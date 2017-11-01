₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nwakali Pictured With Ndidi, Musa, Ezenwa, Shehu Ahead Of Algeria Clash by YomzzyDBlogger: 8:04pm On Nov 07
Super Eagles midfielder, Chidiebere Nwakali who was called up to the national team for the first time took to his IG page to share the photo above with his team mates (Wilfred Ndidi, Ahmed Musa, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Abdullahi Shehu) ahead of clash against Algeria.
Nigeria will take on Algeria in their final 2018 World Cup qualifier on November 10 in Algiers, having already booked their place in next year’s tournament.
He captioned the photo;
"Team work @goalsnigeria @supereaglesnigeria #��������national team"
|Re: Nwakali Pictured With Ndidi, Musa, Ezenwa, Shehu Ahead Of Algeria Clash by YomzzyDBlogger: 8:04pm On Nov 07
Go go Eagles..Show Algeria the stuff we made of..
|Re: Nwakali Pictured With Ndidi, Musa, Ezenwa, Shehu Ahead Of Algeria Clash by FortifiedCity: 8:10pm On Nov 07
Goodluck my boys
|Re: Nwakali Pictured With Ndidi, Musa, Ezenwa, Shehu Ahead Of Algeria Clash by smithsydny(m): 8:27pm On Nov 07
Big bois
|Re: Nwakali Pictured With Ndidi, Musa, Ezenwa, Shehu Ahead Of Algeria Clash by internationalman(m): 8:47pm On Nov 07
When I saw d group I never for once thought super eagles could qualify with two games to spare..
I pray u lads surprise everyone at the World Cup also.
|Re: Nwakali Pictured With Ndidi, Musa, Ezenwa, Shehu Ahead Of Algeria Clash by mazimee(m): 8:51pm On Nov 07
Nwakali should step up his game, I want to see him have a permanent Jersey, together with Onyekuru
|Re: Nwakali Pictured With Ndidi, Musa, Ezenwa, Shehu Ahead Of Algeria Clash by NwaAmaikpe: 11:22am
No need for the match.
It is a sure loss for Nigeria.
|Re: Nwakali Pictured With Ndidi, Musa, Ezenwa, Shehu Ahead Of Algeria Clash by OneKinGuy(m): 11:22am
hgh
|Re: Nwakali Pictured With Ndidi, Musa, Ezenwa, Shehu Ahead Of Algeria Clash by IIshort: 11:24am
Hfu
|Re: Nwakali Pictured With Ndidi, Musa, Ezenwa, Shehu Ahead Of Algeria Clash by NoFavors: 11:24am
I don't know him
|Re: Nwakali Pictured With Ndidi, Musa, Ezenwa, Shehu Ahead Of Algeria Clash by kingphilip(m): 11:24am
internationalman:2 games ke
|Re: Nwakali Pictured With Ndidi, Musa, Ezenwa, Shehu Ahead Of Algeria Clash by RIPEnglish: 11:24am
I hopeful they don't got injury cuz the match is not relevances.
|Re: Nwakali Pictured With Ndidi, Musa, Ezenwa, Shehu Ahead Of Algeria Clash by nNEOo(m): 11:25am
Good
|Re: Nwakali Pictured With Ndidi, Musa, Ezenwa, Shehu Ahead Of Algeria Clash by Pidginwhisper: 11:26am
Fresh boiz..i like indidi no be small
|Re: Nwakali Pictured With Ndidi, Musa, Ezenwa, Shehu Ahead Of Algeria Clash by ililebeke: 11:26am
nice pics
|Re: Nwakali Pictured With Ndidi, Musa, Ezenwa, Shehu Ahead Of Algeria Clash by Yeligray(m): 11:27am
internationalman:By two games you mean Argentina?
|Re: Nwakali Pictured With Ndidi, Musa, Ezenwa, Shehu Ahead Of Algeria Clash by Nnaeb(m): 11:32am
Yeligray:
Guy show some love na
|Re: Nwakali Pictured With Ndidi, Musa, Ezenwa, Shehu Ahead Of Algeria Clash by Realhommie(m): 11:32am
internationalman:They didn't qualify with two games to spare, they did with just this last game against Algeria to spare..
But i agree with you, i expected Algeria and Cameroon especially to give us a run for our money.. The super eagles really stepped up their game, I'm super proud of the lads.. And i think for the first time we have a very mature, experienced and technically sound handler at the helm, talking about Gernot Rohr..
|Re: Nwakali Pictured With Ndidi, Musa, Ezenwa, Shehu Ahead Of Algeria Clash by COOL10(m): 11:35am
I so much love Ezenwa's swag. He'll go places.
|Re: Nwakali Pictured With Ndidi, Musa, Ezenwa, Shehu Ahead Of Algeria Clash by knight05(m): 11:37am
|Re: Nwakali Pictured With Ndidi, Musa, Ezenwa, Shehu Ahead Of Algeria Clash by ybalogs(m): 11:38am
Nwakali deserve his chance. I hope he takes it with both legs plus his head.
|Re: Nwakali Pictured With Ndidi, Musa, Ezenwa, Shehu Ahead Of Algeria Clash by femi4: 11:53am
internationalman:fixed
|Re: Nwakali Pictured With Ndidi, Musa, Ezenwa, Shehu Ahead Of Algeria Clash by Viccur(m): 11:58am
RIPEnglish:are we meant to lol at this? Naaa
|Re: Nwakali Pictured With Ndidi, Musa, Ezenwa, Shehu Ahead Of Algeria Clash by sakaba(m): 11:59am
For Sale!
Literally!
|Re: Nwakali Pictured With Ndidi, Musa, Ezenwa, Shehu Ahead Of Algeria Clash by LesbianBoy(m): 12:01pm
See them, bench warmers
|Re: Nwakali Pictured With Ndidi, Musa, Ezenwa, Shehu Ahead Of Algeria Clash by victorazyvictor(m): 12:01pm
internationalman:
That's the one of the advantages of foreign coach, it omits internal negative influence.
|Re: Nwakali Pictured With Ndidi, Musa, Ezenwa, Shehu Ahead Of Algeria Clash by internationalman(m): 12:21pm
Realhommie:My bad. I thought we still have Zambia to play.
|Re: Nwakali Pictured With Ndidi, Musa, Ezenwa, Shehu Ahead Of Algeria Clash by yemajiteru: 12:23pm
shebi we sha don qualify... #ItIsFinished
