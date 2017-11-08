



It was learnt that some corps member were paid N19,800 four times (N79,200), while some were paid as much as N164,000.



READ HIS FULL ADMONITION BELOW:



Assalaam alaykum warahmatullaah wabarakaatuh

This morning, I got a report from a Corps member that NYSC has overpaid some youth serving in the scheme. My informant, a serving Corps member was paid 19,800 four times! That brings her total allowee for the month of October to N79,200!!! In fact, a friend to my informant who has just passed out was paid 164,000 instead of 41,000.



Dear brothers and sisters in Islaam, if you’re one of those that have been overpaid by the NYSC, do not think that you have hit a jackpot and divert the money for personal use. No, by Allaah this is a museebah you’ve just been afflicted with. Do not let the Shaytaan win you over. That money belongs to fellow Corps members who are awaiting payment.



Here, you should demonstrate the spirit of honesty, justice and humanity of Islaam by returning the money to the appropriate authorities.



You’re not being smart by keeping quiet about it. The NYSC scheme may not know, but surely Allaah knows!



Devouring the wealth of others unjustly is a grievous sin in Islaam. It’s one of the kabaa’ir (major sins) for which some nations past were destroyed.

Remember…. You may escape from the wrath of the Federal Government, you can’t escape the wrath of Allaah!

“O you who have believed, do not consume one another’s wealth unjustly but only [in lawful] business by mutual consent. And do not kill yourselves [or one another]. Indeed, Allah is to you ever Merciful.” (Q. 2:188)



“O you who have believed, do not consume one another’s wealth unjustly but only [in lawful] business by mutual consent. And do not kill yourselves [or one another]. Indeed, Allah is to you ever Merciful.” (Q. 4:29)



Abu Huraira reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said, “Do you know who is bankrupt?” They said, “The one without money or goods is bankrupt.” The Prophet said, “Verily, the bankrupt of my nation are those who come on the Day of Resurrection with prayers, fasting, and charity, but also with insults, slander, consuming wealth, shedding blood, and beating others. The oppressed will each be given from his good deeds. If his good deeds run out before justice is fulfilled, then their sins will be cast upon him and he will be thrown into the Hellfire.”



Source: Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim 2581

Don’t be smart, be human. Don’t be Nigerian, be Muslim!!!



http://fabinfos.com/nysc-scholar-urges-corps-members-return-overpaid-allowances/ A Muslim scholar and social media activist, Ustãz Muhammad Sanusi, has admonished Corp members who received beyond their usual allowance of N19,800 to return it to the Federal Government.It was learnt that some corps member were paid N19,800 four times (N79,200), while some were paid as much as N164,000.READ HIS FULL ADMONITION BELOW:Assalaam alaykum warahmatullaah wabarakaatuhThis morning, I got a report from a Corps member that NYSC has overpaid some youth serving in the scheme. My informant, a serving Corps member was paid 19,800 four times! That brings her total allowee for the month of October to N79,200!!! In fact, a friend to my informant who has just passed out was paid 164,000 instead of 41,000.Dear brothers and sisters in Islaam, if you’re one of those that have been overpaid by the NYSC, do not think that you have hit a jackpot and divert the money for personal use. No, by Allaah this is a museebah you’ve just been afflicted with. Do not let the Shaytaan win you over. That money belongs to fellow Corps members who are awaiting payment.Here, you should demonstrate the spirit of honesty, justice and humanity of Islaam by returning the money to the appropriate authorities.You’re not being smart by keeping quiet about it. The NYSC scheme may not know, but surely Allaah knows!Devouring the wealth of others unjustly is a grievous sin in Islaam. It’s one of the kabaa’ir (major sins) for which some nations past were destroyed.Remember…. You may escape from the wrath of the Federal Government, you can’t escape the wrath of Allaah!“O you who have believed, do not consume one another’s wealth unjustly but only [in lawful] business by mutual consent. And do not kill yourselves [or one another]. Indeed, Allah is to you ever Merciful.” (Q. 2:188)“O you who have believed, do not consume one another’s wealth unjustly but only [in lawful] business by mutual consent. And do not kill yourselves [or one another]. Indeed, Allah is to you ever Merciful.” (Q. 4:29)Abu Huraira reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said, “Do you know who is bankrupt?” They said, “The one without money or goods is bankrupt.” The Prophet said, “Verily, the bankrupt of my nation are those who come on the Day of Resurrection with prayers, fasting, and charity, but also with insults, slander, consuming wealth, shedding blood, and beating others. The oppressed will each be given from his good deeds. If his good deeds run out before justice is fulfilled, then their sins will be cast upon him and he will be thrown into the Hellfire.”Source: Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim 2581Don’t be smart, be human. Don’t be Nigerian, be Muslim!!! 8 Likes 1 Share