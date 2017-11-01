Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Late Stephen Keshi's Son, Stephen Jr Shares Dope New Photos (13019 Views)

Stephen Keshi Jnr, Son of late Super Eagles coach, Stephen Keshi, took to his IG page to share these new photos.















Gists Via:



Cool

cool guy

Hmm. Why are you guys now showing us his picture?

Eya, he must also be a coach even if not on the football picth, coach na coach. 4 Likes

COOL

itspzpics:

cool guy Why exactly do you think he's a cool guy Why exactly do you think he's a cool guy 1 Like

Why him come open leg like that?!?

sKeetz:

Why him come open leg like that?!? na women dey sit down close leg na women dey sit down close leg

OK?...what else

the beards no fit am at all. I no see any dapper here pls 1 Like

Hmmn, show it if you gat it

Nice pics,but y he con open leg asif e dey expect breeze for dat side na. . .m m m me sha no like men to dey siddon like dat sha

Him too don become celebrity be that

Hilarious but.....what a mind-drive? Out of the abundance of it....speaks the mouth in writing or posting





Praisles:

Nice pics,but y he con open leg asif e dey expect breeze for dat side na. . .m m m me sha no like men to dey siddon like dat sha Hilarious but.....what a mind-drive? Out of the abundance of it....speaks the mouth in writing or posting

RIP Big Boss. 1 Like

TrueSenator:

Hilarious but.....what a mind-drive? Out of the abundance of it....speaks the mouth in writing or posting





I speakest n post because i found the pics so cute but i con see wetin i no like I speakest n post because i found the pics so cute but i con see wetin i no like

next!!!

Praisles:

Nice pics,but y he con open leg asif e dey expect breeze for dat side na. . .m m m me sha no like men to dey siddon like dat sha

breeze from the other side breeze from the other side 1 Like

make I no talk

rawpadgin:

na women dey sit down close leg really? really?

dapper

it's just the way you said it that got my attention......I couldn't help but laugh so hard







Praisles:

I speakest n post because i found the pics so cute but i con see wetin i no like I understand.....it's just the way you said it that got my attention......I couldn't help but laugh so hard 1 Like

.does he even resemble keshi

Who E Help?