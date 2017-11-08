₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by contactmorak: 7:55am
We have seen so many women with gigantic boobs, however this woman with her not only gigantic but also down-thrusting boobs is currently getting people jaw-dropped on social media.
Her name is Annie Hawkins-Turner, better known by the stage name Norma Stitz. She is a website entrepreneur and fetish model. Her pseudonym is a word-play on "enormous tits". She holds the Guinness World Record for largest natural breasts.
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by contactmorak: 7:55am
Hmm
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by NwaAmaikpe: 7:55am
God's creations are perfect.
Who can question him?
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by bugidon(m): 7:57am
Ogini!!
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by CentaurXLV: 7:57am
This type of ladies turn most men off. I doubt she's married.
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by Bossontop(m): 7:58am
Damn.....
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by Osasnidas(m): 7:59am
Boob enlargement gone wrong this is now a disorder.. Na people like this get boob world record for that beer company
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by fuckerstard: 8:01am
Da fcük? The other babe me likey
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by colossus91(m): 8:01am
apostle oooo!!!
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by serverconnect: 8:02am
This is heavy load ooo, yepa.
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by Evablizin(f): 8:04am
Shocked the internet indeed. This is severe punishment abeg. Her tummy is now missing because of her boobs.
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by conductor123(m): 8:10am
Na this kain bress I dey like .. When she offends you, you can tie her to the pole with it.
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by HARDLABOR: 8:20am
WTF
dis guy set
conductor123:
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by wtfCode: 8:21am
All hail mother queen. For thy bress is the green pasture for thy sheeps.
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by pcguru1(m): 8:27am
xvideos fans would remember her Norma Stiz
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by buffalowings: 8:29am
The one on the left is masserati
Don't ask me questions
I don't have time this morning
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by thorpido(m): 8:31am
She should have gone for surgery.
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by McBeal10(f): 9:09am
no be she be that woman wey use bress destroy watermelon one year like that?
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by owomida1: 10:01am
Who doesn't know Norma Stitz at this time?
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by wyqay: 11:37am
oh lord
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by Alero3Arubi(f): 11:49am
She should sell breast tissues to less-breast-privileged people like us.
That would be a good cause.
Instead of torturing herself with the strain of carrying this upandan.
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by AlexCk: 11:58am
Alero3Arubi:
Do u need some, ma'am?? .
But honestly, that's too much, unattractive if u ask me
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by dfo12(m): 12:00pm
O Gravity, where is thy chill⁉
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by mhizesther(f): 12:03pm
Oh my God. See boobs oooo
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by Edoziesmart(m): 12:07pm
So disgusting
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by EVILFOREST: 1:02pm
MEGALOMASTIA
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by 7footre(m): 1:52pm
She fit use this one as wrapper or towel o!
Eweleke!!!
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by judgedredd22(m): 2:01pm
....
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by Jaguntemmy(m): 4:24pm
OH BOI COSSY DEY LEARN OO
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by lenghtinny(m): 4:37pm
Female Johnny Bravo
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by festwiz(m): 5:57pm
'Bra'? This woman's bra alone will sew shirt and blouse..
|Re: Woman With The World's Largest Natural Breasts Attends Event In Only Bra by rebirthforgoody(f): 6:29pm
All things bright and beautiful,all creatures great and small,all things bright and wonderful the Lord God made them all
