Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by Islie: 9:12pm
By Rumbidzai Chingoveza,


A CHEATING Mbare woman’s sex chats have been exposed with indications that she pimps several women for clients.

Mildred Tsvanhi’s, 37, chats were exposed by her sister-in-law when she left her phone while going to seek medical attention.

Mildred is married to Andrew Mhumhi, 42, and she left the phone in the hands of her sister-in-law Prudent Mhumhi as she visited the clinic.

Chats with several men and her nude pictures sent to the several men were exposed as Prudent went through her phone.

She also acted as a facilitator for dating between several other men and women.

Mildred said she was single and she could not categorically cheat on her ex-husband.

“I’m no longer with Andrew. How can I cheat on my ex-husband? We separated in June this year,” she said.

Andrew and his sister, however, had a different tale saying the two were married but Mildred had moved out of the house.

“She is my wife and I customarily married her in 2002 at her home area in Chiweshe and I do not have any pending arrears with my in-laws.

“I cannot even explain why my wife chose to move out from the family house we used to stay from the day we got married.

“In the chats I found out that she was dating Raymond Manjoro manager at Mwamuka Service Station where I’m also employed as a general hand.

“Uyu ndiye munhu anyanyondirwadza pavanhu vese handidi kunyepa. I’m always with him every day at work, we eat and have beers together but I never knew kuti aiseva pandosevawo.

“He was in a habit of buying expensive food and gifts for my children whenever they passed by at work, “There is Madzibaba Canaan Dzviti who owns a shrine in Epworth where my wife is always going for prayers.

“There is Admire who is based in South Africa, Judah and Brighton, these ones I don’t know them.

“She was now giving me sex once a week. Ndikazama kumubata aindikandira ruoko kwakadaro ndaishaya kuti zvorevei.

“I then proceeded to Civil Court where I was then told that my case cannot be heard in court because we do not have a registered marriage. So they urged me to go back to the village where I married her and see the chief to handle the matter,” he said.

Prudent Mhumhi sister to Andrew confirmed the mishap:
“It is true that my sister-in-law was going out with seven different men which we saw with our own eyes in her mobile phone.

“She was sending them her nude pictures but we paid lobola for her not knowing we have brought pfambi mumusha.

“Our brother used to tell us that he was being denied sex with her and we thought he lied but takazopererwa kuona mukadzi wedu achiendesa ma pictures kuvamwe varume asina kusimira.

“It also came to our attention that she is in the business of hunting men for other women in return for cash,” she said.

Raymond Manjoro could not be reached for comment as his phone went unanswered.


http://hmetro.co.zw/cheating-with-7-men/

Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by myners007: 9:14pm
She should feature in Guiness Book of world record

1 Like

Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by medexico(m): 9:41pm
7 oh Lord
How does she survive?
Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by Mexzy4sho(m): 9:45pm
Ahhh. Aunty 7, only you? Chai
Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by aldexrio(m): 9:51pm
Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by contactmorak: 9:51pm
Hmm
Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by dessz(m): 9:51pm
7 dïcks undecided grin
1 put am inside the cunny,
no.2 put am for inside nyash
no.3 put am for mouth
no.4 put am for the left ear grin grin grin
no.5 put am for right ear wink
no.6 and 7 share the nose. grin wink cheesy grin

I'm gouging my eyes, nothing left to see in dis world.

1 Like

Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by sukkot: 9:51pm
shocked she got niggas, in different area code, area code. i got niggas, i got niggasssss in different area code, area code
Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by Hunry: 9:51pm
they are her coursemates
Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by dkam: 9:52pm
Is she not a nairalander?
Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by 02Kebreal(m): 9:52pm
7 kinni?
Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by chronique(m): 9:52pm
Oh boy! Suchie is a nympho. 7 men? What the Bleep? Mean, that chick is gangsta...
Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by paulchineduN(m): 9:52pm
U
Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by Kufie(m): 9:52pm
Nothing unusual here. That's how they are. I miss my Zimbabwean sidepiece Paida. Tiny but an expert rider angry
Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by misterjosh(m): 9:53pm
Women ehn!
Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 9:53pm
Kenya and Zimbabwe women are raising the bars daily for our Naija women. Mbanu! Naija women can't match them.
Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by shortgun(m): 9:53pm
fear women
Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by fxjunkie(m): 9:53pm
Robert Mugabe has destroyed this country

1 Like

Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by Nobody: 9:53pm
7 men ?.
See horse oooooooh shocked










Thanks ladies for having ass
Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by Slaveman343: 9:54pm
Very predictable comments loading...
Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by tolexy007(m): 9:55pm
Where is Okorocha? this Lady deserve a Statue

2 Likes

Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by MammyYoo567(f): 9:55pm
Holly molly!seven whaaat? shocked *faints
Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by whitefa: 9:55pm
Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by bastien: 9:55pm
She be champion
Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by delugajackson(m): 9:55pm
Strange things are happening these days. Imagine, a married woman.

Sometimes I get scared about getting married because of stuffs like this.
Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by Sunkyphil: 9:56pm
Zimbabwe and kenya are competing for headquarters of sexual perverts,dunno which one of them would head angry
Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by ezex(m): 9:57pm
Okpekete carry me go ooo
Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 9:57pm
This world is no longer a safe for someone to get married to a woman.

Make God just destroy this world make everybody go rest jawe
Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by Mznaett(f): 9:58pm
Hmm... This is always the outcome if one's partner is not committed, honest, caring, considerate of his/her wants and needs, above all consisted. undecided
Re: Married Zimbabwean Woman Caught Cheating With 7 Men (Photos) by Blyzz(m): 10:03pm
post something else Jor, too much fake news from Roberts Mugabe haven. let me be going Wink's!

Help Me Plan A Party For My Wife / Don't You Just Hate It When People Lack Simple Hygiene? / What's your Ideal Family Size?

