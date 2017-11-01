Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Man Owed 2 Months Salary Sent To Prison For Uprooting His Master's Cassava.Photo (2733 Views)

According to Kola Edokpayi‎, the young man had already spent three months in Benin Prison before his sister who was frustrated brought the matter to the his notice last weekend through a friend and he swung into action and got the arrested man out of prison within 72 hours.



Speaking after the young man's release from incarceration, Kola Edokpayi said; "I must work the works of Him that sent me, while it is day: the night cometh, when no man can work".



Yesterday, one Mr. Kennedy Omokaro who was arrested and charged to court for uprooting his master's cassava - had his bail perfected by human rights activist; Comrade Kola Edokpayi in company with other comrades. According to reports, after uprooting his master's cassava, the man sold it for N3,000 to buy food stuff because his master has not paid him for two months.

Just wondering the size of his master's CASSAVA to be worth only 3,000 naira! 1 Like





Lolz. His master could not pay whatever he is owing him yet has enough to arrest him and subsequently charge him to court for 3k worth of cassava? How wicked can people be. 12 Likes

Significant change can never happen in a man's life until the status-quo is no longer tolerable.



1997 a woman I trusted stabbed me in the back. She went contrary to our agreement.



I ran to the nearest mountain to weep. I wept and vowed to over take her within a year.



Guess what she has been ruined. I now feed her. I bought her shares and properties



point is this: This type of situation should drive your progress. Use the anger as motivation



And na naija we dey, him for enter streets find solution wey for dey far more effective and subtle





It's good to know he's free sha. Unfortunately, the law is an ass. No matter how deprived and maltreated he must have felt, he still ran foul of the law. He should have found the proper means to channel his frustrations, instead of engaging in unlawful activities to seek redress.And na naija we dey, him for enter streets find solution wey for dey far more effective and subtleIt's good to know he's free sha. 1 Like

The Nigerian judicial system is a mess. Sometimes I really regret this country called nigeria. Our leaders r bastards.the system is messed up.may God help us

The master should pay him immediately. The wickedness should stop. He has the money to send him to prison but not enough to pay him his salaries.

Only for Naija ...2Shotz

Too bad. Some people are naturally wicked. God will fight for him.

Queenlovely:

Significant change can never happen in a man's life until the status-quo is no longer tolerable.



1997 a woman I trusted stabbed me in the back. She went contrary to our agreement.



I ran to the nearest mountain to weep. I wept and vowed to over take her within a year.



Guess what she has been ruined. I now feed her. I bought her shares and properties



point is this: This type of situation should drive your progress. Use the anger as motivation Hmm Hmm 1 Like

May God hlp us!!!

WICKEDNESS AT ITS PEAK!!!

Shocking.......plain wickedness in display

dollyjoy:

I think our Lawyers need to be pro-active and use their brains!



I think our Lawyers need to be pro-active and use their brains!



Dont just bail the man, insitutte a Counter-claim at the same court and let both suits be heard together.

Sue him for depriving the man of his wages,, illegal arrest, fraudulent claim and seek damages.



The labour law does not allow anyone to owe their workers their pay for two months.



What the man did was just an act of survival. he is not a thief because he was working but was just not paid.
I think our Lawyers need to be pro-active and use their brains!
Dont just bail the man, insitutte a Counter-claim at the same court and let both suits be heard together.
Sue him for depriving the man of his wages, illegal arrest, fraudulent claim and seek damages.
The labour law does not allow anyone to owe their workers their pay for two months.
What the man did was just an act of survival.

Chai dis is madness