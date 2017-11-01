₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Late Stephen Keshi's Son, Stephen Jr Shares Dope New Photos by Holuwahyomzzy: 7:58am
Stephen Keshi Jnr, Son of late Super Eagles coach, Stephen Keshi, took to his IG page to share these new photos.
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/late-stephen-keshis-son-stephen-jr.html
Cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Late Stephen Keshi's Son, Stephen Jr Shares Dope New Photos by Holuwahyomzzy: 7:58am
|Re: Late Stephen Keshi's Son, Stephen Jr Shares Dope New Photos by buiky(m): 10:41am
Cool
|Re: Late Stephen Keshi's Son, Stephen Jr Shares Dope New Photos by itspzpics(m): 10:42am
cool guy
|Re: Late Stephen Keshi's Son, Stephen Jr Shares Dope New Photos by uzoclinton(m): 10:42am
Hmm. Why are you guys now showing us his picture?
|Re: Late Stephen Keshi's Son, Stephen Jr Shares Dope New Photos by simplemach(m): 10:43am
Eya, he must also be a coach even if not on the football picth, coach na coach.
|Re: Late Stephen Keshi's Son, Stephen Jr Shares Dope New Photos by asulyman1(m): 10:43am
COOL
|Re: Late Stephen Keshi's Son, Stephen Jr Shares Dope New Photos by uzoclinton(m): 10:44am
itspzpics:Why exactly do you think he's a cool guy
|Re: Late Stephen Keshi's Son, Stephen Jr Shares Dope New Photos by sKeetz(m): 10:44am
Why him come open leg like that?!?
|Re: Late Stephen Keshi's Son, Stephen Jr Shares Dope New Photos by rawpadgin(m): 10:44am
sKeetz:na women dey sit down close leg
|Re: Late Stephen Keshi's Son, Stephen Jr Shares Dope New Photos by mohciz69(m): 10:45am
OK?...what else
|Re: Late Stephen Keshi's Son, Stephen Jr Shares Dope New Photos by moses93(m): 10:45am
the beards no fit am at all. I no see any dapper here pls
|Re: Late Stephen Keshi's Son, Stephen Jr Shares Dope New Photos by Thobiy(m): 10:45am
Hmmn, show it if you gat it
|Re: Late Stephen Keshi's Son, Stephen Jr Shares Dope New Photos by Praisles(f): 10:46am
Nice pics,but y he con open leg asif e dey expect breeze for dat side na. . .m m m me sha no like men to dey siddon like dat sha
|Re: Late Stephen Keshi's Son, Stephen Jr Shares Dope New Photos by nairavsdollars: 10:49am
Him too don become celebrity be that
|Re: Late Stephen Keshi's Son, Stephen Jr Shares Dope New Photos by TrueSenator(m): 10:49am
Hilarious but.....what a mind-drive? Out of the abundance of it....speaks the mouth in writing or posting
Praisles:
|Re: Late Stephen Keshi's Son, Stephen Jr Shares Dope New Photos by ybalogs(m): 10:50am
RIP Big Boss.
|Re: Late Stephen Keshi's Son, Stephen Jr Shares Dope New Photos by jaheymezz(m): 10:51am
all I know is that bobrisky's ass is gonna rot in prison sheyb he's doing yahoo yahoo because hush puppi and mompha dey beef ni.....come what's this thread all about I didn't read it o!
|Re: Late Stephen Keshi's Son, Stephen Jr Shares Dope New Photos by Praisles(f): 10:53am
TrueSenator:I speakest n post because i found the pics so cute but i con see wetin i no like
|Re: Late Stephen Keshi's Son, Stephen Jr Shares Dope New Photos by OceanmorganTrix: 10:53am
next!!!
|Re: Late Stephen Keshi's Son, Stephen Jr Shares Dope New Photos by jaheymezz(m): 10:55am
Praisles:
breeze from the other side
|Re: Late Stephen Keshi's Son, Stephen Jr Shares Dope New Photos by midehi2(f): 10:55am
make I no talk
|Re: Late Stephen Keshi's Son, Stephen Jr Shares Dope New Photos by midehi2(f): 10:56am
rawpadgin:really?
|Re: Late Stephen Keshi's Son, Stephen Jr Shares Dope New Photos by TeeAL(m): 10:57am
dapper
|Re: Late Stephen Keshi's Son, Stephen Jr Shares Dope New Photos by TrueSenator(m): 10:57am
I understand..... it's just the way you said it that got my attention......I couldn't help but laugh so hard
Praisles:
|Re: Late Stephen Keshi's Son, Stephen Jr Shares Dope New Photos by Mekailo(m): 10:59am
.does he even resemble keshi
|Re: Late Stephen Keshi's Son, Stephen Jr Shares Dope New Photos by kurungu92: 11:06am
Who E Help?
|Re: Late Stephen Keshi's Son, Stephen Jr Shares Dope New Photos by 2dice01: 11:07am
Lil kesh
I thought he was the one that sang shoki
