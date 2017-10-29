



Queen Timms who is from Anambra state is at advanced stage of sealing partnership deals with some brands in relation to the Domestic violence and Rape projects. The photo shoots were done in choice locations in Abuja with creative costumes that reflects the true Africa culture. ‎

