful they don't got injury cuz the match is not relevances. are we meant to lol at this? Naaa are we meant to lol at this? Naaa 1 Like

Literally!

See them, bench warmers

internationalman:

internationalman:

Realhommie:

My bad. I thought we still have Zambia to play.