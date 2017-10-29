₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mary Timms Dazzles In Creative African Photos by AlexReports(m): 6:30am On Nov 08
Reigning Face Of Next Generation Entertainment, Mary Timms, an American based Nigerian Model turned beauty queen has released arresting and creative photos ahead of the launching of her projects on "Fight against Domestic violence" and Say No To Rape" . The tall lanky lady recently bagged awards as International Beauty Queen of The Year 2017 and HUMANITERIAN Beauty of The Year 2017 has shot some videos to reflect on the projects.
Queen Timms who is from Anambra state is at advanced stage of sealing partnership deals with some brands in relation to the Domestic violence and Rape projects. The photo shoots were done in choice locations in Abuja with creative costumes that reflects the true Africa culture.
|Re: Mary Timms Dazzles In Creative African Photos by mamaafrik(m): 6:32am On Nov 08
I like dat.........
|Re: Mary Timms Dazzles In Creative African Photos by AlexReports(m): 6:32am On Nov 08
@alexreports
|Re: Mary Timms Dazzles In Creative African Photos by FortifiedCity: 6:33am On Nov 08
Alex you too like woman especially anything that has 'beauty' or 'model' attached to it. Na only dem be your news
If to say you be flavor, na to dey give them Belle one after the other
|Re: Mary Timms Dazzles In Creative African Photos by AlexReports(m): 6:36am On Nov 08
More
|Re: Mary Timms Dazzles In Creative African Photos by Xcelinteriors(f): 6:37am On Nov 08
She's beautiful
|Re: Mary Timms Dazzles In Creative African Photos by MasViews: 6:42am On Nov 08
"American based" a title mstly use by Nigerians
|Re: Mary Timms Dazzles In Creative African Photos by AlexReports(m): 6:45am On Nov 08
Continue
|Re: Mary Timms Dazzles In Creative African Photos by transit4(m): 6:59am On Nov 08
She try shaa
|Re: Mary Timms Dazzles In Creative African Photos by AlexReports(m): 7:34am On Nov 08
Nice one
|Re: Mary Timms Dazzles In Creative African Photos by AlexReports(m): 7:40am On Nov 08
Nice one here
|Re: Mary Timms Dazzles In Creative African Photos by designVATExcel: 7:57am
Creative sha
I love the Kanuri (I think that's what it's called) one, its sexy.
|Re: Mary Timms Dazzles In Creative African Photos by agarawu23(m): 7:57am
|Re: Mary Timms Dazzles In Creative African Photos by akeentech(m): 7:58am
Very impressive
|Re: Mary Timms Dazzles In Creative African Photos by wavy38: 7:59am
|Re: Mary Timms Dazzles In Creative African Photos by crismark(m): 7:59am
Which kind "eve" be dis
|Re: Mary Timms Dazzles In Creative African Photos by dadavivo: 7:59am
Alex reporters sef.
|Re: Mary Timms Dazzles In Creative African Photos by akeentech(m): 7:59am
|Re: Mary Timms Dazzles In Creative African Photos by regigem: 8:00am
