Her name is Annie Hawkins-Turner, better known by the stage name Norma Stitz. She is a website entrepreneur and fetish model. Her pseudonym is a word-play on "enormous tits". She holds the Guinness World Record for largest natural breasts.



God's creations are perfect.

God's creations are perfect.

Who can question him?

Ogini!! 1 Like

This type of ladies turn most men off. I doubt she's married. 2 Likes

Damn..... 12 Likes

Boob enlargement gone wrong this is now a disorder.. Na people like this get boob world record for that beer company

Da fcük? The other babe me likey

apostle oooo!!! 1 Like

This is heavy load ooo, yepa.









Shocked the internet indeed. This is severe punishment abeg. Her tummy is now missing because of her boobs.

Na this kain bress I dey like.. When she offends you, you can tie her to the pole with it.





dis guy set





conductor123:

Na this kain bress I dey like .. When she offends you, you can tie her to the pole with it. WTF 1 Like

All hail mother queen. For thy bress is the green pasture for thy sheeps.

xvideos fans would remember her Norma Stiz 1 Like





Don't ask me questions

The one on the left is masserati
Don't ask me questions
I don't have time this morning

She should have gone for surgery. 1 Like 1 Share

no be she be that woman wey use bress destroy watermelon one year like that?

Who doesn't know Norma Stitz at this time?

oh lord

She should sell breast tissues to less-breast-privileged people like us.

That would be a good cause.

Instead of torturing herself with the strain of carrying this upandan. 2 Likes

Alero3Arubi:

She should sell breast tissues to less-breast-privileged people like us.

That would be a good cause.

Instead of torturing herself with the strain of carrying this upandan.

Do u need some, ma'am?? .



















But honestly, that's too much, unattractive if u ask me Do u need some, ma'am??But honestly, that's too much, unattractive if u ask me 3 Likes

O Gravity, where is thy chill⁉

Oh my God. See boobs oooo

So disgusting

MEGALOMASTIA

She fit use this one as wrapper or towel o!

Eweleke!!!

....

OH BOI COSSY DEY LEARN OO

Female Johnny Bravo

'Bra'? This woman's bra alone will sew shirt and blouse.. 10 Likes