|Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by ChangeIsCostant: 3:36am
Yesterday, one Mr. Kennedy Omokaro who was arrested and charged to court for uprooting his master's cassava - had his bail perfected by human rights activist; Comrade Kola Edokpayi in company with other comrades. According to reports, after uprooting his master's cassava, the man sold it for N3,000 to buy food stuff because his master has not paid him for two months.
According to Kola Edokpayi, the young man had already spent three months in Benin Prison before his sister who was frustrated brought the matter to the his notice last weekend through a friend and he swung into action and got the arrested man out of prison within 72 hours.
Speaking after the young man's release from incarceration, Kola Edokpayi said; "I must work the works of Him that sent me, while it is day: the night cometh, when no man can work".
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/employee-arrested-sent-prison-uprooting-masters-cassava-photos.html
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by ChangeIsCostant: 3:37am
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by Nwodosis(m): 3:46am
Just wondering the size of his master's CASSAVA to be worth only 3,000 naira!
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by IamKashyBaby(f): 3:46am
The title tho "UPROOTING HIS MASTER'S CASSAVA" ...
I dunno but i find it so funny i juz cant stop laughing
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by pyyxxaro: 3:49am
ChangeIsCostant:
Why calling lalasticlala this early morning
U don want him to sleep abi
FYI his sugar mummy is around
And he must give her @least 6 rounds B4 dawn
Pls don't disturb him
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by dollyjoy(f): 3:51am
Lolz. His master could not pay whatever he is owing him yet has enough to arrest him and subsequently charge him to court for 3k worth of cassava? How wicked can people be.
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by ishowdotgmail(m): 4:06am
Don't just blame Buhari for this act ooo, but Jubril
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by ishowdotgmail(m): 4:07am
pyyxxaro:Lala is a Virgin, doesn't know this yet
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by AuroraB(f): 4:12am
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by pyyxxaro: 4:18am
ishowdotgmail:
Taaaaaaaa
Lala wen I see for Pekas last weekend
E carry two heavy duty
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by Queenlovely(f): 4:27am
Significant change can never happen in a man's life until the status-quo is no longer tolerable.
1997 a woman I trusted stabbed me in the back. She went contrary to our agreement.
I ran to the nearest mountain to weep. I wept and vowed to over take her within a year.
Guess what she has been ruined. I now feed her. I bought her shares and properties
point is this: This type of situation should drive your progress. Use the anger as motivation
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by DanseMacabre(m): 5:16am
Unfortunately, the law is an ass. No matter how deprived and maltreated he must have felt, he still ran foul of the law. He should have found the proper means to channel his frustrations, instead of engaging in unlawful activities to seek redress.
And na naija we dey, him for enter streets find solution wey for dey far more effective and subtle
It's good to know he's free sha.
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by crossfire(m): 5:21am
The Nigerian judicial system is a mess. Sometimes I really regret this country called nigeria. Our leaders r bastards.the system is messed up.may God help us
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by Alexgeneration(m): 6:34am
The master should pay him immediately. The wickedness should stop. He has the money to send him to prison but not enough to pay him his salaries.
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by BruncleZuma: 9:56am
Only for Naija...2Shotz
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by xxxk: 9:56am
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by Evablizin(f): 9:56am
Too bad. Some people are naturally wicked. God will fight for him.
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by Angelopeters: 9:57am
IamKashyBaby:
Dirty mind
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by buffalowings: 9:57am
Queenlovely:Hmm
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by Offpoint: 9:58am
only 3k? you no try at all... if person ho me for 2months... na de fam I go sell
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by bigwig10(m): 9:58am
May God hlp us!!!
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by dust144(m): 9:58am
Only in naija not Nigeria
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by modelmike7(m): 10:00am
WICKEDNESS AT ITS PEAK!!!
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by itiswellandwell: 10:00am
Hmmmmm
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by Milonis(m): 10:00am
Shocking.......plain wickedness in display
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by Daboomb: 10:01am
dollyjoy:ause he was wonot paid.rking but was just
I think our Lawyers need to be pro-active and use their brains!
Dont just bail the man, insitutte a Counter-claim at the same court and let both suits be heard together.
Sue him for depriving the man of his wages,, illegal arrest, fraudulent claim and seek damages.
The labour law does not allow anyone to owe their workers their pay for two months.
What the man did was just an act of survival. he is not a thief bec
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by perry1988(m): 10:02am
Mad man
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by Magnifico2000: 10:02am
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by lycan2: 10:02am
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by MVLOX(m): 10:02am
Chai dis is madness
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by aparata: 10:03am
Ogbenye onu ntu
Queenlovely:
|Re: Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo by buiky(m): 10:03am
