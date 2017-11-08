₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by Yarnvibes(f): 10:23pm On Nov 07
A Muslim scholar and social media activist, Ustãz Muhammad Sanusi, has admonished Corp members who received beyond their usual allowance of N19,800 to return it to the Federal Government.
It was learnt that some corps member were paid N19,800 four times (N79,200), while some were paid as much as N164,000.
READ HIS FULL ADMONITION BELOW:
Assalaam alaykum warahmatullaah wabarakaatuh
This morning, I got a report from a Corps member that NYSC has overpaid some youth serving in the scheme. My informant, a serving Corps member was paid 19,800 four times! That brings her total allowee for the month of October to N79,200!!! In fact, a friend to my informant who has just passed out was paid 164,000 instead of 41,000.
Dear brothers and sisters in Islaam, if you’re one of those that have been overpaid by the NYSC, do not think that you have hit a jackpot and divert the money for personal use. No, by Allaah this is a museebah you’ve just been afflicted with. Do not let the Shaytaan win you over. That money belongs to fellow Corps members who are awaiting payment.
Here, you should demonstrate the spirit of honesty, justice and humanity of Islaam by returning the money to the appropriate authorities.
You’re not being smart by keeping quiet about it. The NYSC scheme may not know, but surely Allaah knows!
Devouring the wealth of others unjustly is a grievous sin in Islaam. It’s one of the kabaa’ir (major sins) for which some nations past were destroyed.
Remember…. You may escape from the wrath of the Federal Government, you can’t escape the wrath of Allaah!
“O you who have believed, do not consume one another’s wealth unjustly but only [in lawful] business by mutual consent. And do not kill yourselves [or one another]. Indeed, Allah is to you ever Merciful.” (Q. 2:188)
“O you who have believed, do not consume one another’s wealth unjustly but only [in lawful] business by mutual consent. And do not kill yourselves [or one another]. Indeed, Allah is to you ever Merciful.” (Q. 4:29)
Abu Huraira reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said, “Do you know who is bankrupt?” They said, “The one without money or goods is bankrupt.” The Prophet said, “Verily, the bankrupt of my nation are those who come on the Day of Resurrection with prayers, fasting, and charity, but also with insults, slander, consuming wealth, shedding blood, and beating others. The oppressed will each be given from his good deeds. If his good deeds run out before justice is fulfilled, then their sins will be cast upon him and he will be thrown into the Hellfire.”
Source: Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim 2581
Don’t be smart, be human. Don’t be Nigerian, be Muslim!!!
http://fabinfos.com/nysc-scholar-urges-corps-members-return-overpaid-allowances/
|Re: Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by saasala(m): 9:17am
Return kini?
May thunder strike any corper that returns any kobo.
After plummeting the economy to its lowest ebb and mismanaging the public funds meant for the betterment of the citizenry, the overly corrupt government or whoever is in charge of payment made a good mistake by over paying these corpers who are risking their lives to serve this ill-fated nation and this cleric is advising them to return this fund? I stopped schooling at SS3 but I know what my friends and other fresh graduate went/go through just to do this shitty national norm that should be scrapped. Those guys deserve to be paid 120k monthly. What is this meagre amount to the billions these oloriburuku people are carting away to Switzerland on a per minute basis.
Well, only a Muslim cleric will say this. I trust the pastors who have corruption embedded in them already, they will tell you it is unmerited favour and quote about 10 different bible verses to support this claim thereby making your conscience clear. It is the only time like this their corrupt self is useful.
It is now their time to eat out of the national cake. This kinda opportunity is once in a lifetime. Do not misuse it.
Nuff said!
|Re: Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by modelmike7(m): 9:17am
They should demonstrate the spirit of honesty, justice and humanity by returning the money to the appropriate authorities.
Well, this is what I would have done, but I'm sure that not many people can return the money.
Let me chill out and read the comments of the future leaders of our nation.
I'm so sure they will never disappoint!!
|Re: Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:17am
Anakogheri
|Re: Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by DanXplore(m): 9:17am
trust me, 98% of the recipients will not return it.
They think Nigerians are mumu
|Re: Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by kingandamy4life: 9:17am
u dey joke.see my national cake
|Re: Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by asawanathegreat(m): 9:17am
Bro go tell Buhari and Magu
|Re: Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by GrandMufti: 9:17am
The one Babachir stole was meant for human beings abi? Did he return it? Islam is really for the poor
|Re: Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by africanb(m): 9:17am
Story for the gods...
|Re: Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by Esepayan(m): 9:17am
return fire na their birth right
|Re: Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by gbugbru(m): 9:18am
Hope this Alfa guy is not mad... Wetin concern am... He should say that to the politicians who milks our sovereign wealth to nothing
|Re: Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by pawesome(m): 9:18am
We no go return am..tell dose politicians to return dia own
|Re: Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by olafotad: 9:18am
lol
|Re: Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by BigBelleControl(m): 9:18am
They should return it, what goes around comes around. 79,000 or 164,000 will not make you an overnight millionaire. It can only add more mysteries because they neither worked not planned for it.
|Re: Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by Oluwasegun664: 9:18am
Our Fathers Land Money
|Re: Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by bobolizim(m): 9:18am
I don't know whether returning such money will be utter stupidity.
|Re: Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by drasob: 9:18am
Some will return it, some won't return it but I say to you that the extra 19800 won't solve your problems in this life.
|Re: Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by Factfinder1(f): 9:18am
Stupid mistake if I return am make I die....the programmers and bankers that designed the payroll system should be sacked and arrested.....useless country in 2017 we still having issues of ghost workers,payroll system faliur and poor power generation
|Re: Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by Peacefulgold(m): 9:19am
e b like say u just dey learn ....
|Re: Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by NwaAmaikpe: 9:19am
"Opportunity comes but once".
-Nico Mbarga
I'd advise the corpers to do the needful because 5sets of corpers before them are still roaming the streets jobless.
That free money is the best the government can offer to them.
|Re: Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by obaataaokpaewu: 9:19am
The problem is when the money is returned, it's the NYSC officials that will still eat it.
|Re: Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by mailingdgreat: 9:19am
Return fire! Go tell our leaders wey loot our treasury dry make dem return am na. See small capital to start a micro business sha
|Re: Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by Sagamaje(m): 9:19am
Wonderful. That imam must be living outer space . Aboti return eh ni
|Re: Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by Oloripelebe: 9:19am
|Re: Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by modelmike7(m): 9:20am
Sagamaje:
mailingdgreat:
Peacefulgold:
bobolizim:
Oluwasegun664:
pawesome:
gbugbru:
Esepayan:
africanb:
GrandMufti:
kingandamy4life:.
saasala:.
You see what I wrote in the 2nd comment on the thread?
They will surely never disappoint!
I weep for the future of my nation!!
|Re: Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 9:20am
Shaa the thing is, if the govt wants the money back, its very easy to know those that were overpaid, and with BVN its very easy to get it back, even if you close down the account
|Re: Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by Rinsola32(f): 9:20am
I never receive my allawee oooo.
Wey my own 19,800?
|Re: Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by GoldNiagara(m): 9:20am
I was not paid my last four month allowee as a corper and heaven did not fall. So what is the big deal.
|Re: Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by rozayx5(m): 9:21am
Only goat go returnam
|Re: Scholar Urges Corpers To Return Overpaid Allowances by ybalogs(m): 9:21am
Can only be returned if truly it's affecting other corp members being paid.
