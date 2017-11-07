₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,908,360 members, 3,899,016 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 November 2017 at 10:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) (9403 Views)
Marriage Of Zimbabwean Woman Who Had Unprotected Sex With A Bizman Crashes / Zimbabwean Woman Married To Another Woman For 3 Years Just Found Out (pic) / Zimbabwean Woman Living With 2 Husbands (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by Islie: 9:12pm
By Rumbidzai Chingoveza,
http://hmetro.co.zw/cheating-with-7-men/
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by myners007: 9:14pm
She should feature in Guiness Book of world record
1 Like
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by medexico(m): 9:41pm
7 oh Lord
How does she survive?
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by Mexzy4sho(m): 9:45pm
Ahhh. Aunty 7, only you? Chai
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by aldexrio(m): 9:51pm
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by contactmorak: 9:51pm
Hmm
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by dessz(m): 9:51pm
7 dïcks
1 put am inside the cunny,
no.2 put am for inside nyash
no.3 put am for mouth
no.4 put am for the left ear
no.5 put am for right ear
no.6 and 7 share the nose.
I'm gouging my eyes, nothing left to see in dis world.
1 Like
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by sukkot: 9:51pm
she got niggas, in different area code, area code. i got niggas, i got niggasssss in different area code, area code
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by Hunry: 9:51pm
they are her coursemates
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by dkam: 9:52pm
Is she not a nairalander?
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by 02Kebreal(m): 9:52pm
7 kinni?
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by chronique(m): 9:52pm
Oh boy! Suchie is a nympho. 7 men? What the Bleep? Mean, that chick is gangsta...
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by paulchineduN(m): 9:52pm
U
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by Kufie(m): 9:52pm
Nothing unusual here. That's how they are. I miss my Zimbabwean sidepiece Paida. Tiny but an expert rider
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by misterjosh(m): 9:53pm
Women ehn!
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 9:53pm
Kenya and Zimbabwe women are raising the bars daily for our Naija women. Mbanu! Naija women can't match them.
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by shortgun(m): 9:53pm
fear women
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by fxjunkie(m): 9:53pm
Robert Mugabe has destroyed this country
1 Like
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by Nobody: 9:53pm
7 men ?.
See horse oooooooh
Thanks ladies for having ass
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by Slaveman343: 9:54pm
Very predictable comments loading...
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by tolexy007(m): 9:55pm
Where is Okorocha? this Lady deserve a Statue
2 Likes
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by MammyYoo567(f): 9:55pm
Holly molly!seven whaaat? *faints
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by whitefa: 9:55pm
Nigeria Presently is a forum that let you discuss about things currently happening in Nigeria with other members while also earning Money, Unlike nairaland your earn Point on Nigeria presently by posting new topics or replying to other people post/Topics. Which can be used to place banner ads on the forum or can be converted to money.
To Register
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by bastien: 9:55pm
She be champion
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by delugajackson(m): 9:55pm
Strange things are happening these days. Imagine, a married woman.
Sometimes I get scared about getting married because of stuffs like this.
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by Sunkyphil: 9:56pm
Zimbabwe and kenya are competing for headquarters of sexual perverts,dunno which one of them would head
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by ezex(m): 9:57pm
Okpekete carry me go ooo
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 9:57pm
This world is no longer a safe for someone to get married to a woman.
Make God just destroy this world make everybody go rest jawe
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by Mznaett(f): 9:58pm
Hmm... This is always the outcome if one's partner is not committed, honest, caring, considerate of his/her wants and needs, above all consisted.
|Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by Blyzz(m): 10:03pm
post something else Jor, too much fake news from Roberts Mugabe haven. let me be going Wink's!
Help Me Plan A Party For My Wife / Don't You Just Hate It When People Lack Simple Hygiene? / What's your Ideal Family Size?
Viewing this topic: wurabecca(f), stephenmorris(m), talk2omonow, masterchi(m), DoctorJones, JECU, Omittesb(m), freedomchild, PharmSam(m), Promismike(m), Ajakayekoke(m), Opeyemi4real(m), DaGC(m), infantlion(m), Kingxway, WiLdFLame(m), erumena(m), Lothbrok(m), Okite15(m), monimay(m), endee1996(f), kmzee(m), onebody(m), Xtfield(m), segemafia(m), oyemomilara, sogud, MindExplorer(m), tony9k, talk2lereboy, hebex12(m), SwhtJesusbaby, Kalaldi, jekomo, Tmex(m), warrior8, Archie30, daprofo, dexpendable(m), bart10, pelvicky(m), kalex0(m), Chiadikaobi(m), BABYOLICO(f), owunabastard, theemy(m), legrande69, lankieman, Kelvinadimora(m), Zector(m), Teedeechian(m), jetbomber17, zakson4real(m), beejay1207(m), tealaw, freeman67, gozman91, Princehakeem, nochio(m), afrika(f), SpyAC(m), KingK0ng and 108 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17